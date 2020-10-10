Formula 1
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Eifel GP / Results

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

shares
comments
By:

Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas will start the Eifel Grand Prix from pole position, the 11th round of the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship season, at the Nurburgring.

After yesterday’s total washout, weather conditions were dry and bright – albeit air and track temperatures were colder than at any race weekend this season.

In the top-10 shootout, Bottas set the early benchmark on the first runs at 1m25.812s, fractionally ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton, but Red Bull’s Max Verstappen then beat him by 0.068s.

Bottas went much faster on his second run, lowering the pole time to 1m25.269s, as Hamilton also jumped ahead of Verstappen to lockout the front row again for Mercedes. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc qualified fourth, just beating the second Red Bull of Alex Albon in the closing moments of the session.

Read Also:

Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo qualified sixth, ahead of teammate Esteban Ocon. Lando Norris was eighth fastest for McLaren, ahead of Sergio Perez (Racing Point), and the second McLaren of Carlos Sainz.

In Qualifying 2, Mercedes attempted an early medium-tyred run for both of its drivers, which resulted in Hamilton being almost half a second down on early pacesetter Verstappen on softs. Both Mercs ran again on the softs, with Hamilton setting the fastest time of 1m25.390s, which Verstappen got within 0.077s on his second attempt.

Knocked out at this point were Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari), the AlphaTauris of Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat, and Antonio Giovinazzi – who did a great job to not only escape Q1 in his Alfa Romeo but also to outqualify Kevin Magnussen’s Haas.

In Qualifying 1, Verstappen topped the session with a lap of 1m26.319s, 0.254s ahead of Bottas.

Falling at the first hurdle were Romain Grosjean (by just 0.020s in his Haas), George Russell (Williams), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo), Nicholas Latifi (Williams) and Nico Hulkenberg, who only had four push laps after his extremely late call-up to replace the ill Lance Stroll at Racing Point.

F1 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying grid results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 1'25.269   217.345
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1'25.525 0.256 216.694
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 1'25.562 0.293 216.600
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 1'26.035 0.766 215.410
5 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Honda 1'26.047 0.778 215.379
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 1'26.223 0.954 214.940
7 France Esteban Ocon Renault Renault 1'26.242 0.973 214.892
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Renault 1'26.458 1.189 214.356
9 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes 1'26.704 1.435 213.747
10 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault 1'26.709 1.440 213.735
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 1'26.738 1.469 213.664
12 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 1'26.776 1.507 213.570
13 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda 1'26.848 1.579 213.393
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'26.936 1.667 213.177
15 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1'27.125 1.856 212.715
16 France Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1'27.552 2.283 211.677
17 United Kingdom George Russell Williams Mercedes 1'27.564 2.295 211.648
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 1'27.812 2.543 211.050
19 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'27.817 2.548 211.038
20 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Racing Point Mercedes 1'28.021 2.752 210.549
View full results

F1 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying Q3 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'25.269     217.345
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'25.525 0.256 0.256 216.694
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 6 1'25.562 0.293 0.037 216.600
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 6 1'26.035 0.766 0.473 215.410
5 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Honda 6 1'26.047 0.778 0.012 215.379
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 6 1'26.223 0.954 0.176 214.940
7 France Esteban Ocon Renault Renault 6 1'26.242 0.973 0.019 214.892
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Renault 6 1'26.458 1.189 0.216 214.356
9 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes 3 1'26.704 1.435 0.246 213.747
10 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault 6 1'26.709 1.440 0.005 213.735
View full results

F1 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying Q2 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 12 1'25.390     217.037
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 9 1'25.467 0.077 0.077 216.841
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 13 1'25.971 0.581 0.504 215.570
4 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 12 1'26.096 0.706 0.125 215.257
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 12 1'26.240 0.850 0.144 214.897
6 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Honda 9 1'26.285 0.895 0.045 214.785
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Renault 12 1'26.316 0.926 0.031 214.708
8 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes 14 1'26.330 0.940 0.014 214.673
9 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault 14 1'26.361 0.971 0.031 214.596
10 France Esteban Ocon Renault Renault 14 1'26.364 0.974 0.003 214.589
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 16 1'26.738 1.348 0.374 213.664
12 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 16 1'26.776 1.386 0.038 213.570
13 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda 16 1'26.848 1.458 0.072 213.393
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 14 1'26.936 1.546 0.088 213.177
15 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 16 1'27.125 1.735 0.189 212.715
View full results

F1 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying Q1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 3 1'26.319     214.701
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 7 1'26.573 0.254 0.254 214.071
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'26.620 0.301 0.047 213.955
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Renault 6 1'26.829 0.510 0.209 213.440
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 6 1'26.836 0.517 0.007 213.423
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 4 1'26.857 0.538 0.021 213.371
7 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 10 1'27.072 0.753 0.215 212.844
8 France Esteban Ocon Renault Renault 8 1'27.086 0.767 0.014 212.810
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 8 1'27.107 0.788 0.021 212.759
10 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes 8 1'27.120 0.801 0.013 212.727
11 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Honda 6 1'27.126 0.807 0.006 212.712
12 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 10 1'27.231 0.912 0.105 212.456
13 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda 10 1'27.285 0.966 0.054 212.325
14 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault 8 1'27.378 1.059 0.093 212.099
15 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 8 1'27.532 1.213 0.154 211.725
16 France Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 10 1'27.552 1.233 0.020 211.677
17 United Kingdom George Russell Williams Mercedes 9 1'27.564 1.245 0.012 211.648
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 9 1'27.812 1.493 0.248 211.050
19 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 8 1'27.817 1.498 0.005 211.038
20 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Racing Point Mercedes 10 1'28.021 1.702 0.204 210.549
View full results

Eifel GP: Bottas beats Hamilton, Verstappen to pole

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Eifel GP
Author Charles Bradley

