Charles Leclerc's wedding confirmed as Alexandra Saint Mleux changes name
Charles Leclerc has married his long-term partner Alexandra Saint Mleux in a private Monaco ceremony ahead of the start of the 2026 Formula 1 season
Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux at the World Premiere of F1 The Movie
Photo by: Getty Images
Charles Leclerc married his long-term partner, Alexandra Saint Mleux, on Saturday 28 February in a private ceremony in Monaco.
After the couple were spotted driving around Monaco in a vintage 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa, with the Monegasque driver in a pale suit and Saint Mleux in a wedding gown, the latter has now confirmed their marriage by changing her name on Instagram to Alexandra Leclerc.
The couple announced their engagement in November 2025 and have now tied the knot before the Ferrari driver begins the 2026 Formula 1 season.
The now-married couple were first spotted together in July 2023 at Wimbledon after rumours of their relationship surfaced in March of the same year. Since then, Saint Mleux has become a regular face in the F1 paddock, and she and their dog, Leo, have also become fan favourites.
Leclerc previously spoke about Leo in an interview with GQ Sports, explaining: "He's my best friend. He's the best. I bring him to most of the races. Last year, he did get a paddock pass, but he doesn't need it anymore. People know him more than me. He can still get into the paddock at every race he comes to."
The 2026 F1 season will begin with the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne from 6-8 March.
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari with his girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Leclerc finished the third and final day of pre-season testing having completed 135 laps. "The test day was very smooth, we ran through our programme and tested all the things we planned to," he said. "In terms of performance, it’s still difficult to understand where we really stand because teams are hiding their true form, so it’s important not to focus too much on lap times and prepare for the first race.
"We will build step by step and try to understand how to extract the maximum from our car, we have a lot of data to analyse before we arrive in Melbourne and we will see how things go once we are there."
Share Or Save This Story
Charles Leclerc’s road to F1 2026: In pictures
We rate the F1 2026 title contenders - Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc drops new CL16 spring 26 collection inspired by his signature baby blue
Ferrari’s rotating rear wing has David Coulthard thinking of McLaren’s banned third pedal
Martin Brundle backs Lewis Hamilton for big Ferrari comeback: 'A happy Lewis is a fast Lewis'
Ferrari’s last front-engined winner
Latest news
LIVE: 2026 IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Petersburg race updates and commentary
Mick Schumacher's IndyCar debut ends in Lap 1 crash
Top five American F1 circuits
Charles Leclerc's wedding confirmed as Alexandra Saint Mleux changes name
The non-championship F1 champions
Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?
Top 10 best F1 cars that didn’t win a title
The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments