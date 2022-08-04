Tickets Subscribe
Mercedes F1 must remain cautious after Hungarian GP 'perfect storm'
Formula 1 News

Alonso’s age a factor in why Alpine would not commit to long-term F1 deal

Alpine says that uncertainty about the impact of age on Fernando Alonso’s performances in Formula 1 was why it didn’t want to offer him a guaranteed long-term contract.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Alonso’s age a factor in why Alpine would not commit to long-term F1 deal
Listen to this article

The Enstone-based squad had been on the verge of a fresh deal with the two-time world champion before the Spaniard made a shock call to join Aston Martin earlier this week.

One of the key factors at the heart of Alonso’s decision to move teams was that Aston Martin was willing to offer him a much longer-term commitment – which is believed to be as long as three years including options.

Alpine, however, was only ready to commit to a one-plus-one deal as it wanted some flexibility in case Alonso’s speed shows signs of waning.

While Alonso, who is 41, felt that such a concern was unfounded, as he says he is showing no signs of his form dipping yet, Alpine insists that there comes a point when things do turn.

Reflecting on what Alpine was ready to offer Alonso, team principal Otmar Szafnauer said that age could not be discounted, and that is why it wanted to protect itself.

“It's hard to predict the future,” explained Szafnauer. “Like, I always say, if I could predict the future, I wouldn't be here. I'd be at Vegas.

“We offered a one-plus-one deal. And we discussed with Fernando that: look, if next year at this time, you're performing at the same level, of course, we will take you. And that could have carried on.

“But I think he wanted more certainty, independent of performance: I want to stay for longer. And I think that was the crux of the going one-plus-one as opposed to two-plus-one or three-plus-one or three years.”

Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal, Alpine F1, Pat Fry

Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal, Alpine F1, Pat Fry

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Szafnauer said even the greatest drivers like Michael Schumacher were not as good at the end of their careers as they were when they started out.

“There does come a time where something happens physiologically to a driver, and you don't have the same abilities you did when you were younger,” he said.

“I think it happened to Michael. I think it's fair to say Michael Schumacher at 42 was not the same driver he was at 32 or 35. And it happens to other sportsmen too.

“For cricketers, it's not such a physically strenuous sport. It's all about eye hand coordination, moving the bat to the right millimetres such that you protect [the stumps].

"But after 32, 33 or 34, the best batsman in the world can't do it any more. And that's because something happens to them. And it happens to race car drivers too.

“So we were in favour of: yes, if you're performing to the high level, for sure we'll keep you. But let's do it one year at a time and I think he wanted a longer duration.”

Szafnauer also denied suggestions that Alonso had not taken kindly to plans being made for him to join Alpine’s LMDh programme, at a time when he still felt he had plenty more to offer F1.

Speaking about that project, Szafnauer said: “We had conversations with Fernando and so did Laurent [Rossi, Alpine CEO]. It was regards, when you do finish in F1, we would love for you to continue with the family and go do other racing with Alpine. So it wasn't really a surprise to Fernando, because he agreed to do that and thought it was a good idea.

“The question was, well, when will that happen? But when it does happen, going to Le Mans, he was absolutely happy to continue down that road.”

Mercedes F1 must remain cautious after Hungarian GP ‘perfect storm’
Mercedes F1 must remain cautious after Hungarian GP ‘perfect storm’
Latest news

Alonso’s age a factor in why Alpine would not commit to long-term F1 deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso’s age a factor in why Alpine would not commit to long-term F1 deal

Alpine says that uncertainty about the impact of age on Fernando Alonso’s performances in Formula 1 was why it didn’t want to offer him a guaranteed long-term contract.

Mercedes F1 must remain cautious after Hungarian GP ‘perfect storm’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes F1 must remain cautious after Hungarian GP ‘perfect storm’

Mercedes Formula 1 team boss Toto Wolff thinks his team needs to stay cautious about its pace deficit to Ferrari and Red Bull after believing it may have “landed in the perfect window” in Hungary.

“Mad” Gasly had FIA discussion on better F1 track limits monitoring
Formula 1 Formula 1

“Mad” Gasly had FIA discussion on better F1 track limits monitoring

A frustrated Pierre Gasly has spoken to the FIA Formula 1 race directors about improved track limits monitoring after being stripped of his fastest Q1 lap time in Hungary.

Ricciardo will use F1 summer break to build up “hunger”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo will use F1 summer break to build up “hunger”

Daniel Ricciardo says he will use the summer break to build up “hunger” in readiness for a “positive bang” when he starts the second half of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

Prime
The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin F1 move Prime

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin F1 move

Fernando Alonso’s bombshell switch to Aston Martin sent shockwaves through Formula 1, not least at Alpine that finds itself tangled in a contract standoff with Oscar Piastri. Not shy of a bold career move and with a CV punctuated by them, there were numerous hints that trouble was brewing.

Formula 1
19 h
The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships Prime

The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships

OPINION: Ferrari's Formula 1 title hopes look all but over after another strategic blunder in last week's Hungarian Grand Prix denied Charles Leclerc the chance to fight for victory, while handing it to chief rival Max Verstappen. The Scuderia now faces intense scrutiny over what it must now do to finally become a genuine factor in championship battles

Formula 1
Aug 3, 2022
The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans after Vettel decision Prime

The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans after Vettel decision

OPINION: Sebastian Vettel is set to leave Formula 1 at the end of 2022 and will, rather shockingly, be replaced by Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin. But what about the final chapter of the other driver that defined the post-Michael Schumacher era? In Hungary, Lewis Hamilton spoke about his future in the context of Vettel’s upcoming departure, which offered clues on how long it will last.

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2022
Why all signs point to F1’s Monaco special relationship continuing Prime

Why all signs point to F1’s Monaco special relationship continuing

OPINION: With more potential venues than there are slots in future calendars, rumours have been circulating that the Monaco Grand Prix could be a casualty of F1’s expansion into new markets. But Mark Gallagher thinks this is highly unlikely.

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2022
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The Hungarian Grand Prix race result, after a dry race held without safety car conditions, bore little resemblance to what was anticipated after qualifying. While certain drivers were nullified by some iffy strategy calls, others shone to grasp opportunities afforded to them in the last F1 race before the summer break

Formula 1
Aug 1, 2022
Why Ferrari had the strategy shocker that helped Verstappen win Prime

Why Ferrari had the strategy shocker that helped Verstappen win

After Max Verstappen's difficult qualifying left him 10th on the grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix, few expected him to take an eighth victory of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Yet that's precisely what happened as Ferrari converted second and third on the grid into fourth and sixth at the flag with a bungled strategy that cost Charles Leclerc yet more ground in the title race.

Formula 1
Aug 1, 2022
How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point Prime

How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point

OPINION: Having witnessed scenes redolent of a 1980s football match – and then boggled at how online discussion of the issue descended into denial and name-calling – STUART CODLING thinks it’s high time for F1 fans, pundits and so-called legends to mind their language

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2022
The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari Prime

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari

In scorching hot conditions at the Hungaroring, Ferrari has a clear edge on the competition. But as witnessed already this season, the Scuderia hasn’t had things go its way and there are still plenty of factors which could open up opportunities for its Formula 1 rivals to strike at the Hungarian GP...

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
