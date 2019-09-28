Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Race in
17 Hours
:
21 Minutes
:
54 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
61 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 bosses address drivers over reserve-grid concerns

shares
comments
F1 bosses address drivers over reserve-grid concerns
By:
Sep 28, 2019, 5:38 PM

Formula 1 bosses Ross Brawn and Chase Carey have met the drivers in Russia to address concerns about potential rule changes such as Saturday qualifying races.

Several drivers had previously expressed their disappointment that major developments such as a Saturday qualifying race were being floated without their input, with Sebastian Vettel even calling it "bullshit."

That frustration has developed despite the GPDA sending representatives to recent meetings of key stakeholders about 2021, where they had a chance to air their views.

Brawn and Carey used the regular Friday evening drivers' briefing in Sochi to put their points across.

Read Also:

They didn't give many specific details, but stressed that ideas such as the Saturday race were still in the embryonic stages, and that any implementation in 2020 would be experimental.

Carey was also keen to point out that innovation is common in other sports, even citing soccer's use of VAR as an example.

"They might want to do some experiments, but they didn't say they are going to do a Saturday race," said Max Verstappen.

"But I think it's good they come to us and just explain it very well.

"That's what the meeting was basically about, not 'we're going to do this and this'.

"These are the ideas, we're coming to you guys now to explain what is happening or is maybe happening, just to let you guys know we're really trying our best to make it better.

"The drivers, we really feel what is going on in the car or what it's lacking. So, I think it would be good if we could be more involved in it.

"We had a good chat yesterday with Chase and Ross they were explaining the thinking behind it," said Valtteri Bottas.

"They were just going through all the ideas and possibilities, and we asked as drivers to be kind of talked to about it because we have a pretty good view of what we think would make the racing good or not.

"Before they make decisions they agreed to talk to us and have our opinions. So that is nice because it's just one thing we don't want as drivers, if they make a decision suddenly without us knowing and being already knowing it's not going to work."

Kevin Magnussen agreed that drivers have a lot to offer in discussions over the future.

"It was very good having Ross and Chase come and talk to us," said the Dane. "We as drivers I think are beginning to get together a bit more, and actually take an interest in the future of the sport, together, which is really good to see.

"I just think we have a certain amount of expertise and we have a very specific way of looking at things, and we're the only ones who really have that view, because a lot of these other guys in the decision-making have never driven a race car.

"So I think it's good and I think it was very good yesterday to see Ross and Chase come and open up to us, and kind of give and get some feedback. And I think hopefully there'll be more of that in the future, and hopefully they will use us drivers are a bit more and have us influence a bit more.

"It's free, they don't have to pay us, they can just come and get our opinion, and I think together as a unit we have some level of expertise that you wouldn't ignore."

Next article
Albon blames gust of wind for qualifying spin

Previous article

Albon blames gust of wind for qualifying spin
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Russian GP

Russian GP

26 Sep - 29 Sep
Race Starts in
17 Hours
:
21 Minutes
:
54 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 27 Sep
04:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 27 Sep
08:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 28 Sep
05:00
12:00
QU Sat 28 Sep
08:00
15:00
Race Sun 29 Sep
07:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Toro Rosso requests 2020 name change to AlphaTauri

2
FIA F2

Correa’s lungs improve, chooses surgery over amputation

3
Formula 1

Mercedes: McLaren supply not the "start of a works deal"

1h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes F1 employees dismissed following racism complaint

5
Formula 1

Ferrari's top speed advantage like a "jet mode" - Hamilton

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Russian GP 00:56
Formula 1
3h

Starting Grid for the Russian GP

The mystery of Jean Alesi's Williams F1 contract 04:57
Formula 1

The mystery of Jean Alesi's Williams F1 contract

A virtual lap of Sochi in F1 2019 01:46
Formula 1

A virtual lap of Sochi in F1 2019

Michael Schumacher interview: GP2 test 03:08
Formula 1

Michael Schumacher interview: GP2 test

Getting under the skin of the six-wheeled Tyrrell P34 03:35
Formula 1

Getting under the skin of the six-wheeled Tyrrell P34

Latest news

F1 bosses address drivers over reserve-grid concerns
F1

F1 bosses address drivers over reserve-grid concerns

Albon blames gust of wind for qualifying spin
F1

Albon blames gust of wind for qualifying spin

Mercedes: McLaren supply not the "start of a works deal"
F1

Mercedes: McLaren supply not the "start of a works deal"

Russian GP: Starting grid in pictures
F1

Russian GP: Starting grid in pictures

Gallery: All of Mika Hakkinen's F1 wins
F1

Gallery: All of Mika Hakkinen's F1 wins

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.