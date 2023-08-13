Subscribe
Previous / Climate change impact has hurt F1’s image in Germany, says Hulkenberg Next / How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos
Formula 1 News

Bottas: Sticking around for Audi F1 era making more sense

Valtteri Bottas says staying at Sauber as it transitions into its Audi Formula 1 era is making more and more sense to him, despite some current competitive struggles.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Matt Kew
Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

The Finn has an option to stay at the current Alfa Romeo titled team in to 2024 as part of an original two plus-one year contract that he signed with the squad ahead of the 2022 campaign.

But despite some early promise after his switch from Mercedes, Alfa Romeo has slipped down the midfield order and currently lies ninth in the constructors’ championship.

This also comes at a time when it is preparing for a full takeover by German manufacturer Audi, which is entering F1 from the start of 2026.

Bottas has previously not wanted to get too far ahead of himself in thinking about the future potential of the squad, but he has admitted now that it would be positive for him to remain onboard in to the Audi times.

Asked if he was interested in sticking around until 2026, Bottas said: “The more I think about it, yes. For me, it's an interesting era for the team.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“When you are focused on the here and now, you don’t want to sometimes think too far ahead – but then if I really think about it, and the long term plan, then it would make sense.

“And for me it would be really motivating to be part of it. Let's see, it is still a while away. I'm sure eventually we will have some discussions, but not yet.”

With the team preparing for its takeover by Audi, there have been suggestions that its current progress is being held back by it having one eye on the long term.

Read Also:

Bottas has denied, however, any claim that Alfa Romeo’s campaign is being hurt by it being in a holding pattern.

“Looking from the outside, it could look that way, that people are just waiting for Audi to come and so on,” he said. “But it is not the case.

“Everyone is flat out, everyone is pushing. So we're not standing still. It is just that the field is now so competitive and, if you don't start the season quite there, then it's not easy to come back up. So we're pushing, we're not standing still.”

shares
comments

Climate change impact has hurt F1’s image in Germany, says Hulkenberg

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Aston Martin still has budget left to keep developing 2023 F1 car

Aston Martin still has budget left to keep developing 2023 F1 car

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Aston Martin still has budget left to keep developing 2023 F1 car Aston Martin still has budget left to keep developing 2023 F1 car

Leclerc ready to "push" for new Ferrari F1 deal despite other options

Leclerc ready to "push" for new Ferrari F1 deal despite other options

Formula 1

Leclerc ready to "push" for new Ferrari F1 deal despite other options Leclerc ready to "push" for new Ferrari F1 deal despite other options

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

Valtteri Bottas More from
Valtteri Bottas
Bottas: Alfa Romeo surprised by its own pace at F1 Hungarian GP

Bottas: Alfa Romeo surprised by its own pace at F1 Hungarian GP

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Bottas: Alfa Romeo surprised by its own pace at F1 Hungarian GP Bottas: Alfa Romeo surprised by its own pace at F1 Hungarian GP

Bottas: Alfa Romeo F1 "not meeting its targets" ahead of key 2024 decision

Bottas: Alfa Romeo F1 "not meeting its targets" ahead of key 2024 decision

Formula 1

Bottas: Alfa Romeo F1 "not meeting its targets" ahead of key 2024 decision Bottas: Alfa Romeo F1 "not meeting its targets" ahead of key 2024 decision

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

Alfa Romeo More from
Alfa Romeo
Zhou seeking answers on Alfa Romeo F1 future during summer break

Zhou seeking answers on Alfa Romeo F1 future during summer break

Formula 1

Zhou seeking answers on Alfa Romeo F1 future during summer break Zhou seeking answers on Alfa Romeo F1 future during summer break

What's behind Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK's special Belgian GP livery?

What's behind Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK's special Belgian GP livery?

Formula 1

What's behind Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK's special Belgian GP livery? What's behind Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK's special Belgian GP livery?

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Latest news

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

Aston Martin still has budget left to keep developing 2023 F1 car

Aston Martin still has budget left to keep developing 2023 F1 car

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

Aston Martin still has budget left to keep developing 2023 F1 car Aston Martin still has budget left to keep developing 2023 F1 car

Leclerc ready to "push" for new Ferrari F1 deal despite other options

Leclerc ready to "push" for new Ferrari F1 deal despite other options

F1 Formula 1

Leclerc ready to "push" for new Ferrari F1 deal despite other options Leclerc ready to "push" for new Ferrari F1 deal despite other options

How the Supercars silly season is playing out

How the Supercars silly season is playing out

SUPC Supercars

How the Supercars silly season is playing out How the Supercars silly season is playing out

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’

The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Doug Nye

The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’ The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’

The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades

The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season

The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season

Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?

Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance? Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?

Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis

Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe