Which eras do F1 drivers wish they could race in?
Ahead of the 100th world championship race in China, Formula 1 drivers were asked to pick the eras they would race in if they could. Here are their answers.
Lewis Hamilton
"In just pure racing? Probably I like the early eighties, they'd be the cars that I'd choose – eighties or mid-eighties. The cars that I'd like the most. But I'd be old right now, so I'm quite happy being in this period of time!"
Alain Prost, McLaren MP4/4, Gerhard Berger, Ferrari
Gerhard Berger, Ferrari
The rear of the Benetton B188
Eau Rouge action
Alain Prost, McLaren MP4/4 leads teammate Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4/4 and Ivan Capelli, March 881 at the start
Gerhard Berger, Ferrari
Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4/5, Martin Brundle, Brabham BT58
Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4/5
Martin Brundle, Brabham BT58
Riccardo Patrese, Williams FW12C, Nigel Mansell, Ferrari 640
Start action, Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4/5, runs in Riccardo Patrese, Williams FW12C
Valtteri Bottas
"Well, I have to say last Saturday at Silverstone we were celebrating the motorsport history of Mercedes, being this year 125 years since motorsport started for Mercedes. So I got to drive the W125 from 1937. There was more than 600hp, it felt like a rocket on wheels: no proper brakes, no grip at all. And just imagining those drivers racing flat out on the kind of tracks they were using back then, I have a lot of respect from them. You need some big balls to do it, and every time you'd risk your life 100 percent every time you jumped in the car."
Mercedes Benz W125 Martin Weissmann
Mercedes W125 Martin Viessman
1938 Mercedes-Benz W125
Roland Asch Mercedes W125
Mercedes W125 Martin Viessman
Jochen Mass, Mercedes-Benz W125 1937
Max Verstappen
"From 2004 to 2008, and I would like to try an early 90s car. Before that, not interested. A bit too dangerous."
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004 leads the start
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004, leads Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren Mercedes MP4/19B
Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren MP4/20
Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren Mercedes MP4/20
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari 248F1, Giancarlo Fisichella, Renault R26
Mika Hakkinen, McLaren MP4-21
Nick Heidfeld, BMW Sauber F1.06 battles with Michael Schumacher, Ferrari 248 F1
Fernando Alonso, Renault R26
Fernando Alonso, Renault R26
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari 248 F1 leads the start
Fernando Alonso, Renault R26
Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren Mercedes MP4/21 collided with Vitantonio Liuzzi, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR01
Christijan Albers, MF1 Racing M16
Rubens Barrichello, Honda RA106
Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-23
Sebastian Vettel, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR03
Felipe Massa, Ferrari F2008 leads at the start
Fernando Alonso, Renault R28 leads Robert Kubica, BMW Sauber F1.08
Kimi Raikkonen
"I've gone back for the second one any more. I guess in the past, I would look at seventies, sixties, late sixties, seventies. For sure it would have been more fun, more relaxed, more pure racing but obviously much more dangerous but that's normal at that time."
Graham Hill, Lotus Cosworth 49
John Surtees, Honda RA301
Graham Hill,Lotus 49B-Ford, leads Jackie Stewart, Matra MS10-Ford
Mario Andretti, Lotus 49B Ford
Graham Hill, Lotus 49B-Ford
Graham Hill, Lotus 49B
1969 Matra MS80-Cosworth at Silverstone 70th Anniversary Parade
Jacky Ickx, Brabham Jackie Stewart, Matra Jochen Rindt, Lotus Denny Hulme, McLaren
Derek Bell, McLaren M9A-Ford
Dan Gurney, Eagle AAR101-Climax
Derek Bell, McLaren M9A
Jackie Oliver, Owen Racing Organisation, Pedro Rodriguez, Reg Parnell Racing, Jacky Ickx, Brabham
Alex Albon
"I haven't really thought about that. I'd say old school, 1950s. I want to see how the sport was back then. I know it's dangerous so maybe I will bring my HANS device with me and we will see but I think that kind of racing is cool and I'd like to try it out."
Luigi Villoresi, Ferrari 125
Philippe Etancelin, Lago-Talbot T26C-DA
Johnny Claes, Talbot Lago
Luigi Fagioli, Alfa Romeo 159
Alberto Ascari, Ferrari 375F1, leads at the start
Piero Taruffi, Ferrari 375
Race winner Juan Manuel Fangio, Alfa Romeo 159A
Jose Froilan Gonzalez, 1st position, Ferrari's first GP victory
Aldo Gordini, Simca-Gordini T11
