Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
44 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Japanese GP / Breaking news

Brawn: Revised F1 weekend won't include Sunday qualifying

shares
comments
Brawn: Revised F1 weekend won't include Sunday qualifying
By:
Oct 15, 2019, 8:28 AM

Formula 1 boss Ross Brawn says that the well-received Sunday morning qualifying session at Suzuka won’t impact existing plans to adjust the grand prix weekend schedule in the future.

The F1 organisation and the FIA have been studying the format for some time, with the aim of allowing team members to arrive later at the circuit, thus reducing the burden of a 22-race calendar that is expected to expand further.

However, Brawn insists that won’t include putting qualifying on Sunday mornings on a permanent basis, despite many drivers expressing support for the format after Typhoon Hagibis caused the cancellation of Suzuka track action on Saturday.

One of the key issues is that race promoters want a busy programme on Friday so that they can sell tickets.

“It was a Super Sunday in Suzuka and that naturally reopened the debate about the shape of an F1 weekend,” said Brawn in his F1 column. “This is an aspect of the sport we have focused on in some detail as we work towards the rules that will govern F1 over the coming years and we have taken into account the voices of all of the key players – the promoters, the teams and last but not least the fans.

“I’ll be honest and say that there has been strong consensus, especially among the organisers, for maintaining the three-day format of track activity, although with a different timetable.

“It's true that a day like Sunday in Suzuka offers a great show in just a few hours but it would confine the feeder series races to the previous days.

“After careful analysis we have concluded that the best solution is to keep the event over three days, revising the Friday format but leaving the rest untouched, with qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday.”

Efforts have instead focussed on areas such as timing of scrutineering and curfews on Thursday and Friday.

Brawn noted: “In order to meet the demands of the teams and in order to slightly increase the number of Grands Prix, which will be at 22 next year, we have given consideration to reorganising the schedule so that teams and drivers can arrive a day later.

“We’ll talk about the detail at the end of the month, when the new regulations will be published.”

Although the enforced compact format used at Suzuka worked well, team bosses are not keen on repeating it.

“I think it worked in circumstance we had it was a good fix to the problem,” Haas team boss Gunther Steiner told Motorsport.com. “If you want to go there, if this would be an idea to do it consistently, I would say no.

“It’s just too much in one day, and we would lose either the people which watch racing or the people who watch qualifying.

“If you imagine the person sitting at home watching in the morning, in the normal European time - in the morning watching qualifying, and in the afternoon watching racing. How many times you do that to use up all your Sunday for the two of them?”

“They would just get an overload in one day, and in the end we would lose half of the people either in qualifying or in race, you know. Very few people would stay at home for one day complete to watch F1 in the beginning in the morning and then in the afternoon.”

Racing Point’s Otmar Szafnauer said he would prefer a compact weekend – but with no Friday running and qualifying staying on Saturday.

“I personally think that if we end up with 22, 23, 24 races it would be better for us to compact it into two days, Saturday/Sunday,” he said. “I don’t see the contracts that FOM do, but they keep saying we need a three-day weekend for the promoters.

“But when you look around the stands often Fridays are not full. Fans work on Fridays, kids go to school on Fridays, even TV audiences are about a tenth of what we have on Saturday and Sunday.

“So if we have more races I’d be in favour of packing the whole weekend into Saturday and Sunday, so the mechanics can come out a day later. We could have a couple of practice sessions and qualifying on Saturday, so that’s three sessions, and on Sunday you race.

“What you really want is for the mechanics and engineers to be able to leave home a day later. If that’s the case then you save 25 days if you have a 25-race calendar, and that’s significant.”

Next article
Japanese GP: Best of team radio

Previous article

Japanese GP: Best of team radio
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Japanese GP
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Japanese GP

Japanese GP

10 Oct - 13 Oct
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 11 Oct
21:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 11 Oct
01:00
14:00
QU Sun 13 Oct
21:00
10:00
Race Sun 13 Oct
01:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
IMSA

Auberlen: 23 years with BMW “I wouldn’t trade for anything”

Latest videos

Why F1 is heading for a 'thumbs down' with its 2021 changes 10:18
Formula 1
3m

Why F1 is heading for a 'thumbs down' with its 2021 changes

Starting Grid for the Japanese GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Japanese GP

Discovering an 'illegal secret' on a Formula 1 car 02:36
Formula 1

Discovering an 'illegal secret' on a Formula 1 car

8 F1 drivers who only started one grand prix 11:54
Formula 1

8 F1 drivers who only started one grand prix

Verstappen gets thrilling taste of Honda history in Japan 10:11
Formula 1

Verstappen gets thrilling taste of Honda history in Japan

Latest news

Brawn: Revised F1 weekend won't include Sunday qualifying
F1

Brawn: Revised F1 weekend won't include Sunday qualifying

Japanese GP: Best of team radio
F1

Japanese GP: Best of team radio

F1 gears up for decisive Paris meeting on 2021 rules
F1

F1 gears up for decisive Paris meeting on 2021 rules

Vettel: No changes made for Japan breakthrough
F1

Vettel: No changes made for Japan breakthrough

Hamilton: 2019 title doesn't feel as "happy"
F1

Hamilton: 2019 title doesn't feel as "happy"

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.