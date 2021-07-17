Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / British GP sprint qualifying as it happened Next / Grand Prix results: Verstappen wins F1 sprint for British GP pole
Formula 1 / British GP News

British GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton in F1 sprint qualifying

By:

Max Verstappen won Formula 1's first sprint qualifying race at the 2021 British Grand Prix, beating Lewis Hamilton after seizing the lead from the Mercedes driver with a better start.

British GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton in F1 sprint qualifying

Valtteri Bottas finished third ahead of Charles Leclerc, while an early-race spin and then late retirement cost Sergio Perez badly in the second Red Bull.

When the lights went out for the 17 lap race, Verstappen made the better getaway – his initial movement putting out a fire on his left-front brake – and was immediately alongside Hamilton as they raced away from the grid.

Verstappen swept in Abbey in the lead and defend first place with a series of weaves down the Wellington straight and then rebuffed Hamilton's attack around the outside of Copse.

That move cost Hamilton momentum and Verstappen opened up a 1.1-second at the end of the opening tour – on which Fernando Alonso used his soft tyres (Bottas, Esteban Ocon and Kimi Raikkonen were the only other drivers to start on the red-walled rubber, with the rest on mediums) to gain six places from 11th on the grid to run sixth.

The two leaders quickly opened up a gap over Bottas, who took a few laps to join them running in the 1m30s bracket, with Verstappen and Hamilton exchanging fastest laps during the early tours.

By the halfway point, Verstappen had built a two second advantage, as he and Hamilton lapped in the low 1m30s and continued to pull away from Bottas, who was being chased by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Alonso had been holding up the pack behind, having steamed around the outside of several rivals at the race's first corner, then taken advantage of the two McLarens and Perez battling on the opening lap, but was overtaken by Lando Norris on lap six and Daniel Ricciardo on lap nine – the first McLaren getting by with a dive to the inside of Village, while the other got by with a better exit from the tight right hander in their respective moves.

With Verstappen and Hamilton continuing to trade fastest laps up front, the gap between them fluctuated ever so slightly, as they both had to cope with their right front tyres blistering heavily.

Although the tyre issue did not have any major impact on their pace, Red Bull instructed Verstappen to avoid the kerbs in the closing laps – which dropped his lead from a maximum of 2.8s to 1.4s at the flag – where he sealed pole for Sunday's grand prix.

The decision to start Bottas on softs did not pay off for Mercedes, as he finished 7.5s behind Verstappen, albeit solidly head of Leclerc, who was a further 3.7s to maintain fourth on the grid for the main race.

Norris and Ricciardo chased the Ferrari home but were well behind after their battles with Alonso, who was given a warning for weaving down the straights as he held off Sebastian Vettel to the finish to take seventh – the Alpine driver having also been trying to break the tow when defending from the McLarens earlier on.

George Russell finished ninth for Williams ahead of Esteban Ocon, but Russell faces a post-race investigation into a lap one clash with Carlos Sainz at Brooklands.

The Williams driver locked up at the sweeping left-hander and ran into the side of the Ferrari, which was forced off and Sainz dropped to 18th before recovering back to 11th and 0.4s behind Ocon at the finish.

The race's big loser was Perez, who will start tomorrow's race from last place after retiring on the final lap.

The Red Bull driver had been running 18th after losing the rear of his RB16B running behind Alonso and Norris on lap five as they charged through Chapel – Perez going through a full 360-degree, high-speed spin and shooting through the grass and a gravel at the top of the Hanger straight.

He rejoined after just keeping his car from hitting the wall.

The race's other major incident involved the Haas duo on the opening lap, with Nikita Mazepin spinning after glancing the right-hand sidepod of teammate Mick Schumacher's car, which looped the Russian driver around, and he eventually came home 9.4s behind Schumacher.

