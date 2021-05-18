Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption Next / Mazepin: I’m sure public opinion will change with better results
Formula 1 News

Alpine: Ocon "a significantly improved driver" in 2021

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

Esteban Ocon has become a "significantly improved driver" after working hard over the winter to build his confidence, according to Alpine Formula 1 co-chief Marcin Budkowski.

Alpine: Ocon "a significantly improved driver" in 2021

Ocon made his full-time return to F1 in 2020 with Renault's since-rebranded works squad, but struggled to match teammate Daniel Ricciardo's form through the year.

A run to second place at the Sakhir Grand Prix offered Ocon a late-season boost that has carried through to the 2021 campaign, where he has so far led Alpine's efforts.

Ocon qualified on the third row of the grid for the last two races in Portugal and Spain, and scored points in each of the last three rounds, recording a best finish of seventh at Portimao.

The Frenchman has also outqualified and beaten two-time world champion teammate Fernando Alonso in the last three races, leading Alpine's charge as it bids to join the upper-midfield fight with Ferrari and McLaren.

Ocon's performances and consistency this year have drawn praise from a number of paddock figures, with Alpine executive director Budkowski noting a step in performance from his driver compared to last year.

"He improved throughout last year, and he was getting closer and closer to Daniel in qualifying," Budkowski said of Ocon.

"Confidence is one thing - confidence in the team, confidence in himself. The podium did help.

"He did a lot of work during the winter. He is a significantly improved driver, and you can see it in the way he approaches the sessions.

"We made changes to his race engineering team, we changed his race engineer over the winter [Josh Peckett replaced Mark Slade in this role]. He's bonding better with his race engineer and his team overall.

"That's great, because he can work in a much more constructive way than he was able to last year. And then it's confidence, it builds up, especially in these kind of qualifying burners.

"So if you have to put everything together and you need this kind of osmosis with the car and the team, this makes a difference."

Read Also:

After struggling in the opening two races of the season, Alpine managed to take a big step forward in performance over the Portugal and Spain weekends, appearing to comfortably run as the fifth-fastest team.

Budkowski was encouraged by the progress that Alpine had made after introducing a series of updates, believing the step forward in Spain was particularly significant.

"Honestly for me, it's more important than the Portugal one," Budkowski said.

"Portugal was great, because we were on the back of two disappointing races. There was pressure that we were putting on ourselves to perform.

"The beginning of the season wasn't up to our expectations, so it was great. It was great for the team, it was great for the drivers, it was great for Esteban. It was great for everybody to be there on third row in Portugal, but we knew the conditions were very tricky.

"We knew we improved the car. We wouldn't quite know how much we improved it. Barcelona not only is a benchmark in Formula 1, in terms of where your car is, it's also circuit that wasn't really our favourite in the last few years, and we were particularly poor here last year.

"So it's a combination of happiness and having confirmed and a bit of relief that actually the gains we're seeing are actually there, and we are making the progress we thought we were making."

shares
comments

Related video

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption

Previous article

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption

Next article

Mazepin: I’m sure public opinion will change with better results

Mazepin: I’m sure public opinion will change with better results
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Esteban Ocon
Teams Alpine
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alpine: Ocon "a significantly improved driver" in 2021

1h
2
Formula 1

Perez "delighted" with Helmut Marko's honesty

3h
3
Formula 1

The pay TV vs free-to-air conflict at the heart of modern F1

5h
4
Formula 1

Mazepin: I’m sure public opinion will change with better results

48min
5
Formula 1

Brown: Hamilton and Verstappen crash is a "matter of time"

1d
Latest news
Mazepin: I’m sure public opinion will change with better results
Formula 1

Mazepin: I’m sure public opinion will change with better results

48m
Alpine: Ocon "a significantly improved driver" in 2021
Formula 1

Alpine: Ocon "a significantly improved driver" in 2021

1h
How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption Prime
Formula 1

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption

1h
Perez "delighted" with Helmut Marko's honesty
Formula 1

Perez "delighted" with Helmut Marko's honesty

3h
The pay TV vs free-to-air conflict at the heart of modern F1
Formula 1

The pay TV vs free-to-air conflict at the heart of modern F1

5h
Latest videos
What is an F1 Driver’s Workload Like During a Lap? 06:00
Formula 1
7m

What is an F1 Driver’s Workload Like During a Lap?

Formula 1: Ferrari wants simpler solution for limits problem 00:53
Formula 1
5h

Formula 1: Ferrari wants simpler solution for limits problem

Formula 1: Red Bull optimistic about Monaco 00:55
Formula 1
5h

Formula 1: Red Bull optimistic about Monaco

Grand Prix Greats – Monaco GP repeat winners 04:24
Formula 1
22h

Grand Prix Greats – Monaco GP repeat winners

Our Home: Mercedes F1 Factory Tour! 08:01
Formula 1
22h

Our Home: Mercedes F1 Factory Tour!

