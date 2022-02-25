Barcelona F1 2022 testing: Latest technical images

Listen to this article

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon at the wheel of the Alpine A522 which is outfitted with kiel probe rakes behind the front wheels to collect airflow data.

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari also opted for the kiel probe rake behind the front tyres early on in the session.

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522 Photo by: Alessio Morgese

In this side view of the Alpine A522 note how flat the car is being run, a feature we’ll see up and down the grid from now on but one that seems at odds to what we’re used to from a visual perspective.

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03 Photo by: Giorgio Piola

AlphaTauri also had kiel probe rakes mounted behind the front wheels as it looks to correlate the real-world behaviour of the airflow under these new regulations with their simulation tools.

Ferrari F1-75 side detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari appear to be leaving only the three forward-most cooling gills open on its sidepods while the temperatures are much lower in the morning session.

Ferrari F1-75 side detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look back from the front of the Ferrari F1-75’s sidepods, with their convex, hot tub-like upper surface.

Red Bull Racing RB18 side detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

An overview of the Red Bull RB18’s sidepods and floor, note the section in the middle of the floor which is raised and angled to alter the course of the airflow.

Alex Albon, Williams FW44 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Williams mechanics adjust the front wing flap angle as Albon comes into the pit box. Also note the sensor mounted on the mainplane, just ahead of the nose tip.

Alex Albon, Williams FW44 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A great shot of the Williams FW44 as Alex Albon exits the garage – note the upper portion of the sidepods inlet feeds directly out of an outlet on the sidepods rear shoulder. Meanwhile, there's a detached triangular-shaped floor scroll and the arc-ed floor section to be aware of too.

Steering wheel for the Alfa Romeo C42 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The front of the Alfa Romeo C42 steering wheel, with the various buttons, switches and rotaries used to make changes to the power unit, communicate with the pitwall, etc.

The nose of the Aston Martin AMR22 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A closeup of the Aston Martin AMR22’s nose tip, which merges with the second element of the front wing. Also note the metal inlays on the leading edge of the wing upon which the stays are connected to it and then the mainplane ahead.

The rear wing of Alpine A522 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A shot of the Alpine A522 rear end – note the interesting, bulb-like shape of the rear crash structure.

Mercedes W13 brake detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look underneath the brake drum cover at the rear of the W13 reveals some of the design details used to keep things cool, including the brake disc and bell and the internal pipework routing.

Ferrari F1-75 front suspension detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A shot of the Ferrari F1-75 with the vanity panel removed allows us to see some of the inboard suspension elements, including the heave damper.

Alpine A522 diffuser detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Flo-viz painted on the beam wing and diffuser of the Alpine A522, as the team looks to get visual confirmation of their behaviour.

Alpine A522 floor detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The upturned floor edge in the middle of the Alpine A522’s floor.

Mclaren MCL36 detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A peek under the covers of the McLaren MCL36 shows us how it has packaged the various radiators, coolers and electronics.

Mclaren MCL36 detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Another shot of the MCL36, this time with the internal panelling around the power unit which is used to help improve the airflow's passage through the car.

Steering wheel for the Mercedes W13 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The steering wheel of the Mercedes W13 with its various buttons, rotaries and switches which help to make chassis and power unit changes.

Mercedes W13 front detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the Mercedes W13’s chassis bulkhead, the carbon skeleton frame on the front of it used to protect the elements housed inside, the front brake duct and deflector winglets without the wheel and tyre fitted and the aerodynamically shaped fairings that cover the front suspension and steering arms.

Mercedes W13 side detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Lewis Hamilton emerging from the garage with a kiel probe rake attached to the rear of the car.

McLaren MCL36 diffuser detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren has kiel probe rakes front and rear, with the forwardmost assembly fitted behind the front wheels, while the rearward one is fitted right at the rear of the car to measure the performance of the diffuser in its outer edge, whilst also capturing the inboard tyre wake data.

Haas VF-22 rear detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The floor edge detail on the Haas VF-22 which features numerous up and down turned sections. Also note how far the detached shark fin section is raised above the louvred cooling outlet on the engine covers spine.

Ferrari F1-75 rear detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Rear-end shot of the Ferrari F1-75 – note the rear wing pillars, which are not a swan-neck design like much of the rest of the grid. Also note the thickness difference in the upper and lower suspension element fairings.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36 Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The McLaren MCL36 trundles down the pitlane with flo-viz painted on the central section of the front wing and the nose.

Williams FW44 rear detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A peek inside the Williams FW44, as the covers have been taken off – note that the team has moved much more of their cooling to the cars centreline, which has resulted in a larger airbox intake but allowed them to dramatically reduce the size of their sidepods.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

A rearward view of the Red Bull RB18 with flo-viz on the lower of the stacked beam wing elements.

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A rearward shot of the Haas VF-22, noting the team’s cooling strategy, with the smaller centreline exit supplemented by the louvred outlet on the engine covers spine and the cooling gills on top of the sidepod.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Looking over the top of the Mercedes W13’s sidepods shows just how angled the outermost wing mirror stay is.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, leaves the garage Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

That same mirror stay can be seen here on the shoulder of the Mercedes W13’s sidepods, along with the strakes protruding from the front edge of the underfloor tunnel and the wavy floor edge.

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari F1-75, leaves the garage Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nice view of the Ferrari F1-75 from the ground looking up which enables us to see the snowplow/double splitter arrangement.

Aero paint on the rear wing of Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The Alfa Romeo C42 rear wing and beam wing covered in flo-viz paint.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

More flo-viz on the Alfa Romeo C42, this time the front suspension and brake duct fence.

Haas VF-22 front suspension detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Some of the inboard suspension details are revealed here on the Haas VF-22 as the vanity panel is not in place.

Mercedes W13 detail Photo by: Giacomo Rauli

Mercedes trialled another cooling gill panel on the W13, having already tried a smaller panel ahead of this one in the afternoon session on the first day of the test.