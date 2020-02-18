F1 considers two-day Chinese GP option in November

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
107 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
128 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
135 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
149 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
163 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
191 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
198 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
212 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
219 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
233 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
247 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
254 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
268 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
282 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Chinese GP / Breaking news

F1 considers two-day Chinese GP option in November

Tickets
shares
comments
F1 considers two-day Chinese GP option in November
By:
Feb 18, 2020, 8:10 PM

A two-day Chinese Grand Prix – slotted between the Brazilian and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix in November – has emerged as one option to get the event back on the calendar this year, Motorsport.com has learned.

The outbreak of coronavirus in China forced race promoters to postpone the original event, which had been due to take place in Shanghai on April 19. Even before that decision was made, Formula 1 chiefs were clear that they would look at all possibilities to try to reschedule the race later in the year, despite the difficulties of finding space for it.

The late-season run of races leaves no obvious gap for it to be slotted in – with one widely-talked-about possibility being that it takes place on the November 29 date that Abu Dhabi was originally down for, with the Yas Marina event then shifting back a week.

Read Also:

However, sources have revealed that a bolder plan is also being evaluated that would leave Abu Dhabi on its original date.

The proposal is for the Chinese GP to take place on November 22, as part of a triple header with Brazil and Abu Dhabi. While there are big logistical problems to overcome in terms of getting freight shifted from Sao Paulo to Shanghai in time, one way to help ease the stress is to compress the Chinese weekend.

The idea being considered is to run the grand prix event only on Saturday and Sunday – with the first day of action limited to practice and then qualifying and the race taking place on the Sunday.

The proposal would require unanimous support from the teams to get the go-ahead, and it is unclear if they would be supportive of such an intense run of races to finish off the campaign – despite the financial boost they would get from the Chinese event happening.

With ongoing uncertainty about how the coronavirus will develop over the next few weeks, there is unlikely to be any firm developments on F1’s plans for a while yet.

2020 Vietnamese circuit rendering

2020 Vietnamese circuit rendering

Photo by: FOM

Vietnam adamant that maiden GP will go ahead

Meanwhile, Vietnamese officials are adamant that their race is not threatened by the coronavirus pandemic, despite the country’s proximity to China.

Local media on Tuesday quoted officials saying that no consideration was being given to re-evaluating Vietnam’s position on the calendar.

Tran Trung Hieu, deputy director of Hanoi’s tourism department, was quoted by AFP as saying: “The time for the... F1 race will not be postponed or delayed.

“Although this is a sports event, it has a very huge impact on Vietnam and Hanoi's tourism.”

Related video

Next article
Watch: Romain Grosjean drives Haas VF-20 for the first time

Previous article

Watch: Romain Grosjean drives Haas VF-20 for the first time
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Chinese GP Tickets
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
23 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
02:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
06:00
16:00
FP3
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
04:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
07:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
06:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Blaney on Newman wreck: "I was trying to push him to the win"

2h
2
Formula 1

F1 considers two-day Chinese GP option in November

42m
3
WEC

Verstappen tests "insane" Valkyrie road car

4
Formula 1

F1 reveals vision for future engine era amid 'crude' hybrid ban

5
World Superbike

Redding: Bautista cost himself 2019 WSBK crown

Latest videos

Onboard: Romain Grosjean in the new Haas VF-20 02:09
Formula 1
3h

Onboard: Romain Grosjean in the new Haas VF-20

Verstappen and Albon drive the Aston Martin Valkyrie for the first time 02:45
Formula 1

Verstappen and Albon drive the Aston Martin Valkyrie for the first time

Racing Point RP20 Launch 03:01
Formula 1

Racing Point RP20 Launch

Williams FW43 2020 Launch 00:55
Formula 1

Williams FW43 2020 Launch

Onboard with Pierre Gasly in the AlphaTauri AT01 02:24
Formula 1

Onboard with Pierre Gasly in the AlphaTauri AT01

Latest news

F1 considers two-day Chinese GP option in November
F1

F1 considers two-day Chinese GP option in November

Watch: Romain Grosjean drives Haas VF-20 for the first time
F1

Watch: Romain Grosjean drives Haas VF-20 for the first time

Verstappen tests "insane" Valkyrie road car
WEC

Verstappen tests "insane" Valkyrie road car

Carey "comfortable" with new F1 deal talks
F1

Carey "comfortable" with new F1 deal talks

The trick simulator keeping Mercedes ahead of the game
F1

The trick simulator keeping Mercedes ahead of the game

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.