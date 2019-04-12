Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Chinese GP / Practice report

Chinese GP: Vettel beats Hamilton and Leclerc in FP1

shares
comments
Chinese GP: Vettel beats Hamilton and Leclerc in FP1
By:
1h ago

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel topped the first practice session for the 1000th Formula 1 World Championship race in China on Friday morning.

Having established clear superiority in straightline speed at the preceding race in Bahrain, Ferrari was expected to build on that advantage on the long straights of the Shanghai International Circuit. And it proceeded to do so as Vettel surged ahead while running a harder compound of tyre than Hamilton, who closed out the session fractionally faster than Vettel’s teammate Charles Leclerc.

Red Bull arrived in China hoping to be closer to Mercedes and Ferrari after identifying a set-up issue that hindered Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly in Bahrain. But while fourth-placed Verstappen’s fastest time of 1m34.334s on soft tyres was only two tenths off Hamilton’s best on similar rubber, it was nearly half a second slower than the benchmark Vettel set on mediums. Gasly only ran on the medium and hard Pirellis and was therefore more representative of comparative pace – and he ended the session seventh fastest with a 1m35.428s, 1.5s adrift of Vettel.

Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas, the championship leader, was fifth with a 1m34.653s he set on the soft tyres, while Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo also employed the softer rubber and sneaked ahead of Gasly to post the sixth quickest time.

More on the Chinese GP:

A number of teams elected to replace engine components ahead of practice: Renault gave Nico Hulkenberg an entirely new power unit package (ICE, MGU-H, MGU-K and turbocharger) and Ricciardo a new MGU-K, while McLaren’s Lando Norris also took on a new MGU-K. Norris’s team-mate Carlos Sainz got the revised component in Bahrain after his failure in Australia.

Ferrari took the unusual step of replacing the control electronics in both its own cars as well as the Haas entries, but not the Alfa Romeos.

Since Shanghai is a seldom-used track as well as being front-limited, it evolves greatly over the course of the weekend and teams seldom go for glory runs in first practice. The session was 20 minutes old before any drivers actually set a timed lap and it was the two Mercedes who were fastest in the initial running, largely by dint of lapping on soft tyres while most other team sent their drivers out on harder rubber. 

Hamilton set an early benchmark of 1m35.102s on the softs, but since this was only a little over two tenths faster than Max Verstappen wrung out of his Red Bull on a set of hard tyres - one of only two sets he’s allocated this weekend - it was only a matter of time before the laptimes began to tumble as the track evolved.

After a further brief lull in activity the majority of the drivers headed out again with 30 minutes to go, and it was here that Ferrari began to show its hand properly as first Leclerc and then Vettel overhauled Hamilton with a 1m34.167s and a 1m33.167s respectively, on the medium tyres. Hamilton then split the Ferraris with a 1m34.118s on softs, set at the beginning of a five-lap run.

Verstappen then beat his earlier time during a three-lap run on soft rubber, but none of the other frontrunners subsequently improved.

In Gasly’s immediate wake, Daniil Kvyat was eighth for Toro Rosso and Lance Stroll ninth for Racing Point despite a spin at the final corner early in the session. Both ran on medium tyres throughout, while Romain Grosjean closed out the top 10 for Haas with a 1m35.507s set on softs. Just over a tenth of a second separated seventh-placed Gasly from 11th-placed Kevin Magnussen.

Of the regular front-midfield runners, Alfa Romeo had a relatively disappointing showing as Kimi Raikkonen finished 15th and Antonio Giovinazzi completed just two installation laps, spending the rest of the session in the garage.

Session results

Pos Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap
1 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 19 1'33.911  
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 21 1'34.118 0.207
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 21 1'34.167 0.256
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 20 1'34.334 0.423
5 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 23 1'34.653 0.742
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 23 1'35.239 1.328
7 France Pierre Gasly Red Bull Honda 23 1'35.428 1.517
8 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Honda 24 1'35.447 1.536
9 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes 25 1'35.466 1.555
10 France Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 24 1'35.507 1.596
11 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 25 1'35.517 1.606
12 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Renault Renault 22 1'35.591 1.680
13 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Renault 24 1'35.631 1.720
14 Thailand Alex Albon Toro Rosso Honda 26 1'35.695 1.784
15 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 23 1'35.729 1.818
16 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault 24 1'35.756 1.845
17 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes 24 1'35.820 1.909
18 Poland Robert Kubica Williams Mercedes 27 1'36.847 2.936
19 United Kingdom George Russell Williams Mercedes 29 1'37.619 3.708
20 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 2    
Next article
Renault buoyed by new-spec MGU-K after Bahrain double failure

Previous article

Renault buoyed by new-spec MGU-K after Bahrain double failure

Next article

Ferrari introduces new CE to address Leclerc failure

Ferrari introduces new CE to address Leclerc failure
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Chinese GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now , Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Charles Leclerc
Teams Ferrari Shop Now , Red Bull Racing Shop Now , Mercedes Shop Now
Author Stuart Codling
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Chinese GP: Vettel beats Hamilton and Leclerc in FP1 Chinese GP
Formula 1 / Practice report

Chinese GP: Vettel beats Hamilton and Leclerc in FP1

1h ago
Supercars Camaro needs '50 to 80 millimetre' roll hoop adjustment Article
Supercars

Supercars Camaro needs '50 to 80 millimetre' roll hoop adjustment

Ferrari introduces new CE to address Leclerc failure Article
Formula 1

Ferrari introduces new CE to address Leclerc failure

Latest videos
5 moments that shaped F1's first 1000 races 09:55
Formula 1

5 moments that shaped F1's first 1000 races

13h ago
Five things to look out for in the Chinese Grand Prix 03:49
Formula 1

Five things to look out for in the Chinese Grand Prix

14h ago

Shop Our Store
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton

Shop Now
Ferrari

Ferrari

Shop Now
Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Racing

Shop Now
Mercedes

Mercedes

Shop Now
Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel

Shop Now

News in depth
Ferrari introduces new CE to address Leclerc failure
Formula 1

Ferrari introduces new CE to address Leclerc failure

Chinese GP: Vettel beats Hamilton and Leclerc in FP1
Formula 1

Chinese GP: Vettel beats Hamilton and Leclerc in FP1

Renault buoyed by new-spec MGU-K after Bahrain double failure
Formula 1

Renault buoyed by new-spec MGU-K after Bahrain double failure

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.