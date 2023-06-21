Button crowns Verstappen as Perez F1 "inconsistency" bites
Jenson Button has ruled that Sergio Perez cannot catch Max Verstappen in the Formula 1 title race with the 2023 crown “definitely” going the way of the Dutchman.
Perez has endured a dreadful run of form since taking pole position at the Miami Grand Prix in May. After losing out to Verstappen in that race despite the championship leader having started ninth, the Mexican has failed to reach Q3 in consecutive races.
These struggles have also continued on race days, with Perez only the seventh-highest scorer across Monaco, Spain and Canada, registering less than one-third of his team-mate’s tally.
“When Max sees his team-mate have a tough weekend, it just helps his confidence,” said Button when asked by Motorsport.com about Perez’s current predicament.
“And three weekends – there’s no catching Max now, he’s gone, and the championship is definitely his.
“What happens to Checo? Hopefully, he bounces back. We all want people to take it to Max, we want to see good racing from Checo.
“He’s really quick, it’s just the inconsistency that definitely hurts him.”
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, leads Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Speaking to Sky Sports F1 following the recent Canadian Grand Prix, 2009 champion Button conceded that he had “expected more” from Perez, with the Red Bull driver progressing from 12th to sixth only by virtue of a clever pit strategy, and not through overtaking.
Asked by Motorsport.com about how much danger Perez’s seat could be under, especially given Helmut Marko’s infamously itchy trigger finger when it comes to a driver change, he said: “I don’t think he is for this year.
“But, at the end of this year, who knows? Who would you put in there? It’s a tricky one.
“Obviously, they have Daniel Ricciardo there as an ambassador, but I don’t know if they’re willing to put him in that seat.
“Do they take someone from AlphaTauri, and if so, who would it be? De Vries hasn’t really been as competitive as they thought and would you put Tsunoda in the A-team?
“It’s a tricky one for them, but I’ve got to feel for Checo. Three races on the bounce he’s been below par and that’s tough.”
