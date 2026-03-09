Skip to main content

Formula 1 Australian GP

David Coulthard jokes Charles Leclerc 'stole his script' after Monaco wedding

David Coulthard joked that Charles Leclerc had 'stolen his script' after marrying Alexandra Saint Mleux at the same Monaco venue where Coulthard is set to wed later this month

Lydia Mee
Edited:
David Coulthard on the grid during the Sprint

David Coulthard on the grid during the Sprint

Photo by: Dom Gibbons / LAT Images via Getty Images

Former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard joked that Charles Leclerc has 'stolen his script' with his Monaco wedding to Alexandra Saint Mleux, as Coulthard is due to marry his partner, Sigrid Silversand, in the same venue.

The Ferrari driver and his now-wife Alexandra shared a look at their intimate civil wedding, which took place on 28 February 2026 at the Mairie de Monaco on The Rock, on social media, and confirmed that they will be hosting a larger wedding with their friends and family next year.

“A day we’ll forever remember. Part one is done and part two will be next year with all of our close ones," Leclerc wrote.

 

"Well, look, I was going to jump in on that, Jolie, because you said exactly what I feared you would, because I'm actually getting married in the same registry office in a few weeks ahead of a, let's say, celebration marriage in Scotland in July," Coulthard explained on the Up To Speed podcast.

"And he's stolen my script," he added, jokingly. "I've got my nice 1971 classic Mercedes. I'm sure Sig, my fiancé, is going to be in a beautiful white dress. They've gone and stolen it. I'm pissed off."

Leclerc was understandably asked about his recent nuptials when he arrived at the Australian Grand Prix paddock. "Obviously, it was one of those days that I'll forever remember," he told the media.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Alexandra Saint Mleux

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Alexandra Saint Mleux

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

"And same for Alex, and same for our family. It was family only and was very small and secret in a way, which we really enjoyed. We will do another one with all of our closest friends in actually quite a bit of time, just to take some time to organise it properly. But it's been good.

"I mean, it's been obviously an amazing day and took a lot of positivity on the flight because I went straight to fly here in Melbourne. So still very happy, and the excitement of the wedding and the excitement of starting the race tomorrow as well."

