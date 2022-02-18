Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / What’s behind Mercedes' new wavy-edged F1 design
Formula 1 News

Andretti aiming for 2024 F1 entry

Mario Andretti has revealed that his son Michael has lodged an entry with the FIA for a start-up Formula 1 team for the 2024 season.

Andretti aiming for 2024 F1 entry
Adam Cooper
By:
Listen to this article

The 1978 F1 World Champion and four-time Indy car champion broke the news on his Twitter feed on Friday.

He wrote: "Michael has applied to the FIA to field a new F1 team starting in 2024. 

“His entry, Andretti Global, has the resources and checks every box. He is awaiting the FIA's determination."

Michael Andretti confirmed to Motorsport.com that what his father had tweeted was true but that he couldn’t make any further comment.

Last year the younger Andretti was in talks to buy the Alfa Romeo team and the Sauber company behind it, but he was left frustrated when main shareholder Finn Rausing ultimately opted not to sell.

With the new Concorde Agreement in place and the cost cap now introduced, all 10 existing F1 teams are currently in good financial health, and thus there are no longer any bargains to be had for potential purchasers, with "franchise" values rising.

Andretti thus appears to have decided instead to pursue his own project and start from scratch.

Sources suggest that a headhunting organisation has already been talking to F1 personnel about an unnamed project that would start in 2024.

Andretti will potentially be able to benefit from the huge boost to interest in F1 in the USA provided by the Netflix Drive to Survive series, and by the introduction of the Miami GP this year.

A third U.S. race in Las Vegas is on the horizon, while on Friday F1 confirmed that the U.S. GP will stay in Austin for a further five years.

Several teams have attracted U.S. investors in the past two years, notably McLaren and Williams, while American tech giants have been coming into the sport, such as Cognizant at Aston Martin and Oracle at Red Bull.

One of Andretti’s own IndyCar sponsors, Gainbridge, is also a backer of the Miami GP.

Although his father indicates that Andretti has applied to the FIA, no formal entry process appears to be open at the moment, and it’s not clear what the procedure would be.

One big challenge that any 11th team would face is a $200m entry fee incorporated in the current Concorde Agreement, and which is a “dilution fund” designed to protect the value of the 10 current teams.

The FIA and F1 learned from the three teams that entered the World Championship in 2010, with HRT, Lotus/Caterham, and Virgin/Manor/Marussia all ultimately failing. 

Both parties have made it clear since then that they would only ever consider entry bids from serious players.

The last team to join the sport was Haas F1, which entered in 2016.

In 2019, when prospective Spanish and Asian projects were announced, F1 managing director Ross Brawn suggested that any further new teams would have to wait until after the new rules were introduced. At that stage they were scheduled for in 2021.

“We have a surprising number of teams that have shown an interest,” he said.

“But what we have said to those teams is let's get these rules introduced, let's stabilize the situation. Let's get everything working properly before we seek more teams.

“I think with the 10 teams we have, 10 healthy teams in F1 is actually enough. And if we do get any extra teams they have to really add to the show. We must learn from history. So many small teams came and went, and didn't really add to F1.

“So I think we have to stabilize what we're introducing in 2021 and look at whether there is an opportunity for new team.”

Since then new Concorde was signed, with the $200m entry fee included. Last year F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali downplayed the possibility of the field expanding, suggesting that he was happy with 10 teams.

“I can definitely tell you that after the introduction of the of the budget cap, we are receiving a lot of requests,” he told Motorsport.com last year.

“But I do believe that it’s important to keep the value of the actual franchises or teams, because that really can make the difference in terms of their sustainability. 

