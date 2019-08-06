Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP / Breaking news

Bottas says he may rethink approach to battling Hamilton

shares
comments
Bottas says he may rethink approach to battling Hamilton
By:
Aug 6, 2019, 3:57 PM

Valtteri Bottas says he might “think differently” next time he’s battling with his Mercedes Formula 1 teammate Lewis Hamilton after losing out on the first lap in Hungary.

Bottas followed team protocol and left Hamilton space on the outside at Turn 2, which cost him some momentum. He felt that the world champion was then “a bit on the limit” when Hamilton subsequently slipped by at Turn 3, and the pair made contact.

Seconds after that Bottas clashed with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, the incident giving him front wing damage that ruined his race.

Read Also:

Bottas admitted he wouldn’t have left as much room at Turn 2 if he had been battling for position with someone else.

“That’s how it goes,” he said. “We’re also here as a team, we want to maximise the points, and we don’t want to compromise that side of things.

“Racing still can be good even though you don’t push others off the track, if you do it nice and fair and hard, there still can be good respect.

“Obviously Turn 3 was a bit on the limit, [Lewis] didn’t leave much room, and next time like in Turn 2, where I lost, I’ll think differently. But we both still have the respect, and we know the limits.”

Team principal Toto Wolff made it clear that his drivers are not allowed to take their contest to the sort of extremes seen in Austria, where Max Verstappen passed Leclerc, and the Ferrari driver went off the road.

The FIA has deemed that that kind of move, where the driver who loses out had the option to back off, is acceptable. However, Wolff says it’s not right between teammates.

“We discussed this in the team,” he said. “Even if the stewards deem the Leclerc and Verstappen incident at Austria correct, we don’t deem it correct within the team. We leave space. So we knew that wasn’t going to happen.

“It was just a really unfortunate half-lap for [Valtteri]. There is an outside line outside Turn 2, and if you stick your nose out there and you are able to hold the position through the corner you are on the inside. We’ve seen it with the Toro Rossos and in F2. The outside is a possible line.”

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14, leads Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14, leads Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Next article
Vettel rates his F1 season so far a 5/10

Previous article

Vettel rates his F1 season so far a 5/10

Next article

McLaren's 1980s F1 innovation every team still uses today

McLaren's 1980s F1 innovation every team still uses today
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Hungarian GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now , Valtteri Bottas Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
06:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again 08:14
Formula 1

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez 02:25
Formula 1

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change 06:36
Formula 1

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes 07:59
Formula 1

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes

Latest news

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps
F1

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay
F1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test
F1

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era
F1

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs
F1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.