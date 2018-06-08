Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Canadian GPFormula 1Canadian GPMore events
Formula 1 Canadian GP Practice report

Canadian GP: Verstappen leads Hamilton in FP1

0 shares
Canadian GP: Verstappen leads Hamilton in FP1
Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14
Mechanics work on the Fernando Alonso McLaren MCL33 in the pit lane
Lance Stroll, Williams FW41
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H
Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37
Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso STR13
Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37
Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, enters his cockpit
Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37 and Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37
Lance Stroll, Williams Racing, in cockpit
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14
Get alerts
By: Glenn Freeman, Journalist
08/06/2018 03:41

Max Verstappen topped the first Formula 1 free practice session of the Canadian Grand prix weekend, as Lewis Hamilton prevented a Red Bull one-two.

Verstappen moved to the top of the order for the first time with 30 minutes remaining in the session, at that point going half a second faster than Hamilton.

After backing off for a lap before pushing again, the Red Bull driver went even faster to post a 1m13.302s, but Hamilton was also improving at the same time, eventually bringing the gap down to less than one tenth of a second, using the ultrasoft compound while Verstappen ran the hypersoft.

Shortly after those laps, Daniel Ricciardo moved into third on fresh hypersofts, which pushed the second Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas – like Hamilton running ultrasofts – down to fourth.

Bottas lost another place in the closing stages when Sebastian Vettel put in a late run on hypersofts, initially going seventh with his first attempt before climbing to fourth on his next try.

Kimi Raikkonen completed the top six, while Fernando Alonso claimed best-of-the-rest honours for McLaren in seventh.

Alonso and teammate Stoffel Vandoorne – who also ended the session inside the top 10 – spent the early part trading times at the top of the order with the Mercedes drivers, although the McLarens were using softer tyres.

There was a prolonged break in the middle of the session when Nico Hulkenberg's car stopped on track shortly after the hairpin, forcing a red flag.

While Renault got the German to try several different ways of getting the car going again, he eventually had to give up and climb out so a recovery vehicle could lift the car away.

Hulkenberg's teammate Carlos Sainz split the McLarens in the final order to claim ninth, while a late effort from Pierre Gasly got Toro Rosso into the top 10.

Home driver Lance Stroll was the only racer to hit the infamous 'Wall of Champions' in the opening session, clipping the barrier just inside the final 30 minutes and giving himself a right-rear puncture that he had to nurse for a full lap to get back to the pits.

Beyond that, the session was relatively incident-free until the final few minutes, when Marcus Ericsson spun at Turn 8, Sergey Sirotkin spun into the barriers at Turn 6, and Brendon Hartley went off at Turn 1, blaming a loss of downforce from following another car.

Alonso provided some late entertainment in the session as well, lunging Raikkonen's Ferrari at Turn 1, and then scrambling through Turn 2 off-line to maintain track position ahead of the 2007 world champion.

ClaDriverChassisEngineLapsTimeGap
1 netherlands Max Verstappen  Red Bull TAG 26 1'13.302  
2 united_kingdom Lewis Hamilton  Mercedes Mercedes 29 1'13.390 0.088
3 australia Daniel Ricciardo  Red Bull TAG 24 1'13.518 0.216
4 germany Sebastian Vettel  Ferrari Ferrari 19 1'13.574 0.272
5 finland Valtteri Bottas  Mercedes Mercedes 31 1'13.617 0.315
6 finland Kimi Raikkonen  Ferrari Ferrari 28 1'13.727 0.425
7 spain Fernando Alonso  McLaren Renault 27 1'13.900 0.598
8 spain Carlos Sainz  Renault Renault 24 1'14.116 0.814
9 belgium Stoffel Vandoorne  McLaren Renault 19 1'14.311 1.009
10 france Pierre Gasly  Toro Rosso Honda 31 1'15.004 1.702
11 france Esteban Ocon  Force India Mercedes 29 1'15.071 1.769
12 france Romain Grosjean  Haas Ferrari 21 1'15.119 1.817
13 sweden Marcus Ericsson  Sauber Ferrari 30 1'15.386 2.084
14 monaco Charles Leclerc  Sauber Ferrari 30 1'15.439 2.137
15 denmark Kevin Magnussen  Haas Ferrari 21 1'15.579 2.277
16 new_zealand Brendon Hartley  Toro Rosso Honda 38 1'15.756 2.454
17 russia Sergey Sirotkin  Williams Mercedes 30 1'15.768 2.466
18 canada Lance Stroll  Williams Mercedes 16 1'16.259 2.957
19 canada Nicholas Latifi  Force India Mercedes 28 1'17.145 3.843
20 germany Nico Hulkenberg  Renault Renault 3    
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Canadian GP
Track Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve
Article type Practice report
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Canadian GPFormula 1Canadian GPMore events