"I would prefer to keep a better sustainability with the teams that are actually here.”

shares
comments
What’s behind Mercedes' new wavy-edged F1 design
Previous article

What’s behind Mercedes' new wavy-edged F1 design
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Why Masi's departure from F1 was an inevitable call
Video Inside
Formula 1

Why Masi's departure from F1 was an inevitable call

FIA removes Masi, announces new virtual F1 race control system
Video Inside
Formula 1

FIA removes Masi, announces new virtual F1 race control system

How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future Prime
Formula 1

How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future

Andretti Autosport More from
Andretti Autosport
Marco Andretti to enter Indy 500 for 250th IndyCar start Indy 500
IndyCar

Marco Andretti to enter Indy 500 for 250th IndyCar start

Herta “most likely would do” F1 if opportunity arose
IndyCar

Herta “most likely would do” F1 if opportunity arose

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime
IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Latest news

Andretti aiming for 2024 F1 entry
Formula 1 Formula 1

Andretti aiming for 2024 F1 entry

What’s behind Mercedes' new wavy-edged F1 design
Formula 1 Formula 1

What’s behind Mercedes' new wavy-edged F1 design

FIA makes rule tweak to streamline F1 safety car restart process
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA makes rule tweak to streamline F1 safety car restart process

Mercedes faces $4.8m FIA entry fee for F1 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes faces $4.8m FIA entry fee for F1 2022

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The intriguing Mercedes discrepancy keeping its F1 rivals guessing Prime

The intriguing Mercedes discrepancy keeping its F1 rivals guessing

Mercedes became the latest team to present a 2022 Formula 1 challenger on Friday as its W13 was revealed, with its silver livery making a comeback. But on the back of its fierce 2021 title battle and with an aerodynamic testing handicap, can Mercedes' new chariot mount a title defence - or will W13 prove to be unlucky?

Formula 1
10 h
The apparent tributes to Ferrari's history in its 2022 F1 car Prime

The apparent tributes to Ferrari's history in its 2022 F1 car

Ferrari has unveiled its bold new F1-75, which appears to take an outside-the-box interpretation of Formula 1's new 2022 regulations. A number of design cues that, unintentionally or not, draw attention to the past are among the curiosities in a concept the team hopes will end its lengthy title drought

Formula 1
Feb 17, 2022
The key test Norris aced that Ricciardo faces in F1 2022 Prime

The key test Norris aced that Ricciardo faces in F1 2022

OPINION: Daniel Ricciardo’s early struggles getting up to speed at McLaren was a big story in Formula 1 in 2021. He improved to score that famous Monza win, but was still beaten in the championship by Lando Norris. As they enter their second season as teammates, here’s how the McLaren drivers have switched places in one important consideration.

Formula 1
Feb 16, 2022
Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong Prime

Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong

In Formula 1 there’s always the hope that a regulatory reset provides chance for a team to vault up the order. But here are eight cases where the grand prix big hitters got it wrong, trading regular wins for dejection.

Formula 1
Feb 13, 2022
What can go wrong with the new F1 cars? Prime

What can go wrong with the new F1 cars?

Every team has been talking about the opportunity F1’s new rules give them to jump up the grid – but there are also pitfalls for the unwary, such as the recently introduced budget cap and new aero formula. And the challenge will be similar for the drivers in teams that nail the regulation switch as it will be for those that don’t.

Formula 1
Feb 12, 2022
How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare Prime

How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare

After a shy start to the 2022 Formula 1 launch season, the eye-catching scenes are in full flow thanks to Aston Martin and McLaren respectively. Both teams have provided a snapshot of what to expect this year along with a hint at the key battlegrounds and developments to come.

Formula 1
Feb 12, 2022
The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk Prime

The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk

Despite its big reputation and bigger bank balance in the form of owner Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin's F1 outfit still faces challenges on its way to the top. 2022 could prove to be crucial for understanding its strengths and building on the success of its previous eras

Formula 1
Feb 11, 2022
How to measure the absolute performance of 2021 F1 cars Prime

How to measure the absolute performance of 2021 F1 cars

The last season of the ‘widebody’ hybrid era was hotly contested all through the field, and the balance swung from track to track. PAT SYMONDS has been able to put numbers to it

Formula 1
Feb 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.