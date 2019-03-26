Sign in
Bahrain GP: All the winners since 2004

Bahrain GP: All the winners since 2004

2004 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

2004 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
1/14

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

2005 Fernando Alonso, Renault

2005 Fernando Alonso, Renault
2/14

Photo by: LAT Images

2006 Fernando Alonso, Renault

2006 Fernando Alonso, Renault
3/14

Photo by: Sutton Images

2007 Felipe Massa, Ferrari

2007 Felipe Massa, Ferrari
4/14

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

2008 Felipe Massa, Ferrari

2008 Felipe Massa, Ferrari
5/14

Photo by: Sutton Images

2009 Jenson Button, Brawn

2009 Jenson Button, Brawn
6/14

Photo by: Sutton Images

2010 Fernando Alonso, Ferrari

2010 Fernando Alonso, Ferrari
7/14

Photo by: Lorenzo Bellanca / LAT Images

2012 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull

2012 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
8/14

Photo by: Sutton Images

2013 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull

2013 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
9/14

Photo by: Sutton Images

2014 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2014 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
10/14

Photo by: Sutton Images

2015 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2015 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
11/14

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

2016 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

2016 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
12/14

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

2017 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

2017 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
13/14

Photo by: LAT Images

2018 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

2018 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
14/14

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

By:
28m ago

The Bahrain Grand Prix was first run in 2004 and has been a happy hunting ground for Ferrari in particular, with Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa and Michael Schumacher scoring race wins for the Scuderia. Here are all the winners from across the years…

