Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
06 Dec
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren says Norris' marshal incident in Bahrain "concerning"

shares
comments
McLaren says Norris' marshal incident in Bahrain "concerning"
By:

McLaren boss Andreas Seidl says marshals running across the track with fire extinguishers is something that should "absolutely not happen" in Formula 1, after Lando Norris' worrying moment in Bahrain.

In the wake of Sergio Perez's late race retirement that left his flaming car at the side of the circuit, a fire marshal ran across the track right in front of Norris' car.

Norris came on the team radio and exclaimed his surprise at what happened.

"There's a guy f***ing running across the track.. that's the bravest guy I've ever seen," said the young Briton.

With F1 well aware of the dangers of such situations, with Tom Pryce having been killed after hitting a marshal and his fire extinguisher at the 1977 South African Grand Prix, Seidl says the matter needs to be treated seriously.

However, he has faith that the FIA and F1 race director Michael Masi will do everything that is necessary to address the situation.

"It's obviously concerning if you hear a comment like this from Lando over the radio," said Seidl. "And it's clearly something that should absolutely not happen. But I think as well, it's something that's important to analyse behind closed doors together with the FIA.

"I'm sure Michael is doing that, together with the input he wants from us. I'm sure the right conclusions will be made and we will keep working together on improving safety for our drivers and for all the marshals on the tracks worldwide."

Read Also:

Speaking about the incident afterwards, Norris said that the marshal had been hard to spot against the dark background.

"It was the last thing I was expecting," explained Norris. "The guy didn't look left and right both ways before he crossed the road.

"It was a double yellow. And I was going slow enough, so there was no point in risking anything at all.

"But he wasn't the most visible guy, because at that point, you know, I'm looking to the sky and he's wearing black or dark blue. He wasn't that easy to see, all I kind of saw was a bouncing extinguisher. It was just a bit of a crazy moment."

 

Related video

Why Bottas changed three tyres at his last stop in Bahrain

Previous article

Why Bottas changed three tyres at his last stop in Bahrain

Next article

Ten things we learned from the Bahrain GP

Ten things we learned from the Bahrain GP
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams McLaren
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

What aftermath photos reveal about Grosjean's escape
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What aftermath photos reveal about Grosjean's escape

Ten things we learned from the Bahrain GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Ten things we learned from the Bahrain GP

Why Bottas changed three tyres at his last stop in Bahrain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Why Bottas changed three tyres at his last stop in Bahrain

F1 doctor explains Grosjean's escape from burning car
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 doctor explains Grosjean's escape from burning car

McLaren says Norris' marshal incident in Bahrain "concerning"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren says Norris' marshal incident in Bahrain "concerning"

Audi set to quit Formula E, start LMDh project
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Audi set to quit Formula E, start LMDh project

F2 frontrunner Ilott misses out on 2021 Formula 1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F2 frontrunner Ilott misses out on 2021 Formula 1 seat

World Superbike reveals new-look 2021 calendar
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

World Superbike reveals new-look 2021 calendar

Latest news

Ten things we learned from the Bahrain GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Ten things we learned from the Bahrain GP

McLaren says Norris' marshal incident in Bahrain "concerning"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren says Norris' marshal incident in Bahrain "concerning"

Why Bottas changed three tyres at his last stop in Bahrain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Why Bottas changed three tyres at his last stop in Bahrain

How F1's safety advances saved Grosjean Prime
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How F1's safety advances saved Grosjean

Trending

1
Formula 1

What aftermath photos reveal about Grosjean's escape

6h
2
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the Bahrain GP

23min
3
Formula 1

Why Bottas changed three tyres at his last stop in Bahrain

2h
4
Formula 1

F1 doctor explains Grosjean's escape from burning car

22h
5
Formula 1

McLaren says Norris' marshal incident in Bahrain "concerning"

1h

Latest news

Ten things we learned from the Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the Bahrain GP

McLaren says Norris' marshal incident in Bahrain "concerning"
Formula 1

McLaren says Norris' marshal incident in Bahrain "concerning"

Why Bottas changed three tyres at his last stop in Bahrain
Formula 1

Why Bottas changed three tyres at his last stop in Bahrain

How F1's safety advances saved Grosjean
Formula 1

How F1's safety advances saved Grosjean

Masi: Guardrail damage was inevitable in Grosjean crash
Formula 1

Masi: Guardrail damage was inevitable in Grosjean crash

Latest videos

LAT Images: Andy Hone and Andrew Ferraro explain their most iconic F1 shots 01:40
Formula 1
41m

LAT Images: Andy Hone and Andrew Ferraro explain their most iconic F1 shots

Grand Prix Greats – Romain Grosjean’s terrifying F1 crash 02:28
Formula 1
3h

Grand Prix Greats – Romain Grosjean’s terrifying F1 crash

Starting Grid for the Bahrain Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
Nov 28, 2020

Starting Grid for the Bahrain Grand Prix

Is Alonso Wasting His Time Testing A 2018 F1 Car? 04:18
Formula 1
Nov 26, 2020

Is Alonso Wasting His Time Testing A 2018 F1 Car?

My Job in 60 Seconds | Chief Mechanic 00:56
Formula 1
Nov 26, 2020

My Job in 60 Seconds | Chief Mechanic

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.