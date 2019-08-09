Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas thinking of "Plan B" in case of Mercedes exit

shares
comments
Bottas thinking of "Plan B" in case of Mercedes exit
By:
Aug 9, 2019, 1:56 PM

Valtteri Bottas admits that he has already been exploring other options should he not be retained by the Mercedes Formula 1 team in 2020.

Team boss Toto Wolff has confirmed that Bottas is in a straight fight with Esteban Ocon for the seat alongside Lewis Hamilton next season, with a decision due to be made during the summer break.

Read Also:

The Finn says he knows he has to have at least one alternative plan in place, should the decision go against him.

"Of course when you're in that kind of situation and when you still want to race in F1, you need to have Plan B, possibly Plan C," he said when asked by Motorsport.com.

"So for sure I've been thinking about stuff and talking about stuff. It's good to have different plans, so now we wait."

Bottas conceded that given the pressure of the looming 2020 decision it's not been easy for him to judge how much risk to take in recent races, citing the moves he made on the first lap in Hungary. His race was ruined when he received front wing damage from contact with Charles Leclerc.

"For sure it's not easy, that's the thing in this sport, finding the limit, calculating the risks just enough, pushing hard and trying to take the opportunities but not to fuck up, like today. That's how it goes.

"But for sure, contract-wise you're on the limit – it never, ever helps. People think that some drivers perform better under pressure when things are on the limit, but for sure for me it doesn't help.

"But I can't say that going into Turn One I was thinking about it. I don't think so. Anyways I was very hungry for the win, no matter contract talks or not, I wanted to win this race, and wanted to take a risk.

"Today it just didn't go quite as planned, it could have been a lot different, just thinking about centimetres here and there."

Asked if he was nervous about losing his job he said: "Not really nervous. For sure it would be nice to hear some news when the team decides what they want to do. What can I do?

"I was trying today, took a bit of a risk, trying to get into the lead braking outside of Turn One, then just a bit messy, Turn 2 and 3, unlucky with the front wing damage.

"It could have been a different race. I don't think it's going to change everything, one race, like I said before the weekend. Not really nervous. We'll know more news very soon."

Next article
Russell: Williams needs to be more "dynamic" in its thinking

Previous article

Russell: Williams needs to be more "dynamic" in its thinking

Next article

Ferrari "quite far" from ambition of controlling races - Vettel

Ferrari "quite far" from ambition of controlling races - Vettel
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Valtteri Bottas Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
06:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again 08:14
Formula 1

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez 02:25
Formula 1

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change 06:36
Formula 1

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes 07:59
Formula 1

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes

Latest news

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps
F1

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay
F1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test
F1

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era
F1

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs
F1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.