Subscribe
Previous / Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1 Next / The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations
Formula 1 News

Audi names Neel Jani as F1 simulator driver

Audi has recruited Le Mans 24 Hours winner and ex-Toro Rosso reserve Neel Jani as a simulator driver to help develop its Formula 1 power unit in time for 2026.

Matt Kew
By:
Neel Jani, Audi simulator driver

The German manufacturer will return to the grand prix fold for the advent of the new engine regulations that notably ditch the expensive and complex Motor Generator Unit–Heat (MGU-H).

Audi reports that since the end of last year, a one-cylinder mule engine has been tested. But in time for 2024, it expects to have a complete 1.6-litre turbo hybrid powertrain ready to run on a dyno.

To aid that project, 39-year-old Jani - who previously tested for Sauber and Red Bull - has been signed to assist the simulator programme run from the Neuburg engine plant.

Jani, who won the 2016 World Endurance Championship for Porsche ahead of breaking the lap record at Spa aboard the 919 Hybrid Evo project, said: "I am delighted to accompany Audi on their way into Formula 1.

"It is both an honour and a great responsibility to be involved in a project of this magnitude at an early stage.

"I am sure that with my experience from Formula 1 and LMP projects I can forge good links between theory and practice."

Neel Jani, Porsche GT Team

Neel Jani, Porsche GT Team

Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

Swiss driver Jani has previously been heavily involved in fledgling motorsport programmes to run under the Volkswagen Group umbrella. Alongside Andre Lotterer, he led Porsche for its first foray into Formula E in the 2019-20 season.

Audi technical development boss Oliver Hoffmann added: "Just like in production development, simulation plays a major role in our Formula 1 project.

"Our simulator is an important tool for the power unit development. It requires a development driver who in addition to a grasp of technology brings versatile experience to the project, especially in terms of energy management in racing conditions."

Audi will enter F1 as a true works outfit in 2026 as it completes its majority takeover of the Sauber outfit in Hinwil. Ex-Porsche LMP1 boss and former McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl will lead the operation.

The German has recently re-signed James Key as technical director after the Brit was ousted by McLaren. His exit followed a thorough review of the Woking team's design leadership structure, which was overseen by Seidl's replacement Andrea Stella.

Audi CEO Markus Duesmann during the Audi press conference at Auto Shanghai 2023

Audi CEO Markus Duesmann during the Audi press conference at Auto Shanghai 2023

Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

Adam Baker, the chief executive of Audi Formula Racing, said of the firm's progress towards 2026: "At the moment, we are mainly focused on fundamental concept questions with high relevance to performance.

"However, in evaluating various technical solutions we rely not only on digital methods. Know-how, experience and practically relevant development are indispensable elements of drawing the right conclusions from the simulation.

"With that combination, we can assess various operating strategies at an early stage and pave the way for efficient energy management of the power unit."

shares
comments

Related video

Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
McLaren triple F1 update to change almost "every single aerodynamic part"

McLaren triple F1 update to change almost "every single aerodynamic part"

Formula 1

McLaren triple F1 update to change almost "every single aerodynamic part" McLaren triple F1 update to change almost "every single aerodynamic part"

Hamilton: Verstappen can "absolutely" break my F1 records

Hamilton: Verstappen can "absolutely" break my F1 records

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Hamilton: Verstappen can "absolutely" break my F1 records Hamilton: Verstappen can "absolutely" break my F1 records

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

More from
Audi Sport
Bottas keen to stick around for Audi arrival at Sauber F1

Bottas keen to stick around for Audi arrival at Sauber F1

Formula 1

Bottas keen to stick around for Audi arrival at Sauber F1 Bottas keen to stick around for Audi arrival at Sauber F1

Audi LMDh car was weeks away from testing when project was axed

Audi LMDh car was weeks away from testing when project was axed

WEC

Audi LMDh car was weeks away from testing when project was axed Audi LMDh car was weeks away from testing when project was axed

How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised

How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Audi F1 presentation

How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised

Latest news

MotoGP Dutch GP: Bezzecchi holds top spot in FP2 as Marquez crashes

MotoGP Dutch GP: Bezzecchi holds top spot in FP2 as Marquez crashes

MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP

MotoGP Dutch GP: Bezzecchi holds top spot in FP2 as Marquez crashes MotoGP Dutch GP: Bezzecchi holds top spot in FP2 as Marquez crashes

Domenicali: 24 F1 races is the "right number" for long term

Domenicali: 24 F1 races is the "right number" for long term

F1 Formula 1

Domenicali: 24 F1 races is the "right number" for long term Domenicali: 24 F1 races is the "right number" for long term

WRC Safari Rally: Ogier pulls clear of Rovanpera, Neuville retires

WRC Safari Rally: Ogier pulls clear of Rovanpera, Neuville retires

WRC WRC
Rally Kenya

WRC Safari Rally: Ogier pulls clear of Rovanpera, Neuville retires WRC Safari Rally: Ogier pulls clear of Rovanpera, Neuville retires

NASCAR Heat 5 Next Gen Car Update (2022) DLC Released

NASCAR Heat 5 Next Gen Car Update (2022) DLC Released

eSpt Esports
News

NASCAR Heat 5 Next Gen Car Update (2022) DLC Released NASCAR Heat 5 Next Gen Car Update (2022) DLC Released

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jonathan Noble

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

The curious case of Red Bull's place in F1 history

The curious case of Red Bull's place in F1 history

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The curious case of Red Bull's place in F1 history The curious case of Red Bull's place in F1 history

The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023

The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023 The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

The science behind battery development and use in F1

The science behind battery development and use in F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The science behind battery development and use in F1 The science behind battery development and use in F1

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe