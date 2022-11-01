Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 teams discussing winter shutdown to aid staff well-being Next / Verstappen "incredibly proud" of F1 season wins record
Formula 1 News

How F1 teams reacted to Mexico’s high-altitude headaches

The Mexican Grand Prix is always considered somewhat of an outlier on the Formula 1 calendar, owing to the altitude of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
How F1 teams reacted to Mexico’s high-altitude headaches
Listen to this article

At 2285m above sea level, the rarefied air creates a significant challenge in respect of car aerodynamics, cooling requirements and the performance envelope of the power unit.

All of this leads to teams running what might otherwise be considered odd choices, given it's such a high-speed venue.

Mercedes experimented with its wing levels on Friday, not only as a means to hone in on the performance levels of the car at this venue but also for gathering meaningful data for next year's car too.

Comparing the two front wings put into service during free practice outings, Lewis Hamilton's car was fitted with the older specification version, with the trailing edge of the upper flap cut back quite significantly (left image, below).

Meanwhile, George Russell's W13 was fitted with the new wing design, which features a revised design to the outer section of the flaps and a more contoured endplate to help generate outwash.

However, the team did opt to remove the controversial slot gap separator brackets that first appeared at the United States Grand Prix but remain unraced.

You'll also note that chequerboard stickers were adhered to the front wing endplate on Hamilton's car, with a camera used to capture footage of the wing whilst it's out on track in order that the team can ascertain it's performing as anticipated.

Mercedes W13 front wing detail
Mercedes W13 front wing detail

It was a similar story at the rear of the car too, as both drivers flirted with different arrangements.

George Russell carried a Gurney flap mounted on the trailing edge of the rear wing, whilst Hamilton, matching the cut-down approach taken with the front wing, was running the wing without one on his.

Following the tests conducted by Hamilton on Friday, both drivers opted for the newer front wing specification with a more loaded flap arrangement, plus the Gurney on the trailing edge of the rear wing's upper flap for qualifying and the race.

Meanwhile, the maximum cooling option was taken up on both cars, with the panels beside the cockpit and the engine cover gills both opened up in order to reject the heat being generated.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Red Bull also opted for more cooling to meet the demands being posed, as the RB18 ran with the louvred cooling panels on the shoulder of the engine cover and a new, wider, cooling exit at the rear that also flared on the trailing edge to help with extraction.

Red Bull Racing RB18 rear cooling outlet comparison
Red Bull Racing RB18 side

McLaren decided to take cooling in Mexico pretty seriously, as several new options appeared in order to deal with the demands posed by the circuit and altitude.

A more expansive louvred cooling panel could be found traversing the MCL36's sidepod and engine cover, with two outlets also added to its cooling suite on the engine cover's spine (one of these is mounted above the power unit saddle coolers and the other is just aft of the shark fin (red arrows)).

McLaren MCL36 side cooling
McLaren MCL36 centreline cooling slots

The team also had the option of incorporating a Gurney flap on the trailing edge of the main engine cover outlet, in order to help with extraction.

To increase local load at the rear of the car, McLaren had also made changes to its rear brake duct aero, adding some winglets to the stack already present on the rearward-facing outlet scoop.

Alpine also deployed its maximum cooling configuration, as the A522 was fitted with the open louvred sidepod bodywork and the enlarged engine cover outlet panel that was last seen in Hungary but not raced.

Alpine F1 A522 cooling detail

Alpine F1 A522 cooling detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Alpha Tauri invested in revisions to help with its temperature issues in Mexico too, as the AT03's front brakes featured an enlarged rear outlet scoop, resulting in an increase in mass flow through the assembly.

The cooling gill panel on the side of the engine cover was also revised, with the number of louvres reduced, but their spacing increased, as they still filled the same available space within the panel.

Alpha Tauri AT03 cooling panel comparison

Alpha Tauri AT03 cooling panel comparison

Meanwhile, at the rear of the car, the engine cover's bodywork was expanded. This not only increased the size of the rear cooling outlet but also resulted in a larger rear deck upon which the air flowed to the rear of the car.

Alfa Romeo has been proactive in the closing stages of the season as it not only looks to fend off the challenge posed by Aston Martin but also invest in designs that will carry across to its 2023 challenger.

And, whilst not a new feature, having been used at other high downforce venues, the larger rear wing endplate tip cutout used in Mexico is a feature worthy of our attention, owing to its impact on the resultant tip vortex being generated.

Alfa Romeo C42 rear wing cutout comparison

Alfa Romeo C42 rear wing cutout comparison

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Compared with the medium downforce wing's cutout (inset), there's a clear difference in approach with its high downforce arrangement, as the flap is undercut (red arrow).

This is the result of the team looking for a better trade-off between the downforce and drag being generated, given it is trying to maintain as much wingspan as possible.

The team has also made changes to the forward section of the floor over the course of the last two races, as it looks to increase the downforce being generated and its working range.

This includes changes to the outermost floor fence and the point at which it connects with the side of the chassis.

shares
comments

Related video

F1 teams discussing winter shutdown to aid staff well-being
Previous article

F1 teams discussing winter shutdown to aid staff well-being

Next article

Verstappen "incredibly proud" of F1 season wins record

Verstappen "incredibly proud" of F1 season wins record
More from
Matthew Somerfield
What are the new F1 technical rules for 2023 and why do they keep changing?
Formula 1

What are the new F1 technical rules for 2023 and why do they keep changing?

Hungarian GP: Latest F1 technical images from the pitlane Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Latest F1 technical images from the pitlane

Tech breakdown: Under the skin of the new Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

Tech breakdown: Under the skin of the new Mercedes

Latest news

Record crowd for Gold Coast 500
Supercars Supercars

Record crowd for Gold Coast 500

Supercars is claiming a record crowd for last weekend's Gold Coast 500.

F2 and F3 reveal calendars for 2023 season
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 and F3 reveal calendars for 2023 season

The FIA has announced the Formula 2 and 3 calendars for 2023, with both seasons kicking off in Bahrain in March. 

Norris: Mexico F1 strategy "a mistake" relative to McLaren teammate Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Mexico F1 strategy "a mistake" relative to McLaren teammate Ricciardo

Lando Norris believes that his McLaren team made “a bit of mistake” on strategy in Mexico after he was outscored by Formula 1 teammate Daniel Ricciardo.

NASCAR: Ross Chastain's daring wall-riding move legal for now
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR: Ross Chastain's daring wall-riding move legal for now

The daring wall-riding move Ross Chastain used Sunday at Martinsville to advance in the NASCAR playoffs will remain legal at least for now.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be Prime

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
6 h
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race

For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour.

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment? Prime

Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment?

In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2022
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality Prime

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2022
How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Prime

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers.

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? Prime

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over Prime

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over

OPIONION: Max Verstappen hunted down and defeated Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s US Grand Prix at Austin – in scenes that were very 2021 after Red Bull botched his second stop. That led to Hamilton effectively declaring Mercedes’ chances of winning a Formula 1 race in 2022 to be over. But might there actually be hope yet for the Silver Arrows?

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.