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 17 -  
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 17 1.430 1.430
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 17 7.502 7.502
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 17 11.278 11.278
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 17 24.111 24.111
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 17 30.959 30.959
7 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 17 43.527 43.527
8 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 17 44.439 44.439
9 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 17 46.652 46.652
10 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 17 47.395 47.395
11 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 17 47.798 47.798
12 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 17 48.763 48.763
13 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 17 50.677 50.677
14 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 17 52.179 52.179
15 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 17 53.225 53.225
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 17 53.567 53.567
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 17 55.162 55.162
18 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 17 1'08.213 1'08.213
19 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 17 1'17.648 1'17.648
20 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 16    
View full results
shares
comments
British GP sprint qualifying as it happened

Previous article

British GP sprint qualifying as it happened

Next article

Grand Prix results: Verstappen wins F1 sprint for British GP pole

Grand Prix results: Verstappen wins F1 sprint for British GP pole
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen doesn't understand why FP2 has been kept

8 h
2
Formula 1

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

9 h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

19 h
4
Formula 1

Pirelli expects F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint race

8 h
5
Formula 1

Horner, Wolff at odds over F1 engines plans from 2025

1 d
Latest news
Grand Prix results: Verstappen wins F1 sprint for British GP pole
Formula 1

Grand Prix results: Verstappen wins F1 sprint for British GP pole

5m
British GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton in F1 sprint qualifying
Formula 1

British GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton in F1 sprint qualifying

22m
British GP sprint qualifying as it happened
Formula 1

British GP sprint qualifying as it happened

1 h
Brown: F1 can't let guard down as UK COVID cases spike
Formula 1

Brown: F1 can't let guard down as UK COVID cases spike

1 h
Ocon feels his F1 "pace is back" after Silverstone turnaround
Formula 1

Ocon feels his F1 "pace is back" after Silverstone turnaround

2 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Friday qualifying at the British GP 01:14
Formula 1
7 h

Formula 1: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Friday qualifying at the British GP

Starting Grid for the British GP Sprint Qualifying Race 01:05
Formula 1
21 h

Starting Grid for the British GP Sprint Qualifying Race

Formula 1: Gasly 'really positive' talks about future at Alpha Tauri 00:42
Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021

Formula 1: Gasly 'really positive' talks about future at Alpha Tauri

Formula 1: Montoya says teams and drivers should embrace sprint races 02:02
Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021

Formula 1: Montoya says teams and drivers should embrace sprint races

Formula 1: Verstappen Leads British GP Practice 00:39
Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen Leads British GP Practice

Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Russell: F1 sprint "offers an opportunity for Williams" British GP
Formula 1

Russell: F1 sprint "offers an opportunity for Williams"

British GP: Verstappen tops FP2 from Leclerc, Sainz British GP
Formula 1

British GP: Verstappen tops FP2 from Leclerc, Sainz

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality British GP Prime
Formula 1

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

Trending Today

Verstappen doesn't understand why FP2 has been kept
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen doesn't understand why FP2 has been kept

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

Pirelli expects F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli expects F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint race

Horner, Wolff at odds over F1 engines plans from 2025
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner, Wolff at odds over F1 engines plans from 2025

Silverstone F2: Shwartzman wins opener from Vips
FIA F2 FIA F2

Silverstone F2: Shwartzman wins opener from Vips

Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround

2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Prime

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix.

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Prime

The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Prime

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged.

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Lawrence Stroll is a man who likes getting what he wants. And, right now, what he wants above all else is to turn his Aston Martin Formula 1 team into winners and world champions.

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test Prime

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test

Lewis Hamilton has swept all before him in recent seasons, becoming F1’s most successful driver ever. Building himself into the ultimate grand prix winning machine wasn’t the work of a moment, and the traits he has picked up along the way will prove crucial in his 2021 battle with Max Verstappen, as BEN ANDERSON explains

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Prime

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Forget the ridiculous ‘Mr Saturday’ tag. There’s more to George Russell than impressive qualifying statistics. This thrillingly complete young talent is driving Williams out of the doldrums even as he eyes a future at Mercedes, says Luke Smith.

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2021
The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez Prime

The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez

It's 50 years to the day since Pedro Rodriguez lost his life in an inconsequential sportscar race at the Norisring. To mark the anniversary, Motorsport.com picks out the 10 greatest races of the Mexican all-rounder.

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2021
Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless Prime

Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless

Silverstone will be the first trial of Formula 1's new sprint race format on Saturday, which sets the grid for Sunday's British Grand Prix. But one key decision means the history books will be unnecessarily warped for this and other repeat experiments.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2021

Latest news

Grand Prix results: Verstappen wins F1 sprint for British GP pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix results: Verstappen wins F1 sprint for British GP pole

British GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton in F1 sprint qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

British GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton in F1 sprint qualifying

British GP sprint qualifying as it happened
Formula 1 Formula 1

British GP sprint qualifying as it happened

Brown: F1 can't let guard down as UK COVID cases spike
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brown: F1 can't let guard down as UK COVID cases spike

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.