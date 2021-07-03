Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull after F1 practice
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Austrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

By:

The Red Bull Ring is hosting another weekend of Formula 1 action as part of the Austria double header. Here's how you can watch qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Friday practice at the Red Bull Ring offered a mixed picture of the competitive order. While Max Verstappen was comfortably quicker than the rest of the field in FP1, Mercedes bounced back in second practice, with Lewis Hamilton leading a 1-2 for the German manufacturer.

During last weekend's Styrian Grand Prix qualifying at the same venue, Verstappen took pole position with a time of 1m03.841s ahead of Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas - although the latter started sixth on the grid due to a penalty.

Sergio Perez qualified fifth last time out in the second of the two Red Bulls. 

What time does qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix will begin at the Red Bull Ring at 15:00 local time (+2 GMT). The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

  • Date: Saturday, July 3, 2021 
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

09:30

10:30

11:30

05:30

02:30

19:30

18:30

15:00

FP2

 13:00

14:00

15:00

 09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

FP3

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

 19:00

15:30

Qualifying

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat
  • Finland - MTV
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Ziggo
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Eleven Sports
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viasat
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Turkey - S Sport
  • Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK), Movistar (Spain), Disney+ Hotstar (India) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Austria throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

FP1 results:

Cla # Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 33 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'05.143  
2 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'05.409 0.266
3 55 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'05.431 0.288
4 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1'05.445 0.302
5 22 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'05.474 0.331
6 7 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1'05.586 0.443
7 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'05.709 0.566
8 11 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'05.726 0.583
9 10 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'05.726 0.583
10 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'05.880 0.737
11 31 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'05.980 0.837
12 3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'06.181 1.038
13 18 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'06.203 1.060
14 37 China Guanyu Zhou Alpine 1'06.414 1.271
15 5 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'06.444 1.301
16 98 United Kingdom Callum Ilott Alfa Romeo 1'06.564 1.421
17 47 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'06.583 1.440
18 45 Israel Roy Nissany Williams 1'06.683 1.540
19 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'06.978 1.835
20 9 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 1'07.316 2.173
View full results

FP2 results:

Cla # Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'04.523  
2 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1'04.712 0.189
3 33 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'04.740 0.217
4 18 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'05.139 0.616
5 5 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'05.268 0.745
6 22 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'05.356 0.833
7 10 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'05.379 0.856
8 14 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'05.393 0.870
9 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'05.466 0.943
10 99 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1'05.511 0.988
11 11 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'05.516 0.993
12 31 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'05.527 1.004
13 55 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'05.620 1.097
14 7 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1'05.624 1.101
15 3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'05.698 1.175
16 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'05.708 1.185
17 63 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 1'05.819 1.296
18 47 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'05.911 1.388
19 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'06.014 1.491
20 9 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 1'06.173 1.650
View full results
