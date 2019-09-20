Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in progress . . .
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
69 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Singapore GP / Breaking news

Brake dust as big an issue as Singapore haze - Bottas

shares
comments
Brake dust as big an issue as Singapore haze - Bottas
By:
Sep 20, 2019, 8:12 AM

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas says black brake-dust sneezes Formula 1 drivers experience after races is an big an issue for them as the Singapore haze.

Poor air conditions in Singapore this week caused by Indonesian forest fires have prompted race organisers to be on alert for the need to take action, which could include the distribution of smog masks to spectactors if pollution levels increase too much.

Read Also:

But despite potential health concerns for race goers, F1 drivers have played down any worries they have about the matter – suggesting that their post-race experience of finding black carbon brake dust in their noses puts this weekend's air concerns in to context.

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas said: “I’m not too concerned really. I think if I lived here, I would spend a lot of time inside.

“I think anyway, when we are racing we are breathing quite a bit of carbon brake dust so not sure it is going to make a massive difference.”

Asked if he felt the carbon dust matter was something that needed intervention, Bottas added: “I don’t know if there is anything that can be done.

“For sure there is some dust from your own brakes but that is minimal. It is the cars ahead, it is always going to be there.

“Any time after the race when you sneeze it is black, so year after year, I am not sure what it does to your body. No idea. I think no one ever looked into it. I would rather be breathing clean air but not sure what can be done.”

Teammate Lewis Hamilton was equally aware of the brake dust matter, as he said the only difference for Singapore was being advised not to run outside.

“We all have doctors on hand,” he explained. “It’s not been brought up as an issue for us but I am conscious of it. 

"Naturally, I don’t know how it is for the drivers but you blow your nose after a race, dirt, soot comes out of your nose. You’ve got the carbon that you’re breathing in.

“Clean air is naturally an important part. I’ve been told not to go for a run outside, for example, because it won’t be great for me but I don’t know how it’s going to impact us in the race. 

"There’s not really a lot we can do. We can’t have anything else in our helmets so it is what it is, I guess.”

Toro Rosso’s Daniil Kvyat was another driver not too worried about the haze.

“We can race in many conditions, for sure, but then I don't know what impact it has on you,” he said. 

“For sure you have to breath while driving, also more, because it is still like a physical activity, so... I don't know what affect it can have. I don’t want to find out.”

Next article
Singapore GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

Previous article

Singapore GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

Next article

Live: Follow practice for the Singapore GP as it happens

Live: Follow practice for the Singapore GP as it happens
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Singapore GP
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Singapore GP

Singapore GP

19 Sep - 22 Sep
FP1 In progress
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
04:30
16:30
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
08:30
20:30
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
06:00
18:00
QU Sat 21 Sep
09:00
21:00
Race Sun 22 Sep
08:10
20:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow practice for the Singapore GP as it happens

57m
2
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez 1.6s clear in first practice

35m
3
Formula 1

Brake dust as big an issue as Singapore haze - Bottas

1h
4
Formula 1

Singapore GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

5
Formula 1

Steiner explains why Haas didn't make Hulkenberg offer

Latest videos

Hulkenberg's 2020 F1 options after shock Haas decision 05:22
Formula 1

Hulkenberg's 2020 F1 options after shock Haas decision

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track 01:49
Formula 1

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track

Neel Jani: flat out during Red Bull Tunnel Crossing 2009 04:21
Formula 1

Neel Jani: flat out during Red Bull Tunnel Crossing 2009

Robert Kubica: 2009 F1 test 02:41
Formula 1

Robert Kubica: 2009 F1 test

Mclaren MP4-24 test 02:31
Formula 1

Mclaren MP4-24 test

Latest news

Kubica: F1 comeback "biggest achievement of my life"
F1

Kubica: F1 comeback "biggest achievement of my life"

Live: Follow practice for the Singapore GP as it happens
F1

Live: Follow practice for the Singapore GP as it happens

Brake dust as big an issue as Singapore haze - Bottas
F1

Brake dust as big an issue as Singapore haze - Bottas

Singapore GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane
F1

Singapore GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

Hulkenberg admits F1 future "out of my hands"
F1

Hulkenberg admits F1 future "out of my hands"

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.