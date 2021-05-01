Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Verstappen thought he could replicate deleted laptime Next / Russell: Williams has "to be aiming for points" from 11th
Formula 1 / Portuguese GP News

Bottas says work addressing tyres "weak point" led to pole

By:

Valtteri Bottas feels his efforts addressing a previous 2021 Formula 1 qualifying "weak point" in finding the new Pirelli tyres' best operating temperatures led to his Portuguese Grand Prix pole.

Bottas failing to warm up his tyres sufficiently in Q3 last time out at Imola meant he slumped to eighth on the grid, and further struggles with retaining tyre temperature in the Emilia Romagna race meant he was lapped before half distance, just before he was eliminated in his enormous accident with George Russell.

The issue of good tyre warm-up has been a central theme to the Portimao weekend so far, with drivers across the field struggling on the smooth, low-grip surface, but Bottas was able to put his previous troubles behind him to claim his 17th F1 career pole ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton in Q3 on Saturday.

The two Mercedes drivers did still have tyre temperature drama late on, as they failed to recapture their Q2 pace on the medium tyres for their final runs in Q3, which Bottas said was perhaps down to "the wind [picking] up in the last run and I couldn't quite get the temperature [again]".

"It's a good feeling to be on pole," Bottas said after climbing from his W12 in parc ferme.

"It feels like it's been a while. It was nice to get a good qualifying – it's been the weak point for me in the first two races, [with] getting the tyres to work.

"Again this weekend we've been working hard and it's nice to see it's paying off and puts me in a good position for tomorrow."

Speaking later in the post-qualifying press conference, Bottas said the result "certainly put a smile on my face".

He added: "Because in the first two races of the season, the qualifying really from my side hasn't been, at least in the Q3 session, the strong point.

"Getting everything out of the tyres and for the tyres to work well has been a bit of a weakness.

"But now it felt like things were starting to go in the right direction. I've been feeling strong all weekend, so I knew it was possible, and definitely makes me really happy to put it together in Q3 and be on pole.

"As a team as well, with the pressure and with the battle with Red Bull, it's good to be ahead."

When asked what was behind his tyre warm-up breakthrough, Bottas replied: "Out laps, looking at those things – it's so much about tyres.

"And yeah, just also trusting your own work and set-up direction. Everything."

Series Formula 1
Event Portuguese GP
Drivers Valtteri Bottas
Teams Mercedes
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Imola 1994: Memories from Ayrton Senna’s F1 rivals Prime

Imola 1994: Memories from Ayrton Senna’s F1 rivals

The tragic events of the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix changed Formula 1 forever. Here, 17 of the drivers who took part explain how they coped with the devastating deaths of Roland Ratzenberger and Ayrton Senna.

Formula 1
7h
The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy Prime

The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy

Lewis Hamilton topped the crucial FP2 session on Friday as F1 returned to Portugal, but his Mercedes team cannot be sure it has the edge on its Red Bull rivals. As cool temperatures and wind combine with the still-slippery surface to present drivers with quandaries over set-up and tyre warmup, there's still everything to play for come qualifying.

Formula 1
11h
How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Prime

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

As a highly-rated Mercedes junior, George Russell is naturally billed as Lewis Hamilton's heir apparent where Britain's next Formula 1 champion is concerned. But he may face competition for that accolade from Lando Norris, fresh from a confidence-boosting run to third at Imola whose rise is being accelerated by his McLaren team’s revival

Formula 1
Apr 29, 2021
The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments Prime

The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments

The news this week that F1 has green-lit 'sprint qualifying' races that will determine the grid for three grands prix in 2021 was met with a blend of excitement and scepticism. But before those in both camps can be vilified, F1 must first work out what its criteria is for success - and what will justify making them a more permanent fixture

Formula 1
Apr 28, 2021
The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better Prime

The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better

A rapid ascent through the junior categories meant Yuki Tsunoda's arrival in Formula 1 was always going to be much-hyped. It's not been smooth sailing for Red Bull's latest protege so far, but his confidence has never wavered - something he'll need to rely on to continue his progress into the driver he believes he can be.

Formula 1
Apr 27, 2021
Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash Prime

Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash

George Russell and Valtteri Bottas' collision at Imola on Sunday prompted fury in the Formula 1 paddock. But Russell's carefully-worded heartfelt statement later, acknowledging that his initial response was wrong, proved the right move

Formula 1
Apr 22, 2021
How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021 Prime

How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021

In Max Verstappen's Formula 1 career to date, he has been cast as the 'pretender', an acknowledged top-line performer without the car to regularly challenge Lewis Hamilton. But that no longer applies in 2021, and the start to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was the most telling signal yet of what we can expect from their duel this year

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2021
How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve Prime

How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve

Daniel Ricciardo has found a new lease of life at McLaren – a move that’s been years in the making, as he explains to STUART CODLING…

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2021

