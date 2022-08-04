Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / “Mad” Gasly had FIA discussion on better F1 track limits monitoring Next / Alonso’s age a factor in why Alpine would not commit to long-term F1 deal
Formula 1 News

Mercedes F1 must remain cautious after Hungarian GP ‘perfect storm’

Mercedes Formula 1 team boss Toto Wolff thinks his team needs to stay cautious about its pace deficit to Ferrari and Red Bull after believing it may have “landed in the perfect window” in Hungary.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes F1 must remain cautious after Hungarian GP ‘perfect storm’
Listen to this article

In Budapest, Russell took his first career pole, which was Mercedes’ first of a troubled 2022 season.

While the Briton was unable to hang on to the lead on Sunday, he and teammate Lewis Hamilton still delivered a second consecutive double podium for the Brackley team, with Russell following second-placed Hamilton home in third.

Wolff warned on Sunday night that the team's breakthrough performance could have been the result of a perfect storm.

Showers on Saturday and Sunday morning caused a drop in temperatures and substantial change in track conditions, which ended up hurting Ferrari and benefitting Mercedes, which had been lost on Friday and needed to make wholesale set-up changes.

Therefore, Wolff is unsure if Mercedes will be able to replicate its Hungarian GP performance over the second half of the season.

“I think we need to be careful that it's not specific to Budapest that we just landed in the perfect window,” Wolff cautioned. “The other teams, Ferrari especially yesterday, complained about the tyre not being where it should have been.

“So, in my personal opinion, we're still lacking to the front runners.

“You've seen that Leclerc on the right tyre is still a dominant force. But at least we were in the same race.”

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, 3rd position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG2n congratulate each other in Parc Ferme

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, 3rd position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG2n congratulate each other in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Praising his drivers, he added: “George – fantastic weekend for him with a pole position and [in the race] with the strategy did the utmost and, with Lewis, I think without us screwing up with the DRS [on Saturday], I think he would have raced Max for the victory.

“But would doesn't count in this sport, it wasn't the fact. I'm just sorry that we weren't able to be in that position.”

Mercedes, which struggled massively with bouncing issues and a general lack of pace across the first third of 2022, has seen a steady improvement in performance and has now collected 11 podiums, the same as Ferrari, while Hamilton took six podiums compared to Charles Leclerc's five.

When asked if there was more to Mercedes' improved form than just track conditions, Wolff preferred to stay realistic: “I don't know. Like I said before, I don't want to say now suddenly we are right bang into the game and we can win races because I don't think that's the case.

“I think we landed it well in Budapest on Saturday, and we are reaping the results [in the race]. But I don't think we are close enough to Ferrari and Red Bull to really fight them as of yet, but lots of learning and it's important to get it wrong also.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

“Mad” Gasly had FIA discussion on better F1 track limits monitoring
Previous article

“Mad” Gasly had FIA discussion on better F1 track limits monitoring
Next article

Alonso’s age a factor in why Alpine would not commit to long-term F1 deal

Alonso’s age a factor in why Alpine would not commit to long-term F1 deal
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Leclerc says he can't understand Ferrari strategy in Hungarian GP Hungarian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Leclerc says he can't understand Ferrari strategy in Hungarian GP

Verstappen explains 360º spin during "crazy" Hungary F1 race Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen explains 360º spin during "crazy" Hungary F1 race

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Latest news

Alonso’s age a factor in why Alpine would not commit to long-term F1 deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso’s age a factor in why Alpine would not commit to long-term F1 deal

Alpine says that uncertainty about the impact of age on Fernando Alonso’s performances in Formula 1 was why it didn’t want to offer him a guaranteed long-term contract.

Mercedes F1 must remain cautious after Hungarian GP ‘perfect storm’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes F1 must remain cautious after Hungarian GP ‘perfect storm’

Mercedes Formula 1 team boss Toto Wolff thinks his team needs to stay cautious about its pace deficit to Ferrari and Red Bull after believing it may have “landed in the perfect window” in Hungary.

“Mad” Gasly had FIA discussion on better F1 track limits monitoring
Formula 1 Formula 1

“Mad” Gasly had FIA discussion on better F1 track limits monitoring

A frustrated Pierre Gasly has spoken to the FIA Formula 1 race directors about improved track limits monitoring after being stripped of his fastest Q1 lap time in Hungary.

Ricciardo will use F1 summer break to build up “hunger”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo will use F1 summer break to build up “hunger”

Daniel Ricciardo says he will use the summer break to build up “hunger” in readiness for a “positive bang” when he starts the second half of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin F1 move Prime

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin F1 move

Fernando Alonso’s bombshell switch to Aston Martin sent shockwaves through Formula 1, not least at Alpine that finds itself tangled in a contract standoff with Oscar Piastri. Not shy of a bold career move and with a CV punctuated by them, there were numerous hints that trouble was brewing.

Formula 1
19 h
The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships Prime

The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships

OPINION: Ferrari's Formula 1 title hopes look all but over after another strategic blunder in last week's Hungarian Grand Prix denied Charles Leclerc the chance to fight for victory, while handing it to chief rival Max Verstappen. The Scuderia now faces intense scrutiny over what it must now do to finally become a genuine factor in championship battles

Formula 1
Aug 3, 2022
The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans after Vettel decision Prime

The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans after Vettel decision

OPINION: Sebastian Vettel is set to leave Formula 1 at the end of 2022 and will, rather shockingly, be replaced by Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin. But what about the final chapter of the other driver that defined the post-Michael Schumacher era? In Hungary, Lewis Hamilton spoke about his future in the context of Vettel’s upcoming departure, which offered clues on how long it will last.

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2022
Why all signs point to F1’s Monaco special relationship continuing Prime

Why all signs point to F1’s Monaco special relationship continuing

OPINION: With more potential venues than there are slots in future calendars, rumours have been circulating that the Monaco Grand Prix could be a casualty of F1’s expansion into new markets. But Mark Gallagher thinks this is highly unlikely.

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2022
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The Hungarian Grand Prix race result, after a dry race held without safety car conditions, bore little resemblance to what was anticipated after qualifying. While certain drivers were nullified by some iffy strategy calls, others shone to grasp opportunities afforded to them in the last F1 race before the summer break

Formula 1
Aug 1, 2022
Why Ferrari had the strategy shocker that helped Verstappen win Prime

Why Ferrari had the strategy shocker that helped Verstappen win

After Max Verstappen's difficult qualifying left him 10th on the grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix, few expected him to take an eighth victory of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Yet that's precisely what happened as Ferrari converted second and third on the grid into fourth and sixth at the flag with a bungled strategy that cost Charles Leclerc yet more ground in the title race.

Formula 1
Aug 1, 2022
How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point Prime

How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point

OPINION: Having witnessed scenes redolent of a 1980s football match – and then boggled at how online discussion of the issue descended into denial and name-calling – STUART CODLING thinks it’s high time for F1 fans, pundits and so-called legends to mind their language

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2022
The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari Prime

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari

In scorching hot conditions at the Hungaroring, Ferrari has a clear edge on the competition. But as witnessed already this season, the Scuderia hasn’t had things go its way and there are still plenty of factors which could open up opportunities for its Formula 1 rivals to strike at the Hungarian GP...

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.