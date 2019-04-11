Which eras do F1 drivers wish they could race in?

Lewis Hamilton

"In just pure racing? Probably I like the early eighties, they'd be the cars that I'd choose – eighties or mid-eighties. The cars that I'd like the most. But I'd be old right now, so I'm quite happy being in this period of time!"

Valtteri Bottas

"Well, I have to say last Saturday at Silverstone we were celebrating the motorsport history of Mercedes, being this year 125 years since motorsport started for Mercedes. So I got to drive the W125 from 1937. There was more than 600hp, it felt like a rocket on wheels: no proper brakes, no grip at all. And just imagining those drivers racing flat out on the kind of tracks they were using back then, I have a lot of respect from them. You need some big balls to do it, and every time you'd risk your life 100 percent every time you jumped in the car."

Max Verstappen

"From 2004 to 2008, and I would like to try an early 90s car. Before that, not interested. A bit too dangerous."

Kimi Raikkonen

"I've gone back for the second one any more. I guess in the past, I would look at seventies, sixties, late sixties, seventies. For sure it would have been more fun, more relaxed, more pure racing but obviously much more dangerous but that's normal at that time."

Alex Albon

"I haven't really thought about that. I'd say old school, 1950s. I want to see how the sport was back then. I know it's dangerous so maybe I will bring my HANS device with me and we will see but I think that kind of racing is cool and I'd like to try it out."