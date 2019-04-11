Sign in
Previous
Formula 1 / Special feature

Which eras do F1 drivers wish they could race in?

Which eras do F1 drivers wish they could race in?
21m ago

Ahead of the 100th world championship race in China, Formula 1 drivers were asked to pick the eras they would race in if they could. Here are their answers.

Lewis Hamilton

"In just pure racing? Probably I like the early eighties, they'd be the cars that I'd choose – eighties or mid-eighties. The cars that I'd like the most. But I'd be old right now, so I'm quite happy being in this period of time!"

Slider
List

Alain Prost, McLaren MP4/4, Gerhard Berger, Ferrari

Alain Prost, McLaren MP4/4, Gerhard Berger, Ferrari
1/11

Photo by: Sutton Images

Gerhard Berger, Ferrari

Gerhard Berger, Ferrari
2/11

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

The rear of the Benetton B188

The rear of the Benetton B188
3/11

Photo by: Sutton Images

Eau Rouge action

Eau Rouge action
4/11

Photo by: Sutton Images

Alain Prost, McLaren MP4/4 leads teammate Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4/4 and Ivan Capelli, March 881 at the start

Alain Prost, McLaren MP4/4 leads teammate Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4/4 and Ivan Capelli, March 881 at the start
5/11

Photo by: LAT Images

Gerhard Berger, Ferrari

Gerhard Berger, Ferrari
6/11

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4/5, Martin Brundle, Brabham BT58

Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4/5, Martin Brundle, Brabham BT58
7/11

Photo by: Sutton Images

Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4/5

Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4/5
8/11

Photo by: Sutton Images

Martin Brundle, Brabham BT58

Martin Brundle, Brabham BT58
9/11

Photo by: Sutton Images

Riccardo Patrese, Williams FW12C, Nigel Mansell, Ferrari 640

Riccardo Patrese, Williams FW12C, Nigel Mansell, Ferrari 640
10/11

Photo by: Sutton Images

Start action, Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4/5, runs in Riccardo Patrese, Williams FW12C

Start action, Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4/5, runs in Riccardo Patrese, Williams FW12C
11/11

Photo by: Sutton Images

Valtteri Bottas

"Well, I have to say last Saturday at Silverstone we were celebrating the motorsport history of Mercedes, being this year 125 years since motorsport started for Mercedes. So I got to drive the W125 from 1937. There was more than 600hp, it felt like a rocket on wheels: no proper brakes, no grip at all. And just imagining those drivers racing flat out on the kind of tracks they were using back then, I have a lot of respect from them. You need some big balls to do it, and every time you'd risk your life 100 percent every time you jumped in the car."

Slider
List

Mercedes Benz W125 Martin Weissmann

Mercedes Benz W125 Martin Weissmann
1/6

Photo by: Jeff Bloxham / LAT Images

Mercedes W125 Martin Viessman

Mercedes W125 Martin Viessman
2/6

Photo by: Jeff Bloxham / LAT Images

1938 Mercedes-Benz W125

1938 Mercedes-Benz W125
3/6

Photo by: Motor1

Roland Asch Mercedes W125

Roland Asch Mercedes W125
4/6

Photo by: Jeff Bloxham / LAT Images

Mercedes W125 Martin Viessman

Mercedes W125 Martin Viessman
5/6

Photo by: Jeff Bloxham / LAT Images

Jochen Mass, Mercedes-Benz W125 1937

Jochen Mass, Mercedes-Benz W125 1937
6/6

Photo by: Dave Dyer

Max Verstappen

"From 2004 to 2008, and I would like to try an early 90s car. Before that, not interested. A bit too dangerous."

Slider
List

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004 leads the start

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004 leads the start
1/20

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004
2/20

Photo by: Peter Spinney / LAT Images

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004, leads Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren Mercedes MP4/19B

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004, leads Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren Mercedes MP4/19B
3/20

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren MP4/20

Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren MP4/20
4/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
5/20

Photo by: Mark Capilitan

Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren Mercedes MP4/20

Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren Mercedes MP4/20
6/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari 248F1, Giancarlo Fisichella, Renault R26

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari 248F1, Giancarlo Fisichella, Renault R26
7/20

Photo by: Lorenzo Bellanca / LAT Images

Mika Hakkinen, McLaren MP4-21

Mika Hakkinen, McLaren MP4-21
8/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Nick Heidfeld, BMW Sauber F1.06 battles with Michael Schumacher, Ferrari 248 F1

Nick Heidfeld, BMW Sauber F1.06 battles with Michael Schumacher, Ferrari 248 F1
9/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

Fernando Alonso, Renault R26

Fernando Alonso, Renault R26
10/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

Fernando Alonso, Renault R26

Fernando Alonso, Renault R26
11/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari 248 F1 leads the start

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari 248 F1 leads the start
12/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Fernando Alonso, Renault R26

