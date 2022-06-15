Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Binotto: F1 teams need to help new FIA race directors improve Next / Steiner: Schumacher must find right balance of F1 performance
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Alfa Romeo working on soft tyre weakness in F1 qualifying

Alfa Romeo admits it still needs to work on soft tyre performance in Formula 1 qualifying, but is adamant its Monaco problems are gone after an improved showing in Baku.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Alfa Romeo working on soft tyre weakness in F1 qualifying
Listen to this article

Following a strong Spanish Grand Prix, in which Alfa's car excelled in Barcelona's slow final sector, the Hinwil team headed to Monaco with high expectations.

But Monaco was close to a disaster as Valtteri Bottas had to sit out most of FP1 and he and Zhou Guanyu then qualified 12th and 20th respectively.

Bottas managed ninth after a chaotic rain race, but the team admitted it had gone in the wrong direction with the mechanical set-up of the car, and due to its lack of track time it found out too late to rectify the situation.

Baku was another track with a lot of low-speed corners than Alfa Romeo was hoping to rebound at, but it still underperformed in qualifying with Zhou 14th and Bottas 15h.

While Bottas suffered a mysterious loss of pace from Saturday onwards and Zhou fell victim to Fernando Alonso's Q1 antics, the Chinese driver's excellent race until he retired with cooling issues showed that the team did recoup its Barcelona form to some degree, even if the results don't show it.

Alfa Romeo's head of trackside engineering Xevi Pujolar explained the team's Monaco problems are solved and said its qualifying issues in Baku should be seen in a different light.

Alfa has been struggling to get Pirelli's softest compound, the C5, to switch on in qualifying, which has made it harder for Bottas and Zhou to extract the ultimate performance from the car and translate it into a representative grid result.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42

Photo by: Alfa Romeo

"In Monaco, we had some difficulties, but that was different," Pujolar explained.

"We changed the configuration of the car and if you see what the level of performance we have with Zhou - because with Valtteri we've had something different - then we can say that the problems from Monaco were gone."

When asked by Motorsport.com to explain the team's C5 tyre issues, he said: "Here some competitors are able to extract more performance on the first timed lap and for us on the first timed lap we are struggling more."

"We are putting more on the second push lap. This is something that we were working on, and I think we are getting there in Q2 but then we've got to make more progress.

"I think for Montreal we don't see a reason why we shouldn't be on top of it. But the problems from Monaco, they are gone."

Hinwil is still investigating what Bottas called a "fundamental issue" which tanked his performance when he switched to Alfa Romeo's new configuration on Saturday, running with the old kit in Friday practice to save parts. The team will change as many parts as possible in Canada to eliminate the underlying issue.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Binotto: F1 teams need to help new FIA race directors improve
Previous article

Binotto: F1 teams need to help new FIA race directors improve
Next article

Steiner: Schumacher must find right balance of F1 performance

Steiner: Schumacher must find right balance of F1 performance
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Sainz now able to push without fear of crashing Ferrari F1 car Canadian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Sainz now able to push without fear of crashing Ferrari F1 car

Verstappen: Red Bull F1 still "needs to improve" to fend off quicker Ferrari Canadian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull F1 still "needs to improve" to fend off quicker Ferrari

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Alfa Romeo More from
Alfa Romeo
Bottas expecting Saturday boost as Alfa Romeo saves F1 upgrades Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Bottas expecting Saturday boost as Alfa Romeo saves F1 upgrades

Alfa Romeo reveals special F1 livery for Azerbaijan GP Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo reveals special F1 livery for Azerbaijan GP

Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes Bahrain March testing Prime
Formula 1

Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes

Latest news

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
8 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.