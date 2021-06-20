Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Horner: Red Bull can beat Mercedes anywhere if it wins in France
Formula 1 / French GP News

Alonso: Lack of trend makes finding race pace answer hard

By:

Fernando Alonso says the lack of a clear trend about Alpine's race pace struggles means he cannot be sure yet if the Formula 1 team has got on top of its issues.

Alonso: Lack of trend makes finding race pace answer hard

The French car manufacturer has been open that key to scoring more points this year is getting a better understanding of why its A521 car is quicker over a single lap in qualifying than it is in a race.

Alonso says the team has some ideas about what could be causing the problems with its tyre management, but is aware the situation is complicated by the team having had some especially strong Sundays too.

"We do have some theories, and we investigate obviously after every race what is happening," he said. "But there is not a clear trend for when we had good performance.

"For example, in Portimao, in the race, we had less degradation than the others. We had a very good speed and we were overtaking people in the last couple of laps, like crazy. So, it is nothing that it will tell us one way or the other [what is happening].

"Every weekend seems to change, so it's a little bit unknown for the race. But Friday here [in France] looking okay, so let's see what we can do."

Alonso has qualified ninth for the French GP and is hoping to add to his points tally after his sixth place in the most recent race in Baku.

Read Also:

However, he thinks Alpine has to be realistic about its overall speed at the moment, as he thinks it is not fast enough to think it can make major moves forward.

"I think big points is going to be a challenge," he said. "I think we have very competitive people around us: the two McLarens, the two Ferraris, and [Pierre] Gasly.

"And obviously there are people who are starting from P 11 with a free choice of tyre. So we have to be realistic. Optimistic? Yes. But realistic as well about the chances to score big points. I think it's going to be few points available but in a normal race not so many."

He added: "We know that there are a couple of teams, cars and drivers that are stronger than us in one lap pace and in the race as well.

"Ferrari, they were in pole position in the last two races, and now they're starting just in front of us.

"Are we thinking to beat them? Hopefully. But they were in pole positions in the last two races, so I don't know if we are exactly in the same league, at the moment. Let's see what we can do."

shares
comments

Related video

Horner: Red Bull can beat Mercedes anywhere if it wins in France

Previous article

Horner: Red Bull can beat Mercedes anywhere if it wins in France
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory

1h
2
Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull can beat Mercedes anywhere if it wins in France

38min
3
Formula 1

Hamilton: Red Bull has eked ahead in F1 title battle

2h
4
MotoGP

Rossi eyes move to GT3 racing after MotoGP retirement

2h
5
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for French GP

13h
Latest news
Alonso: Lack of trend makes finding race pace answer hard
Formula 1

Alonso: Lack of trend makes finding race pace answer hard

6m
Horner: Red Bull can beat Mercedes anywhere if it wins in France
Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull can beat Mercedes anywhere if it wins in France

38m
How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory
Formula 1

How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory

1h
Hamilton: Red Bull has eked ahead in F1 title battle
Formula 1

Hamilton: Red Bull has eked ahead in F1 title battle

2h
Formula 1 French Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1

Formula 1 French Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

5h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Verstappen on pole for French GP 04:52
Formula 1
15h

Formula 1: Verstappen on pole for French GP

Starting Grid for the French Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
19h

Starting Grid for the French Grand Prix

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021 04:35
Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021

What Makes A Track Worthy Enough For Formula 1? - FIA Track Grades Explained 06:12
Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021

What Makes A Track Worthy Enough For Formula 1? - FIA Track Grades Explained

Formula 1: Verstappen pips Bottas by 0.008s in FP2 at the French Grand Prix 00:44
Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen pips Bottas by 0.008s in FP2 at the French Grand Prix

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Wolff: Delaying 2022 driver choice until winter was "wind-up"
Formula 1

Wolff: Delaying 2022 driver choice until winter was "wind-up"

Mercedes: Low-downforce choice would have been slower for us French GP
Formula 1

Mercedes: Low-downforce choice would have been slower for us

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime
Formula 1

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Fernando Alonso More from
Fernando Alonso
Alonso felt he was "losing time" in F1 before taking break
Formula 1

Alonso felt he was "losing time" in F1 before taking break

Alonso: Alpine's F1 rivals flattered by street circuit run
Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine's F1 rivals flattered by street circuit run

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Prime
Formula 1

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge Prime

The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past.

Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021
How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Prime

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

After its worst campaign in 40 years, the famous Italian team had to bounce back in 2021 – and it appears to be delivering. Although it concedes the pole positions in Monaco and Baku paint a somewhat misleading picture of its competitiveness, the team is heading into the 2022 rules revamp on much stronger footing to go for wins again

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again Prime

The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2021
Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future Prime

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Two tenth places in recent races have lifted Alfa Romeo to the head of Formula 1's 'Class C' battle in 2021, but longer-term the Swiss-based squad has far loftier ambitions. With the new 2022 rules set to level out the playing field, team boss Frederic Vasseur has good reason to be optimistic, as he explained to Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Prime

How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

The MP4/1 was pioneering by choice, but a McLaren by chance. STUART CODLING relates the tangled (carbon fibre) weaves which led to the creation of one of motor racing’s defining cars

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool Prime

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

Wind tunnel work forms the bedrock of aerodynamic development in Formula 1. But as Pat Symonds explains, advances in virtual research are signalling the end of these expensive and complicated relics.

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2021
Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour Prime

Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour

The newspapers, naturally, lingered over Max Mosley’s tainted family history and niche sexual practices. But this is to trivialise the legacy of a big beast of motor racing politics. Stuart Codling weighs the life of a man whose work for safety on both road and track has saved hundreds of thousands of lives, but whose penchant for cruelty remains problematic and polarising.

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2021

Trending Today

How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory

Horner: Red Bull can beat Mercedes anywhere if it wins in France
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull can beat Mercedes anywhere if it wins in France

Hamilton: Red Bull has eked ahead in F1 title battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Red Bull has eked ahead in F1 title battle

Rossi eyes move to GT3 racing after MotoGP retirement
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi eyes move to GT3 racing after MotoGP retirement

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for French GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for French GP

Porsche explains Wehrlein Puebla Formula E disqualification
Formula E Formula E

Porsche explains Wehrlein Puebla Formula E disqualification

Sainz explains 'Darren' radio message confusion
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz explains 'Darren' radio message confusion

Marquez “cannot imagine” being in Rossi’s current position
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez “cannot imagine” being in Rossi’s current position

Latest news

Alonso: Lack of trend makes finding race pace answer hard
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Lack of trend makes finding race pace answer hard

Horner: Red Bull can beat Mercedes anywhere if it wins in France
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull can beat Mercedes anywhere if it wins in France

How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory

Hamilton: Red Bull has eked ahead in F1 title battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Red Bull has eked ahead in F1 title battle

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.