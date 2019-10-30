Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Carey: No concerns F1 teams overspend ahead of cost cap

shares
comments
Carey: No concerns F1 teams overspend ahead of cost cap
By:
Oct 30, 2019, 4:56 PM

Formula 1 CEO Chase Carey has dismissed concerns that teams can circumvent F1's incoming cost cap, as 2021's rules will be ratified this week.

Ahead of Thursday's FIA World Motor Sport Council vote, where the draft technical, sporting and financial F1 regulations have been put forward for approval, Carey discussed the ramifications of the new cost cap agreement.

It will be the first time that financial regulations will be imposed on the teams, based around a $175m cost cap that was agreed and frozen earlier this year.

Carey stressed the importance of the introduction of the cost cap, and dismissed concerns that the big teams can spend heavily throughout 2020 to reap the rewards in 2021.

"There's been noise around it, but realistically these teams are rebuilding the car every year no matter what," said Carey.

"This is a transition, and we feel it's important to move forward with the transition.

"Some of the arguments that were put were arguments to try to defer the implementation as opposed to issues about what are the consequences of the transition.

"What are really doing is transitioning to a long-term structure that's healthier for the business, healthier for the sport on the track, healthier for the teams in it.

"The transition through to that next year, they're going to do what they do every year when they go in and rebuild the car."

Read Also:

Independent groups will be responsible for auditing each team throughout the year, and Carey added that Formula 1 and the FIA have "gone through a very extensive process to try and establish the principles for determining the costs, what's in it, what's covered.

"We'll have independent parties so it needs to be independently verified."

While the cost cap will not be introduced for next season, each team's spending will be monitored in anticipation for 2021.

Carey suggested that the cost cap's "dry run" will iron out any bugs in the following seasons.

"What we're going to do is use 2020 as a sort of a dry run, to hopefully shake out whatever the issues are, so teams can understand how things are accounted for.

'We'll put the rules into practice, it'll be independently run there will be procedures for appeals."

Carey would not be drawn on what the penalties for a cost cap transgression would be, although Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul noted in Mexico that the constructors' championship would be "revisited" if a team does overspend.

"Clearly to make this effective it needs to have consequences and penalties for it," Carey explained. "Those penalties are not pre-defined, but they will be significant."

Next article
Masi defends stewards' delays on F1 driving offences

Previous article

Masi defends stewards' delays on F1 driving offences

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

United States GP

United States GP

1 Nov - 3 Nov
FP1 Starts in
1 day
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 1 Nov
18:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 1 Nov
22:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 2 Nov
20:00
13:00
QU Sat 2 Nov
23:00
16:00
Race Sun 3 Nov
21:10
13:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Super Formula

Kobayashi's team explains bizarre wet tyre strategy

2
Formula 1

Vettel: Changing opinions of critics "a nightmare"

3
IMSA

The best IMSA driver without a ride for 2020 is…

34m
4
BRC

British rallying legend Russell Brookes dies

1h
5
IndyCar

Arrow McLaren SP confirms O’Ward and Askew as Hinchcliffe departs

1h

Latest videos

10 times F1 rule changes created ugly cars 10:43
Formula 1
2h

10 times F1 rule changes created ugly cars

A lap of COTA in F1 2019 01:45
Formula 1

A lap of COTA in F1 2019

Why Ferrari would be happy for a rival to protest its F1 engine 05:01
Formula 1

Why Ferrari would be happy for a rival to protest its F1 engine

Starting Grid for the Mexican GP 00:47
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Mexican GP

Charles Leclerc analyses his Breakthrough Year 04:29
Formula 1

Charles Leclerc analyses his Breakthrough Year

Latest news

Carey: No concerns F1 teams overspend ahead of cost cap
F1

Carey: No concerns F1 teams overspend ahead of cost cap

Masi defends stewards' delays on F1 driving offences
F1

Masi defends stewards' delays on F1 driving offences

Mercedes hails "phenomenal" Bonnington stand-in Dudley
F1

Mercedes hails "phenomenal" Bonnington stand-in Dudley

Abiteboul: Renault has to cut out "chaotic" weekends
F1

Abiteboul: Renault has to cut out "chaotic" weekends

The standout element that makes Hamilton a great
F1

The standout element that makes Hamilton a great

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
1 Nov
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.