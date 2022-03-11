Bahrain F1 2022 testing: Latest technical images on Day 2

Listen to this article

Ferrari F1-75 floor Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari has installed a new floor on the F1-75 for the second test, with an ‘edge wing’ installed – similar to the one we saw on the McLaren in the first test. Also note the series of metal brackets that connect the edge wing to the main body of the floor and are orientated to influence the direction of the localised airflow.

For comparison, the floor edge wing on the McLaren MCL36 that was introduced during the first test in Barcelona.

McLaren MCL36 floor Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren McL36 brake disc Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the brake disc assembly being used at the front end of the McLaren MC36, with the brake drillings visible in either face.

McLaren MCL36 front brake Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren also has two openings in the brake drum (white arrows) to help release some of the heat generated within. Also note it has thermal stickers on the drum to monitor the surface temperature.

Aston Martin Racing AMR22 detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Aston Martin AMR22’s front wing is mounted upside down as the team prepared the car and you’ll note there are ride height sensors mounted on the endplate and in the central section of the wing.

Mercedes W13 front supension Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Flo-viz painted on the lower front wheel deflector of the Mercedes W13, as it looks to collect visual confirmation of how it’s performing.

Mercedes W13 floor Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Mercedes W13 with the upper sidepod and engine cover bodywork detached allows us to glimpse at some of the power unit.

Aston Martin Racing AMR22 cooling Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close-up of the Aston Martin sidepods with the lower bodywork removed shows how much space has been opened up under the radiators, as they are mounted much higher than we are traditionally used to, which has also required them to be reclined significantly too.

Red Bull Racing RB18 diffuser Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the rear end of the Red Bull RB18 and the stacked beam wing solution but also note the pitot tube array that has been mounted in the diffuser to collect airflow data.

Red Bull Racing RB18 cooling Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull also mounted a kiel probe array in the sidepod inlets to gather performance data.

Red Bull Racing RB18 detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mounted beside the airbox camera pods there’s another row of kiel probes. Also note the dots and chequerboard stickers on the rear wing which are being used in combination with the rear facing cameras to check how much the rear wing is flexing under load.

McLaren MCL36 side and floor Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The McLaren MCL36 with the sidepod and engine cover bodywork removed gives us a great view of the power unit and installation of all the ancillaries, including the coolers mounted above it in the saddle configuration.

Red Bull Racing RB18 floor Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Flo-viz paint daubed on the rear corner of the sidepod and floor of the Red Bull RB18.

Ferrari F1-75 cooling Photo by: Giorgio Piola

With the bodywork taken off the Ferrari F1-75 we get a great view of the internal makeup of the sidepods, including the fairing on top of the radiators which helps guide the airflow.

Mercedes W13 with sensor equipment Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes with a kiel probe rake mounted around the back of the sidepods and engine cover on the W13. The pitot tubes mounted on the floor and around the leading edge of the rear wing mainplane also remained on the car for data collection too.

Red Bull Racing RB18 front suspension Photo by: Giorgio Piola

One of the Red Bull mechanics makes changes to the front pull-rod on the RB18

AlphaTauri AT03 front wing Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Top-down overview of the AlphaTauri AT03’s front wing which gives a good view of the shut lines in the two upper flaps and which allows their adjustability.

Mercedes W13 cooling Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close-up of the pitot tubes mounted on the Mercedes W13 around the chassis canards that help divert the airflow into and around the sidepods.

Alpine A522 nose detail Photo by: Motorsport Images

The Alpine A522’s nose and front wing, with the driver cooling front and centre in the nose tip but also note the metal support brackets that not only connect and maintain the gap between the elements but also offer a small influence on the local airflow.

Alpine A522 steering wheel Photo by: Motorsport Images

A close-up of the front of the Alpine A522’s steering wheel, with its various buttons, rotaries and switches that control power unit and chassis functions.