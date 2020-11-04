Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Emilia-Romagna GP / Breaking news

Bottas wants answers over lack of yellow flags after debris hit

shares
comments
Bottas wants answers over lack of yellow flags after debris hit
By:

Valtteri Bottas wants to know why there were no yellow flags out, warning him about the debris he hit on lap two of the Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The Finn had led the Imola race from pole position but his hopes of victory suffered a blow on lap two when he struck a front wing endplate from Sebastian Vettel’s car that had been left on the track at Tosa corner.

Vettel’s part had come off his car when he collided with Kevin Magnussen on the first lap, and no attempt appeared to have been made by marshals to remove it before the cars came around again.

As the first car on the road, Bottas struck the piece. Having only spotted it at the last second, he managed to avoid running across it with his tyres and instead aimed for it go under the middle of his car.

But despite avoiding the risk of an immediate puncture, the endplate damaged Bottas’ floor before getting lodged near the diffuser area.

The incident cost Bottas around 0.8 seconds per laps of performance, with team data showing it had robbed the car of around 50 points of downforce.

Speaking after the race, Bottas said he was interested to know why the debris had been left there and why there were no yellow warning flags out.

“Actually, I got a warning from my engineers that they could see some gravel, maybe, on lap two in turn seven, because they could see some kind of warning somewhere,” said Bottas. “But there was no yellow flag.

“It was a big piece of debris and I didn’t have enough time to react, to go around it. I only had time to decide how I’m going to hit the debris and I decided to go straight over instead with the tyres.

“So it would be good to get more of an understanding why there was not any sign [warning] of a big piece of carbon, because obviously it’s dangerous if there’s flying things around. But it sure didn’t help my race.”

Read Also:

Although Bottas managed to hold on to the race lead for a while after hitting the Ferrari part, he eventually slipped back as the damage to his car led to inconsistent handling.

His Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton managed to take the lead after running a longer opening stint, and Bottas had looked set to finish third before Max Verstappen’s exit with a puncture promoted him back to second.

Related video

Which Grand Prix are you? Take this test to find out

Previous article

Which Grand Prix are you? Take this test to find out
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Emilia-Romagna GP
Drivers Valtteri Bottas
Teams Mercedes
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Yamaha names Rossi's standby for European GP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha names Rossi's standby for European GP

Ten drivers Peugeot should consider for Le Mans '22
Le Mans Le Mans / Analysis

Ten drivers Peugeot should consider for Le Mans '22

Mercedes: Honda will "give it a big go" in its final F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: Honda will "give it a big go" in its final F1 season

Which Grand Prix are you? Take this test to find out
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Which Grand Prix are you? Take this test to find out

Bottas wants answers over lack of yellow flags after debris hit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas wants answers over lack of yellow flags after debris hit

Could Hamilton really be out of F1 in 2021?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Could Hamilton really be out of F1 in 2021?

Mercedes didn't believe sensors over Bottas's debris strike
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes didn't believe sensors over Bottas's debris strike

Ex-Ford driver Hand to make IMSA return at Sebring
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Ex-Ford driver Hand to make IMSA return at Sebring

Latest news

Bottas wants answers over lack of yellow flags after debris hit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas wants answers over lack of yellow flags after debris hit

Which Grand Prix are you? Take this test to find out
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Which Grand Prix are you? Take this test to find out

Kvyat's Imola result not down to luck - AlphaTauri
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kvyat's Imola result not down to luck - AlphaTauri

Mercedes: Honda will "give it a big go" in its final F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: Honda will "give it a big go" in its final F1 season

Trending

1
MotoGP

Yamaha names Rossi's standby for European GP

2
Formula 1

Mercedes: Honda will "give it a big go" in its final F1 season

3
Le Mans

Ten drivers Peugeot should consider for Le Mans '22

37m
4
Formula 1

Which Grand Prix are you? Take this test to find out

5
Formula 1

Bottas wants answers over lack of yellow flags after debris hit

48m

Latest news

Bottas wants answers over lack of yellow flags after debris hit
Formula 1

Bottas wants answers over lack of yellow flags after debris hit

Which Grand Prix are you? Take this test to find out
Formula 1

Which Grand Prix are you? Take this test to find out

Kvyat's Imola result not down to luck - AlphaTauri
Formula 1

Kvyat's Imola result not down to luck - AlphaTauri

Mercedes: Honda will "give it a big go" in its final F1 season
Formula 1

Mercedes: Honda will "give it a big go" in its final F1 season

F4 videos helped Giovinazzi pull off charging Imola start
Formula 1

F4 videos helped Giovinazzi pull off charging Imola start

Latest videos

Has Alex Albon Sealed His Fate at Red Bull? 10:13
Formula 1

Has Alex Albon Sealed His Fate at Red Bull?

Is Lewis Hamilton Really About To Walk Away From Formula 1? 04:47
Formula 1

Is Lewis Hamilton Really About To Walk Away From Formula 1?

Grand Prix Greats – Emilia Romagna GP best photos 02:29
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Emilia Romagna GP best photos

Starting Grid for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Emilia Romagna GP: Latest F1 technical developments 01:56
Formula 1

Emilia Romagna GP: Latest F1 technical developments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.