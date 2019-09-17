Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
72 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Channel 4 extends Formula 1 TV coverage deal

shares
comments
Channel 4 extends Formula 1 TV coverage deal
By:
Sep 17, 2019, 9:55 AM

The British Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Channel 4 in a "multi-year" deal with Sky that secures Formula 1's free-to-air presence in the UK.

Channel 4 stopped its regular free-to-air live F1 coverage in 2019 as Sky's exclusive rights to the championship began in a deal that runs to 2024.

However, Sky and Channel 4 struck a deal that allowed the British GP to continue being shown live, along with highlights for the other races.

It has now been announced that "a wider, multi-year content deal" has been reached between the two companies that includes coverage of the British GP being broadcast live on Channel 4.

That suggests that Channel 4's F1 coverage is secured beyond 2020 – rather than the one-year deal in place for this season – although how the F1 element fits into the timeline of the "multi-year" agreement is not explicitly stated.

The new deal between the two companies will also include sharing advertising technology and giving Sky customers access to more Channel 4 programming.

Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon said: "This landmark new partnership with Sky is a fantastic example of how broadcasters can work together to extend the reach of our content and innovate for the benefit of both viewers and advertisers.

"I'm particularly thrilled that we are extending our collaboration with Sky on Formula 1, which secures highlights of all races and live coverage of the British Grand Prix on free-to-air television."

Next article
Zandvoort 'doesn't need to worry' about remaining track work

Previous article

Zandvoort 'doesn't need to worry' about remaining track work

Next article

How would qualifying races change F1?

How would qualifying races change F1?
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Singapore GP

Singapore GP

19 Sep - 22 Sep
FP1 Starts in
2 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
04:30
16:30
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
08:30
20:30
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
06:00
18:00
QU Sat 21 Sep
09:00
21:00
Race Sun 22 Sep
08:10
20:10
Latest results Standings

Latest videos

How the best and worst F1 cars of 1994 had the same DNA 03:47
Formula 1

How the best and worst F1 cars of 1994 had the same DNA

Why Red Bull had a better F1 car than Brawn in 2009 02:24
Formula 1

Why Red Bull had a better F1 car than Brawn in 2009

Lewis Hamilton: Day off 02:53
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton: Day off

Why F1’s original Haas team was such a failure 03:59
Formula 1

Why F1’s original Haas team was such a failure

Why Vettel is closer to a ban than you think 04:00
Formula 1

Why Vettel is closer to a ban than you think

Latest news

How would qualifying races change F1?
F1

How would qualifying races change F1?

Channel 4 extends Formula 1 TV coverage deal
F1

Channel 4 extends Formula 1 TV coverage deal

Zandvoort 'doesn't need to worry' about remaining track work
F1

Zandvoort 'doesn't need to worry' about remaining track work

Monza not Ferrari's last chance to win in 2019 - Binotto
F1

Monza not Ferrari's last chance to win in 2019 - Binotto

S5000 to race at 2020 Australian Grand Prix
Misc

S5000 to race at 2020 Australian Grand Prix

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.