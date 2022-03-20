Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Bahrain GP: Leclerc leads Ferrari 1-2; Disaster for Red Bull Next / Hamilton "grateful" for surprise Bahrain F1 podium
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP Special feature

Bahrain GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization

Check out our animated timeline visualization of the 2022 Bahrain GP at Bahrain International Circuit, which charts the position changes.

By:
Bahrain GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
Listen to this article

Normal View

 

Zoomed View

 
shares
comments
Bahrain GP: Leclerc leads Ferrari 1-2; Disaster for Red Bull
Previous article

Bahrain GP: Leclerc leads Ferrari 1-2; Disaster for Red Bull
Next article

Hamilton "grateful" for surprise Bahrain F1 podium

Hamilton "grateful" for surprise Bahrain F1 podium
Load comments
More from
Motorsport Network
DuPont Registry secures second and final round of Series A financing Motorsport.com announcements
General

DuPont Registry secures second and final round of Series A financing

Motorsport Network supports families of Ukraine Motorsport.com announcements
General

Motorsport Network supports families of Ukraine

DuPont Registry secures strategic investment Motorsport.com announcements
General

DuPont Registry secures strategic investment

Fernando Alonso More from
Fernando Alonso
Alpine forced to end Barcelona F1 testing early after car fire Barcelona February testing
Formula 1

Alpine forced to end Barcelona F1 testing early after car fire

Top 10 Ferrari F1 drivers ranked: Schumacher, Lauda, Alonso and more
Formula 1

Top 10 Ferrari F1 drivers ranked: Schumacher, Lauda, Alonso and more

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track Prime
Formula 1

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Sainz relieved to fight for pole after feeling "very far behind" Leclerc Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Sainz relieved to fight for pole after feeling "very far behind" Leclerc

Leclerc "surprised" to beat Verstappen in Bahrain F1 qualifying Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Leclerc "surprised" to beat Verstappen in Bahrain F1 qualifying

The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022 Prime
Formula 1

The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022

Latest news

F1 Grand Prix race results: Leclerc wins wild Bahrain GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Leclerc wins wild Bahrain GP

Leclerc hails Ferrari F1 turnaround after two "difficult" years
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc hails Ferrari F1 turnaround after two "difficult" years

Hamilton "grateful" for surprise Bahrain F1 podium
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton "grateful" for surprise Bahrain F1 podium

Bahrain GP: Leclerc leads Ferrari 1-2; Disaster for Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bahrain GP: Leclerc leads Ferrari 1-2; Disaster for Red Bull

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive Prime

The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive

Formula 1 is beginning to tackle serious questions about its environmental credibility and sustainability with firm action, but against a backdrop of burnout and a relentlessly expanding schedule. Something’s got to give, says MARK GALLAGHER

Formula 1
7 h
The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain Prime

The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain

On the final day when Formula 1 teams attempt to disguise true performance levels from rivals ahead of the sessions that truly count, Red Bull moved into a class above the rest. Its pace compared to the competition looks set to give it a major advantage at the 2022 opener in Bahrain...

Formula 1
Mar 18, 2022
Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains Prime

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains

OPINION: While Lewis Hamilton is seemingly not ready to embrace his approaching forties any time soon, there’s no escaping that he’s in the twilight of his time in Formula 1. It’s time to sit back and objectively consider his prowess behind the wheel rather than get bogged down in a bitter rivalry

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front Prime

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front

OPINION: The wait for the 2022 Formula 1 season to get underway is almost over. Much has been said about the rivalries between the top teams, but it may well be that the biggest rumble this season is instead focused entirely on what again looks like a tight midfield fight

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter Prime

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter

The fallout from Abu Dhabi kept Formula 1 in the headlines for all the wrong reasons over the off-season. But wider global events have also brought their own challenges as F1 prepares for its new era to begin

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter Prime

The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to embark on the first race of its eagerly anticipated new era. Every team is talking the rest up, but only one can be the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix victor and very likely set the tone for the championship’s coming campaign.

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's record Prime

The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's record

Lewis Hamilton has got a hungry young teammate in George Russell, a take-no-prisoners arch-rival in Max Verstappen, and he reckons his Mercedes W13 car is the fourth best on the 2022 Formula 1 grid. But he says he’ll bounce back like never before from the disappointment of his controversial 2021 world championship defeat

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order Prime

What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order

Formula 1's new heavyweights are easy on the eye when it comes to looks. But which teams have nailed the revamped 2022 rules package? Motorsport.com went trackside in Bahrain to find out

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.