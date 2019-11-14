Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
1 day
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
14 days
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso: "Exciting" Verstappen F1's best driver right now

Alonso: "Exciting" Verstappen F1's best driver right now
By:
Co-author: Federico Faturos
Nov 14, 2019, 11:25 AM

Fernando Alonso says that Max Verstappen has been his choice for the best driver in Formula 1 this year thanks to his "attack mode" attitude.

While Alonso has not had time to watch every grand prix since he quit F1 at the end of last season, the Spaniard has revealed that he likes to watch Verstappen’s progress when he does tune in.

Asked during a press conference in Buenos Aires about who he rates the best in F1, Alonso said: “There's a reason why the drivers in the series are up there. It is not by chance, it is because they are the best.

“In F1 it is difficult to choose the best because it changes a lot from year to year and from car to car. There are drivers who are fast over one lap and others at the starts. There are others who are consistent and others who are very aggressive.

"I would say that right now it [the best] is Max Verstappen. He is a driver that I like to follow. This year I've watched the races on television and I like to see him because he is always in attack mode.

"If you see that he is third and catches the guy in second, you know he won't stay there. You know he will try at some point [to get past] and that to the fans is something exciting.”

Alonso does point out, however, that Verstappen’s approach is not all positive – for with it comes the risk of incidents that can cost finishes.

"But that aggressiveness also makes you lose points because you have more problems. It is difficult to find the balance."

And Alonso says his eyes have been opened by competing against drivers in other categories, whose talents are not always appreciated.

“After having raced in endurance, in Daytona, in the Indy 500 and in some rallies over the years, you see drivers from whom you learn a lot and they teach you a lot. It's hard to pick just one driver."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Fernando Alonso, McLaren

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Fernando Alonso, McLaren

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Series Formula 1
Drivers Fernando Alonso, Max Verstappen
Teams Red Bull Racing
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Brazilian GP

Brazilian GP

14 Nov - 17 Nov
FP1 Starts in
1 day
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Festival Senna Tribute
Sat 9 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
08:30
01:00
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
19:30
12:00
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
23:30
16:00
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
20:30
13:00
QU
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
23:30
16:00
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
22:40
15:10
Latest results Standings