Fernando Alonso, Renault R26
13/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren Mercedes MP4/21 collided with Vitantonio Liuzzi, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR01

Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren Mercedes MP4/21 collided with Vitantonio Liuzzi, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR01
14/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

Christijan Albers, MF1 Racing M16

Christijan Albers, MF1 Racing M16
15/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

Rubens Barrichello, Honda RA106

Rubens Barrichello, Honda RA106
16/20

Photo by: Mark Capilitan

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-23

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-23
17/20

Photo by: Charles Coates / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR03

Sebastian Vettel, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR03
18/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

Felipe Massa, Ferrari F2008 leads at the start

Felipe Massa, Ferrari F2008 leads at the start
19/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

Fernando Alonso, Renault R28 leads Robert Kubica, BMW Sauber F1.08

Fernando Alonso, Renault R28 leads Robert Kubica, BMW Sauber F1.08
20/20

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Kimi Raikkonen

"I've gone back for the second one any more. I guess in the past, I would look at seventies, sixties, late sixties, seventies. For sure it would have been more fun, more relaxed, more pure racing but obviously much more dangerous but that's normal at that time."

Slider
List

Graham Hill, Lotus Cosworth 49

Graham Hill, Lotus Cosworth 49
1/12

Photo by: Sutton Images

John Surtees, Honda RA301

John Surtees, Honda RA301
2/12

Photo by: LAT Images

Graham Hill,Lotus 49B-Ford, leads Jackie Stewart, Matra MS10-Ford

Graham Hill,Lotus 49B-Ford, leads Jackie Stewart, Matra MS10-Ford
3/12

Photo by: LAT Images

Mario Andretti, Lotus 49B Ford

Mario Andretti, Lotus 49B Ford
4/12

Photo by: LAT Images

Graham Hill, Lotus 49B-Ford

Graham Hill, Lotus 49B-Ford
5/12

Photo by: LAT Images

Graham Hill, Lotus 49B

Graham Hill, Lotus 49B
6/12

Photo by: LAT Images

1969 Matra MS80-Cosworth at Silverstone 70th Anniversary Parade

1969 Matra MS80-Cosworth at Silverstone 70th Anniversary Parade
7/12

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Jacky Ickx, Brabham Jackie Stewart, Matra Jochen Rindt, Lotus Denny Hulme, McLaren

Jacky Ickx, Brabham Jackie Stewart, Matra Jochen Rindt, Lotus Denny Hulme, McLaren
8/12

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Derek Bell, McLaren M9A-Ford

Derek Bell, McLaren M9A-Ford
9/12

Photo by: LAT Images

Dan Gurney, Eagle AAR101-Climax

Dan Gurney, Eagle AAR101-Climax
10/12

Photo by: LAT Images

Derek Bell, McLaren M9A

Derek Bell, McLaren M9A
11/12

Photo by: Sutton Images

Jackie Oliver, Owen Racing Organisation, Pedro Rodriguez, Reg Parnell Racing, Jacky Ickx, Brabham

Jackie Oliver, Owen Racing Organisation, Pedro Rodriguez, Reg Parnell Racing, Jacky Ickx, Brabham
12/12

Photo by: David Phipps

Alex Albon

"I haven't really thought about that. I'd say old school, 1950s. I want to see how the sport was back then. I know it's dangerous so maybe I will bring my HANS device with me and we will see but I think that kind of racing is cool and I'd like to try it out."

Slider
List

Luigi Villoresi, Ferrari 125

Luigi Villoresi, Ferrari 125
1/9

Photo by: LAT Images

Philippe Etancelin, Lago-Talbot T26C-DA

Philippe Etancelin, Lago-Talbot T26C-DA
2/9

Photo by: LAT Images

Johnny Claes, Talbot Lago

Johnny Claes, Talbot Lago
3/9

Photo by: LAT Images

Luigi Fagioli, Alfa Romeo 159

Luigi Fagioli, Alfa Romeo 159
4/9

Photo by: LAT Images

Alberto Ascari, Ferrari 375F1, leads at the start

Alberto Ascari, Ferrari 375F1, leads at the start
5/9

Photo by: LAT Images

Piero Taruffi, Ferrari 375

Piero Taruffi, Ferrari 375
6/9

Photo by: LAT Images

Race winner Juan Manuel Fangio, Alfa Romeo 159A

Race winner Juan Manuel Fangio, Alfa Romeo 159A
7/9

Photo by: LAT Images

Jose Froilan Gonzalez, 1st position, Ferrari's first GP victory

Jose Froilan Gonzalez, 1st position, Ferrari's first GP victory
8/9

Photo by: LAT Images

Aldo Gordini, Simca-Gordini T11

Aldo Gordini, Simca-Gordini T11
9/9

Photo by: LAT Images

Series Formula 1
Drivers Kimi Raikkonen, Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Max Verstappen, Alex Albon
