R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
102 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
109 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
122 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
136 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes and Bottas agree new deal for 2021 F1 season

shares
comments
Mercedes and Bottas agree new deal for 2021 F1 season
By:
Co-author: Jonathan Noble
Jul 13, 2020, 2:59 PM

Valtteri Bottas will remain at Mercedes in 2021, with a new deal having now been agreed in principle, sources have revealed to Motorsport.com.

While a final contract has yet to be signed off, both team and driver have agreed terms for their partnership to continue at least in to next year on the back of the Finn's strong start to the campaign.

The agreement, which has been put together in the last few days, came after Mercedes CEO Ola Kallenius gave his blessing, during a visit to the Austrian Grand Prix to an unchanged line-up for next season.

"We'll stay with our two boys," he told Sky Germany.

The move on Bottas will now leave the way clear for Mercedes to make progress in hammering out a fresh contract with Lewis Hamilton, who has yet to agree terms for next season but is also expected to stay.

Speaking before the Styrian GP weekend, Bottas said that he hoped an early deal could be agreed to help remove a potential distraction from his efforts to win the championship.

Asked about the chances of a swift deal being agreed he said:"I really hope so.

"Obviously it's a very special season starting so late. So, the timing is not really relevant to other seats and we've only done one race.

"On the other hand there's no rush, but also yes, time will fly by quickly and as soon as we know it, it's going to be the end of the season. So yeah, hopefully we can do something with that and get that kind of out of my mind.

"As we've seen, if things drag on, it's never a benefit. So, we can learn from that. We'll be taking actions based on what I learned."

Speaking after the race, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said the team was in no rush to announce its line-up for 2021, and was not interested in offering a running commentary of how negotiations with both drivers were going.

"You know that always when I tell you about timings, I keep hearing every single week 'why isn't it done? Why isn't it signed?'" he said.

"And that's why this year around, I wouldn't want to live comment about the status of our negotiations or discussions. They're happening. I don't know when we're going to announce."

The news on Bottas means that another potential option for Sebastian Vettel has closed off following his release from Ferrari.

Front-running options at Mercedes and Renault are no longer a possibility, which means his only remaining hope of staying in F1 is if there is change of heart at some teams

Despite its insistence it is not interested, Red Bull could still be an outside bet if Alex Albon does not improve on the difficulties he suffered last weekend, while Racing Point continues to be linked to Vettel despite it having both Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll are under contract.

 

Russell surprised by "huge lack of pace" in race

Russell surprised by "huge lack of pace" in race

