Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
141 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
176 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
191 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
198 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
225 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Austrian GP / Breaking news

Austria open to F1 race with no spectators

Tickets
shares
comments
Austria open to F1 race with no spectators
By:
Apr 15, 2020, 1:34 PM

The Austrian government has said it will not "stand in the way" of the Formula 1 race at the Red Bull Ring going ahead behind closed doors at the start of July.

With the French Grand Prix poised to become the 10th grand prix this year to be called off as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Austrian Grand Prix - scheduled for 5 July - currently sits as the opening round of the 2020 season.

F1 bosses are working to try to form a new calendar amid the ongoing pandemic, holding hopes of still staging as many as 19 races if the season can start in July.

F1 managing director Ross Brawn said last week the new campaign would likely start in Europe and take place behind closed doors, with strict limitations in place to ensure the safety of those working in the paddock at the event.

Speaking in a press conference on Wednesday, Austrian sports minister and vice-chancellor Werner Kogler said the government would not oppose the race going ahead behind closed doors.

"We don't want to stand in the way," Kogler said.

"This is a completely different situation than games in a stadium. Several people are affected. The minimum distance rules would have to be observed in the same way, of course. But that seems possible.

"I don't want to hide the fact that I'm in contact with the Styrian governor in this regard. This would be in the existing calendar in July.

"Ultimately, the sports federations must decide that for themselves. And that I was also in contact with Helmut Marko, who for his part plays a corresponding role at Red Bull and has acted as a mediator.

"I told him I would like to honour this, that we will forward all the applicable guidelines to the relevant motorsport associations as a service, so that they can see what is possible or not."

Austria currently has strict guidelines in place regarding entry to the country, requiring those arriving to self-isolate or prove via health certificates they do not carry coronavirus.

Kogler said the guidelines for entering and exiting the country would be the biggest challenge for F1 to overcome for the event to go ahead as planned.

"[Formula 1] is an international convoy in the best sense of the word. That must then be considered within the framework of the existing restrictions on entry and exit," Kogler said.

"I do not want to anticipate the need for an exemption here or there. It is only in principle that this will either be linked to isolation or to health certificates, which I know are now also possible.

"In principle, I have been told by Formula 1 itself that, from its point of view, this could actually work out. Even if one or the other goes into isolation first.

"But I do not want to interfere in that, I just want to know that the existing regulations are being applied. What is important for us is that the distance regulations must apply.

"And at some point, of course, it will also be a question of the people in this convoy, because tens of thousands are less favourable than thousands, I think, because with every number the probability increases that something will happen anyway."

The Austrian government began to ease the national lockdown on Tuesday, allowing some more shops to re-open, but is still enforcing strict social distancing rules.

Related video

Next article
F1 2020 game gets release date, adds Schumacher special pack

Previous article

F1 2020 game gets release date, adds Schumacher special pack

Next article

How Mercedes' Shanghai 2012 win was a sign of things to come

How Mercedes' Shanghai 2012 win was a sign of things to come
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Austrian GP Tickets
Author Luke Smith

Race hub

French GP

French GP

25 Jun - 28 Jun
FP1 Starts in
71 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
05:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
09:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
06:00
12:00
QU
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
09:00
15:00
Race
Sun 28 Jun
Sun 28 Jun
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Mercedes' Shanghai 2012 win was a sign of things to come

20m
2
Esports

F1 2020 game gets release date, adds Schumacher special pack

1h
3
NASCAR Cup

World of Outlaws addresses Kyle Larson's use of racial slur

4
Formula 1

Mosley: F1 should cancel 2020 season

2h
5
NASCAR Cup

Is Chastain the obvious choice to replace Larson? Maybe...

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Sir Stirling Moss remembered 04:52
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Sir Stirling Moss remembered

Ferrari F2008 'S' duct 3D animation 01:41
Formula 1

Ferrari F2008 'S' duct 3D animation

Sir Stirling Moss at the 1967 Monte Carlo Rally 03:51
Formula 1

Sir Stirling Moss at the 1967 Monte Carlo Rally

Sir Stirling Moss: A Racing Life 03:41
Formula 1

Sir Stirling Moss: A Racing Life

Sir Stirling Moss: Classic Duke Archive interview 03:14
Formula 1

Sir Stirling Moss: Classic Duke Archive interview

Latest news

How Mercedes' Shanghai 2012 win was a sign of things to come
F1

How Mercedes' Shanghai 2012 win was a sign of things to come

Austria open to F1 race with no spectators
F1

Austria open to F1 race with no spectators

F1 2020 game gets release date, adds Schumacher special pack
eSpt

F1 2020 game gets release date, adds Schumacher special pack

Mosley: F1 should cancel 2020 season
F1

Mosley: F1 should cancel 2020 season

Ricciardo: Bianchi would have achieved the same as Leclerc
F1

Ricciardo: Bianchi would have achieved the same as Leclerc

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.