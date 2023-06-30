Austrian GP: Latest F1 technical images explained
Join us as we delve into the Formula 1 technical features on display in the pitlane as teams prepare for the Austrian Grand Prix, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.
It's the ninth round of the season, the first of four European races this coming month where the updates should flow thick and fast.
McLaren MCL60 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
McLaren has a large package of updates available in Austria as it looks to return to the front of the midfield pack. And, whilst there are no changes on the front wing at this race, it will likely make changes here at both Silverstone and the Hungaroring in the coming weeks.
Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
Packed in beneath the chassis and above the bib, Red Bull has a collection of its ancillaries, while the bib damper it has in use is different to the one used last season.
Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
A Red Bull mechanic checks the rear wing for compliance ahead of its use in free practice.
Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
A look at the rear brake assembly on the RB19 which features a fairing to surround the disc, albeit smaller than the one used at the front of the car.
Ferrari SF-23 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
The Ferrari SF-23 set up with the mono-pillar rear wing arrangement and the diagonally trimmed endplate tip section.
Ferrari SF-23 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
Ferrari's new front wing features a revised endplate and flap configuration, whilst the vanity panel for the nose has been set back from the leading edge of the second element and slimmed down slightly.
Ferrari SF-23 technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari has also made changes to the front portion of its floor for the Austrian Grand Prix, with all of the floor fences adjusted to better suit the flow characteristics now set out by the change in front wing and to enhance the alterations already made downstream on the floor's edge in Spain.
Ferrari SF-23 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
Ferrari's front brake arrangement mid-build, prior to the disc fairing being installed.
Mercedes W14 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
The sidepod and engine cover bodywork from the W14 prior to its installation shows how the various pieces are joined together. Also note there are more openings in the upper surface of the sidepod as the team deals with the challenges posed by the venue, which is at altitude.
Ferrari SF-23 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
A close-up of the new endplate design employed by Ferrari in its latest update, which features a more curved leading edge, a more traditional diveplane arrangement that's sat back from the leading edge and a reworking of the flap junctions.
Ferrari SF-23 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
For comparison, the older specification wing, which features an S-shaped diveplane that's mounted on the leading edge of the endplate, a more triangular leading edge and a different flap juncture configuration.
Alpine A523 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
The front wing endplate on the Alpine A523, which features a knurled leading edge and a top-line cutout.
Mercedes W14 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
Mercedes' rear wing arrangement for the Austrian Grand Prix appears to feature the more traditional tip cutout, rather than the full panel version, at least at this stage. Also, note the DRS mechanism is uncovered in this image too.
Alpine A523 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
Alpine with sensors mounted on the rear wing to help ascertain if the relatively new configuration is performing as anticipated.
McLaren MCL60 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
A nice view of the Alpine A523's rear-end internals, with the main exhaust outlet notably crowning over the top of the rear suspension elements.
Alfa Romeo C43 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
Alfa Romeo's front wing features a deeper chord in the middle portion of the upper flaps to help balance the car, while also providing a healthy dose of curvature across the span to help promote outwash.
Alfa Romeo C43 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
A look at the rear brake and suspension assembly on the Alfa Romeo C43, which also features a fairing for the brake disc.
Haas VF-23 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
Haas introduced this new wing specification last time out at the Canadian Grand Prix, but it only featured on Kevin Magnussen's car. The layout is very similar to their old specification but has a couple of notable new features, including a single mounting pillar and teardrop-shaped flap pivots.
Haas VF-23 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
For comparison, here's the old specification rear wing, which the team has mounted on one of its cars in Austria again too.
AlphaTauri AT04 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
An interesting view inside the AlphaTauri AT04's sidepods reveals not only the cooler arrangement but also the baffle mounted above the coolers in order to better manage the internal flow.
Haas VF-23 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
AlphaTauri's rear wing, which notably has the squared-off tip section that not only alters the wing's span but also how the tip vortex is formed.
Aston Martin AMR23 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
Under the main brake drum cover, Aston Martin has a fairing which not only covers the disc but also features an outlet and a run-off for the airflow so it can move effectively in the void between the two covers. A semi-circular strake is also present in order to help direct the passage of flow.
Williams FW45 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
Williams' rear wing has a notably high corner apex where the mainplane and endplate meet.
Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
A look at the internal brake disc fairing and caliper design on the Red Bull RB19 without the outer brake drum in place.
Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
A closer look at the brake caliper and the tube-like fins used to help manage temperatures.
