Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP Special feature

Azerbaijan GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization

Check out our animated timeline visualization of the 2022 Azerbaijan GP at Baku City Circuit, which charts the position changes.

Azerbaijan GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
Normal View

 

Zoomed View

 
