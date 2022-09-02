Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Dutch GP Practice report

Dutch GP: Leclerc fastest from Sainz, Hamilton in FP2

Charles Leclerc led Carlos Sainz in a Ferrari 1-2 in second practice for Formula 1's 2022 Dutch Grand Prix ahead of Lewis Hamilton, with home hero Max Verstappen just eighth.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
Dutch GP: Leclerc fastest from Sainz, Hamilton in FP2
Listen to this article

The second one-hour practice session of the day got underway under the same sunny conditions as FP1, but with a 15-minute delay due to two red flag periods delaying Formula 2 qualifying, the on-track support session taking place just before FP2.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll led the pack out at 4.15 pm local time and duly set the first place benchmark at 1m14.370s using the medium tyres.

Most of the pack ran this rubber during the early stages, including Lando Norris, Leclerc and Sainz, who each demoted Stroll down the order with quicker times in the Canadian's wake.

Shortly after Sainz had popped in his 1m13.544, Verstappen came through to complete his first flier of the day after his FP1 gearbox issue.

The Dutchman was immediately given a set of soft tyres by Red Bull, which he took to a 1m13.465s and the top spot.

The field spent the rest of the opening 15 minutes building up to speed, with Verstappen remaining quickest but not gaining time on his subsequent laps on the red-walled rubber.

Sainz then retook first place with a 1m13.412s to edge back ahead of Verstappen, as did Leclerc a few minutes later to slot in behind his teammate, before a lull in action occurred as the drivers that had started on the harder tyres returned to the pits to switch to the softs.

After Alex Albon had leapt up the order on that compound while most of the pack were still in the pits, Sainz was the first of the frontrunners to head out on the softs.

The Spaniard blitzed to the fastest times in all three sectors to improve the P1 benchmark to a 1m12.349s, despite enduring a heavy kerb strike as he ran out wide through the penultimate corner.

Verstappen was next to set a qualifying simulation effort, using a new set of the compound he had started the session on, but his time came in a massive 0.697s slower than Sainz.

This left a big gap for others to slot into, with George Russell initially moving into second before he was shuffled down by Lando Norris, who managed to edge Sainz in the first sector, and Hamilton in the other Mercedes, which had had radio problems during the early FP2 running.

Just past the halfway mark, Leclerc, who had been one of the last drivers to come into the pit and take off the medium tyres early on, finally headed back out to complete a soft-shod flier.

Although he did not top the times in any of the three sectors, Leclerc managed to string together a series of personal bests that added up to a 1m12.345s and the top time, just 0.004s ahead of Sainz.

Hamilton's 1m12.417s meant the top three were covered by just 0.072s as the high-downforce Zandvoort layout returned Ferrari and Mercedes to happier-hunting ground after Red Bull trounced the field last time out at Spa.

Stroll and Fernando Alonso also slotted in ahead of Verstappen before the teams switched to the typical end-of-FP2 high-fuel long running.

Behind Verstappen came Esteban Ocon and Daniel Ricciardo, who spent much of the closing stages in the pits due to leak springing on the left-hand side of his McLaren.

The final 15 minutes were disrupted when Yuki Tsunoda, 11th in the final classification, slid off into the gravel exiting Turn 10, the long left-hand hairpin just before the end of the middle sector.

That led to a seven-minute delay as the AlphaTauri was recovered, after which the pack headed out to complete the final four minutes of FP2.

Just before the session ended, Hamilton was cleared of impeding Sainz near the end of the afternoon's earlier FP1 running.

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 27 1'12.345  
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari Ferrari 30 1'12.349 0.004
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 21 1'12.417 0.072
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 24 1'12.448 0.103
5 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 27 1'12.655 0.310
6 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 28 1'12.746 0.401
7 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 25 1'12.848 0.503
8 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull 22 1'13.042 0.697
9 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 27 1'13.305 0.960
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 10 1'13.362 1.017
11 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull 19 1'13.419 1.074
12 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 23 1'13.493 1.148
13 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 27 1'13.604 1.259
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 27 1'13.611 1.266
15 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 25 1'13.624 1.279
16 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Red Bull 16 1'13.666 1.321
17 Thailand Alex Albon Williams Mercedes 26 1'13.837 1.492
18 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 27 1'14.167 1.822
19 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 25 1'14.282 1.937
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 24 1'14.797 2.452
View full results
Seidl: Piastri a "perfect fit" for McLaren in F1
Seidl: Piastri a "perfect fit" for McLaren in F1
Marko: Red Bull won't stand in Gasly's way for Alpine F1 move

Marko: Red Bull won't stand in Gasly's way for Alpine F1 move
