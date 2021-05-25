Tickets Subscribe
Alonso: Second place used to lead to ‘funeral’ atmosphere

By:

Fernando Alonso says his second-place Formula 1 finishes led to a “funeral” atmosphere in previous years, feeling that many of his results were not given the respect they deserved.

Alonso’s compatriot, Carlos Sainz, matched the best result of his F1 career by finishing second in Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix, picking up his first podium finish for Ferrari.

Sainz is the first Spanish driver to score a podium for Ferrari since Alonso, who raced for the team between 2010 and 2014, and twice came close to winning the championship.

Alonso has been a long-running advocate of Sainz, hailing him as the best young Spanish driver in motorsport for many years, and said he was “very, very happy” to see him get the result.

But Alonso also reflected on the response he faced after his own second-place finishes for Ferrari in previous years.

“I remember also five or six years ago when I was doing nine or 10 podiums per season, second [place for me], it was a funeral after [the race] in the press conference,” Alonso said.

“Because [people were asking], ‘when you will win?’

“And now, I think when I see that we have 97 podiums, I think especially the last five or six years of those podiums were not taken into respect, probably, if we see now.”

Two-time world champion Alonso scored his final win for Ferrari at the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix, picking up a further eight podiums after that race.

His last top-three finish for the team came at the 2014 Hungarian Grand Prix, which stands to this day as his last podium.

Sainz joined Ferrari at the start of the season after replacing four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, and was second in all sessions bar qualifying in Monaco, continuing his good start to life at Ferrari.

“But no, I’m very, very happy for Carlos,” Alonso added.

“I spoke with him on the on grid, during the national anthem. He was already in the podium at the time, because he was starting third after the [Charles] Leclerc problems.

“With the [Valtteri] Bottas issues, it was even better. So good start of the championship as well.

“Hopefully we can see a race win soon. But we know that in a normal circuit, maybe Mercedes and Red Bull. they’re still in front.

“It was an opportunity, and he was [able to] take it. So it was good.”

Graham Stoker: The quiet revolutionary running for FIA president

Graham Stoker: The quiet revolutionary running for FIA president

The revamp that failed to help Mercedes win in Monaco

The revamp that failed to help Mercedes win in Monaco
Series Formula 1
Drivers Fernando Alonso
Author Luke Smith

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Prime

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist.

Formula 1
20h
Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
22h
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Prime

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Prime

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Prime

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix Prime

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021
Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit Prime

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit

McLaren's decision to run a one-off Gulf livery for the Monaco Grand Prix brought much in the way of praise, along with suggestions that Formula 1 could take a leaf from NASCAR's book and run throwback liveries at future Monte Carlo visits. But perhaps it's that one-off nature that has made McLaren's new paintjob so popular...

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