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Perez "delighted" with Helmut Marko's honesty
Formula 1

Perez "delighted" with Helmut Marko's honesty

Senna and Schumacher among icon drivers in F1 2021 video game
Esports

Senna and Schumacher among icon drivers in F1 2021 video game

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Esteban Ocon More from
Esteban Ocon
Alonso: My 100% now still not enough to match "impressive" Ocon
Video Inside
Formula 1

Alonso: My 100% now still not enough to match "impressive" Ocon

Ocon's future up to himself, Alpine before Mercedes input - Wolff
Formula 1

Ocon's future up to himself, Alpine before Mercedes input - Wolff

The mantra Ocon must follow to challenge Alonso at Alpine Prime
Formula 1

The mantra Ocon must follow to challenge Alonso at Alpine

Alpine More from
Alpine
Alonso on... F1's health, WEC, IndyCar and Dakar
Formula 1

Alonso on... F1's health, WEC, IndyCar and Dakar

Alonso: Title fight between multiple F1 teams a few years away
Formula 1

Alonso: Title fight between multiple F1 teams a few years away

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime
Formula 1

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption Prime

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption

Red Bull has failed to capitalise on having the best car in the opening rounds. BEN EDWARDS thinks change is around the corner.

Formula 1
1h
The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke Prime

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke

Pierre Gasly has driven superbly since demotion from Red Bull in 2019, but the team formerly known as Toro Rosso has come on strong too – building a car that can often challenge Ferrari and McLaren. Here Gasly reveals to ALEX KALINAUCKAS how AlphaTauri has given him the tools needed to rebuild his reputation

Formula 1
May 17, 2021
Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Prime

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

We’ve seen five distinct versions of Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes as he’s tried to fulfil his own ambitions while being a consummate team player – two difficult, competing missions which have been challenging to reconcile. Speaking exclusively to Stuart Codling, Bottas explains his highs and lows… and why he still believes he can be world champion.

Formula 1
May 15, 2021
How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean? Prime

How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean?

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have been evenly matched so far in the 2021 Formula 1 title race. Neither has been afraid to get aggressive against each other on track, teeing up an enthralling contest as the year unwinds. But how long will their battle remain clean? Jonathan Noble ponders that exact point

Formula 1
May 13, 2021
How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner Prime

How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner

The Brabham BT46B raced once, won once, then vanished – or did it? STUART CODLING reveals the story of the car which was never actually banned…

Formula 1
May 11, 2021
The changes Barcelona needs to provide a modern-day F1 spectacle Prime

The changes Barcelona needs to provide a modern-day F1 spectacle

Formula 1’s visits to Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya over recent years have been met with familiar criticisms despite tweaks here and there to the track to improve racing. With the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix largely going the same way, proper solutions need to be followed to achieve F1’s wider targets

Formula 1
May 10, 2021
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Often described as Formula 1's laboratory, the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona gave the clearest demonstration yet of the pecking order in 2021. And it's the key discrepancies from that order which illuminate who is excelling, and who needs to hit the reset button.

Formula 1
May 10, 2021
How Red Bull's deja vu set Hamilton on the winning path in Spain Prime

How Red Bull's deja vu set Hamilton on the winning path in Spain

An aggressive first corner move from Max Verstappen appeared to have set the Red Bull driver on course for victory in the Spanish Grand Prix. But canny strategy from Mercedes - combined with the absence of Red Bull's number two from the lead group - allowed Lewis Hamilton to pull off a demoralising reversal

Formula 1
May 10, 2021

Trending Today

Alpine: Ocon "a significantly improved driver" in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine: Ocon "a significantly improved driver" in 2021

Perez "delighted" with Helmut Marko's honesty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez "delighted" with Helmut Marko's honesty

The pay TV vs free-to-air conflict at the heart of modern F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

The pay TV vs free-to-air conflict at the heart of modern F1

Mazepin: I’m sure public opinion will change with better results
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin: I’m sure public opinion will change with better results

Brown: Hamilton and Verstappen crash is a "matter of time"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brown: Hamilton and Verstappen crash is a "matter of time"

Ferrari wants simpler solution for F1's track limits problem
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari wants simpler solution for F1's track limits problem

Ricciardo: Monaco GP will feel "a little empty" this year
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Monaco GP will feel "a little empty" this year

Hamilton starts work with media talent manager Penni Thow
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton starts work with media talent manager Penni Thow

Latest news

Mazepin: I’m sure public opinion will change with better results
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin: I’m sure public opinion will change with better results

Alpine: Ocon "a significantly improved driver" in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine: Ocon "a significantly improved driver" in 2021

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption

Perez "delighted" with Helmut Marko's honesty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez "delighted" with Helmut Marko's honesty

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.