Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
89 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
102 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
109 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
124 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
137 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
165 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
172 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
186 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
193 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
207 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
222 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
229 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
243 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
256 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 can "preserve" calendar by scrapping summer break - Brawn

shares
comments
F1 can "preserve" calendar by scrapping summer break - Brawn
By:
Mar 15, 2020, 9:45 AM

Formula 1 has confirmed that scrapping the summer shutdown will be one of the best ways of getting enough races in this year.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced F1 to abandon the opening four races of the season, and it is not expecting to resume until May at the earliest.

However, the likelihood is that F1 may have to wait until the Baku Grand Prix in early June for a more realistic starting point: although even that is uncertain amid the rapidly developing situation.

F1 managing of motorsport Ross Brawn is confident, however, that there will be time to pull a calendar together, although it will likely have to run through August.

"I think by freeing up the August break, we give ourselves several weekends where we can have a race,” he told Sky F1 in an exclusive interview. “And I think we can build a pretty decent calendar for the rest of the year.

"It will look different, but it will still preserve a good number of races, and they're exciting races. So the season's going to start later, but I think it will be just as entertaining."

It is understood that if the season does not start until May, then it is unlikely that the Australian, Spanish nor Monaco Grands Prix will be slotted back in.

Read Also:

Brawn also asked for flexibility from teams to try to get things moving again, and one compromise could include having two-day grand prix weekends to allow some triple-headers.

"One thing we have been talking about is two-day weekends, and therefore if we have a triple header with two-day weekends, that could be an option,” he said.

"I think what we need from the teams this year is flexibility, I think they've got to give some scope to do these things. Because we are in very unusual circumstances, and we've got to make sure we've got a season that gives a good economic opportunity for the teams.

"For sure we're going to have a quiet start. I'm sure the teams will be flexible to allow us to fit those things in."

WHAT A 2020 CALENDAR COULD LOOK LIKE

June 7 – Azerbaijan

June 14 – Canada

June 28 – France

July 5 – Austria

July 19 – Britain

August 2 - Hungary

August 16 – Netherlands

August 30 – Belgium

September 6 – Italy

September 20 – Singapore

September 27 – Russia

October 11 – Japan

October 25 – USA

November 1 – Mexico

November 15 – Brazil

November 29 – Vietnam

December 6 – China

December 13 – Abu Dhabi

Next article
Ferrari suspends operations in response to pandemic

Previous article

Ferrari suspends operations in response to pandemic
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Dutch GP

Dutch GP

30 Apr - 3 May
FP1 Starts in
46 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
02:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
06:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
03:00
12:00
QU
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
06:00
15:00
Race
Sun 3 May
Sun 3 May
06:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Pirelli scraps 1800 F1 tyres after Australian GP cancellation

2
Formula 1

The phone call that sealed Australian GP's fate

3
Formula 1

Ferrari suspends operations in response to pandemic

2h
4
Formula 1

F1 boss responds to Hamilton's "cash is king" comments

5
Formula 1

Dutch GP boss Lammers “waiting for clarity” on race date

Latest videos

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why 05:18
Formula 1

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1? 14:00
Formula 1

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1?

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix 02:39
Formula 1

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix

Formula 1 - Will Coronavirus wreak havoc on Australian Grand Prix? 08:02
Formula 1

Formula 1 - Will Coronavirus wreak havoc on Australian Grand Prix?

Why Mercedes will have to alter rear suspension 01:09
Formula 1

Why Mercedes will have to alter rear suspension

Latest news

F1 can "preserve" calendar by scrapping summer break - Brawn
F1

F1 can "preserve" calendar by scrapping summer break - Brawn

Ferrari suspends operations in response to pandemic
F1

Ferrari suspends operations in response to pandemic

Dutch GP boss Lammers “waiting for clarity” on race date
F1

Dutch GP boss Lammers “waiting for clarity” on race date

Australian GP not giving up on rescheduling F1 race
F1

Australian GP not giving up on rescheduling F1 race

F1 boss responds to Hamilton's "cash is king" comments
F1

F1 boss responds to Hamilton's "cash is king" comments

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.