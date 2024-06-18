All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1

Aston Martin battling distorted expectations after 2023 charge

Having performed beyond expectations last year, Aston Martin feels it is now judged too harshly for its 2024 Formula 1 results

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack says overdelivering in the 2023 Formula 1 season means it is now battling inflated expectations.

Aston Martin is currently lagging behind 2024's four top teams and has slipped back to battle the improving RB outfit in recent races, with the team's standout driver Yuki Tsunoda frequently finishing ahead of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

Aston has come under fire for its 2024 performances off the back of a much stronger 2023 season, in which Alonso took six podiums over the first eight races, before Aston was overtaken by the surging McLaren team.

Team principal Krack pointed out the team is still in a build-up phase at its new Silverstone headquarters, and exceeding expectations last year has led to excess pressure on what it can achieve in the short term, especially now McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari have all gotten their act together.

When asked by Motorsport.com why there is a disconnect between the progress Krack claims the team is making and its lack of on-track results, he replied: "These processes take time and there are not many businesses where you have less time than Formula 1.

"So that is the constant juggling between expectation management and the expectations you generate also with what we had last year.

"Last year, we exceeded [expectations] massively, and we are measured on this today. And that is why we have to put this year a bit more in perspective."

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 2nd position, with his trophy

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 2nd position, with his trophy

Photo by: Patrick Vinet / Motorsport Images

Aston is partly judged on ambitious team owner Lawrence Stroll's aim to fight for wins and world championships within four to five years, a statement which was made in July 2021.

Generously, that would give it until the regulations reset in 2026, when Aston Martin switches to works Honda power units, to realise those ambitions.

But Krack, who wasn't at the team yet at that time, warned that the squad's long-term focus means its progress won't necessarily be linear.

"Last year, at this time, you said: 'You are much ahead of the plan'. Now, we are much behind the plan. And that's fine, we have to face also these questions if we put these statements out.

"Last year, we were obviously better than we were thinking. That trajectory will go up, it will go down, depending on what your competitors are doing. It is like the stock exchange.

"But you have to keep the target in sight. We have a plan in place how we develop the team from an infrastructure point of view, from the way we are developing. We have great partners coming with Honda, we have a great partner with Aramco - so I think there's no reason to be negative."

"All in all, I'm happy with the way the team develops and you have to go through more difficult periods as well."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article What F1's rules say about Alpine's engine choice for 2026
Next article Albon prefers Williams to sacrifice 2025 for bigger F1 2026 gains

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Albon prefers Williams to sacrifice 2025 for bigger F1 2026 gains

Albon prefers Williams to sacrifice 2025 for bigger F1 2026 gains

Formula 1
Albon prefers Williams to sacrifice 2025 for bigger F1 2026 gains
Ocon expects Alpine F1 to keep rotating heavier chassis

Ocon expects Alpine F1 to keep rotating heavier chassis

Formula 1
Ocon expects Alpine F1 to keep rotating heavier chassis
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Aston Martin Racing
More from
Aston Martin Racing
Aston Martin says "premature" to think it's on top of F1 car issues

Aston Martin says "premature" to think it's on top of F1 car issues

Formula 1
Canadian GP
Aston Martin says "premature" to think it's on top of F1 car issues
Alonso: Conditions will make Canada F1 weekend one big "gamble"

Alonso: Conditions will make Canada F1 weekend one big "gamble"

Formula 1
Canadian GP
Alonso: Conditions will make Canada F1 weekend one big "gamble"
Why future engine rules proved key in deciding Alonso’s F1 future

Why future engine rules proved key in deciding Alonso’s F1 future

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Why future engine rules proved key in deciding Alonso’s F1 future

Latest news

Siegel signs multi-year deal with Arrow McLaren; Pourchaire out

Siegel signs multi-year deal with Arrow McLaren; Pourchaire out

Indy IndyCar
Siegel signs multi-year deal with Arrow McLaren; Pourchaire out
HMD signs Brooks for remainder of 2024 Indy NXT season

HMD signs Brooks for remainder of 2024 Indy NXT season

IndL Indy NXT
HMD signs Brooks for remainder of 2024 Indy NXT season
Albon prefers Williams to sacrifice 2025 for bigger F1 2026 gains

Albon prefers Williams to sacrifice 2025 for bigger F1 2026 gains

F1 Formula 1
Albon prefers Williams to sacrifice 2025 for bigger F1 2026 gains
Ogier was "never really attracted much" by Dakar as he rules out future outing

Ogier was "never really attracted much" by Dakar as he rules out future outing

DAKR Dakar
Ogier was "never really attracted much" by Dakar as he rules out future outing

Prime

Discover prime content
Why consensus on F1's impending active aero revolution remains some way off

Why consensus on F1's impending active aero revolution remains some way off

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why consensus on F1's impending active aero revolution remains some way off
The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift

The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
By Jonathan Noble
The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift
Was F1 too pessimistic about the 2024 season?

Was F1 too pessimistic about the 2024 season?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Was F1 too pessimistic about the 2024 season?
Were Red Bull's 2024 upgrades really a downgrade?

Were Red Bull's 2024 upgrades really a downgrade?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Were Red Bull's 2024 upgrades really a downgrade?
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global