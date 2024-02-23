Bahrain F1 testing: Tech images from the pitlane explained

This was a last chance for teams to try new parts and run aerodynamic tests ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, which begins on Thursday.

Mercedes F1 W15 with sensors Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Mercedes W15 fitted with a Kiel probe rake ahead of the rear wheels and rear wing assembly.

Red Bull Racing RB20 front brake detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the front brake arrangement on the Red Bull RB20, without brake drum and the various pieces of pipework that deliver cool air to the components.

Red Bull Racing RB20 detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The louvered panel on the side of the engine cover rejects the air captured by the inlet snorkel upstream of it behind the cockpit and beside the rear leg of the halo.

Ferrari SF-24 detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari with just a single cooling gill open on the side of the SF24’s engine cover.

Red Bull Racing RB20 front wing detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull has moved the front wing adjuster to the inboard end of the moveable flap section for 2024, having previously mounted it at the outboard end.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1 A524 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Alpine used a pair of Kiel probe rakes mounted low down behind the front wing and ahead of the front wheel assembly.

Ferrari SF-24 detail Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

A look inside the Ferrari SF-24’s sidepod without the bodywork in place, which shows us how the team has arranged the radiators.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari with green flow-viz paint on the front wing, along the side of the chassis and on the front suspension elements of the SF-24.

Red Bull Racing RB20 front brake detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the Red Bull RB20’s front brake arrangement, with the first layer of ductwork over the brake disc and caliper components in place. Notably there’s a window in this stage of the brake disc fairing that will allow the heat to be released into the next layer of ductwork.

Red Bull Racing RB20 front brake detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Although we can’t see the full extent of the ductwork, the next layer has been fitted to the RB20 in this image.

Mercedes F1 W15 detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look under the Mercedes W15’s bodywork, as both the sidepods and engine cover are removed, which shows us how the radiators are laid out this season.

Mercedes garage atmosphere Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Three of the Mercedes mechanics put their weight on the W15’s front wing as their colleagues make a suspension change.

Mercedes W15 floor detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes with wool tufts attached to the W15’s edge wing in order that the team can visualise how that region is performing aerodynamically.

Mercedes W15 front suspension Photo by: Uncredited

Note the position of the rear leg of the upper wishbone – this is how Mercedes had the car set up for the first two days of pre-season testing.

Mercedes W15 front suspension Photo by: Giorgio Piola

For the third and final day of pre-season testing, Mercedes moved the rear leg of the upper wishbone into a lower position.