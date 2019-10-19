Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vasseur believes race pace will be "easier to find" for Alfa

shares
comments
Vasseur believes race pace will be "easier to find" for Alfa
By:
Oct 19, 2019, 12:19 PM

Alfa Romeo Formula 1 boss Fred Vasseur says there’s “no need to panic” over the team’s struggles to find race pace in recent Grand Prix weekends given its strong qualifying form.

At Suzuka Antonio Giovinazzi just missed Q3 in 11th place, but in the race both he and teammate Kimi Raikkonen lacked pace in the opening two stints.

They eventually finished 13th and 15th, with the Finn ahead but both admitting the race pace was not at the level it should've been.

Although the recent poor results have been frustrating – since the summer break Giovinazzi has logged a ninth and 10th while Raikkonen has scored no points – Vasseur says the basic one-lap pace of the C38 gives some encouragement.

“There’s no need to panic,” he told Motorsport.com. “Each time it’s a different scenario. I would be very worried if we were one second off in quali, but it’s not the story. The race might be difficult to manage, but it’s more easy to find the pace in the race than in quali.

“In Spa for example we were P5 in Turn 1, in Monza we were in Q3. Sometimes for one tenth, plus or minus, you can have the feeling that the situation is completely different. We always have to be very careful with this.

“We’ve moved from seventh or eighth[-best team] in quali, but this is one tenth. Perhaps we could do a better job by one tenth.

“In Suzuka the quali pace was OK, we were in the middle of the pack, in front of the Renaults, in front of the Racing Points. Antonio was two hundredths from Q3, or something like this. Sometimes you are two-hundredths in front and you are the star.”

Vasseur admits that the team is still trying to understand how to get the best out of the Pirelli tyres in race conditions.

“It’s difficult to know what’s wrong. We are struggling to be consistent over the race, and I think that was the issue over the last two or three events.

“The first part of the [Suzuka] race was a disaster – well, 'disaster' is a bit too much, but it was very tough. In the last stint with the soft we were back on the pace, and we did a very strong stint at the end, but it was far too late.

“The race pace was one second off. Renault is a good example, they were nowhere in quali, and they did a very good job in the race. Racing Point were behind us in quali, and they were much faster in the race.

“We have to take care with the conclusion, but I think it’s more about consistency over the stint with different compounds than on the pure pace.

“Sometimes you are in the right window, sometimes not, depending on the track layout or the track temp or so on.”

Next article
Verstappen: Ricciardo Red Bull dynamic was "ideal situation"

Previous article

Verstappen: Ricciardo Red Bull dynamic was "ideal situation"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Alfa Romeo
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Mexican GP

Mexican GP

24 Oct - 27 Oct
FP1 Starts in
6 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 25 Oct
17:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 25 Oct
21:00
14:00
FP3 Sat 26 Oct
17:00
10:00
QU Sat 26 Oct
20:00
13:00
Race Sun 27 Oct
21:10
13:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen: Ricciardo Red Bull dynamic was "ideal situation"

3h
2
NASCAR Cup

Gray Gaulding requires medical attention on plane ride to Kansas

3
Formula 1

Petrobras set to terminate McLaren sponsorship deal

4
Formula 1

Ferrari engine under scrutiny as F1 teams chase FIA

5
Formula 1

McLaren outlines opposition to Japan-like F1 weekend format

Latest videos

9 interesting F1 tests that didn’t lead to anything 10:24
Formula 1

9 interesting F1 tests that didn’t lead to anything

The revolutionary F1 car every team had to copy 02:42
Formula 1

The revolutionary F1 car every team had to copy

F1 tech: How Mercedes fought back against Ferrari 03:26
Formula 1

F1 tech: How Mercedes fought back against Ferrari

The bad decisions from F1's past it has to change 07:08
Formula 1

The bad decisions from F1's past it has to change

Why F1 is heading for a 'thumbs down' with its 2021 changes 10:18
Formula 1

Why F1 is heading for a 'thumbs down' with its 2021 changes

Latest news

Vasseur believes race pace will be "easier to find" for Alfa
F1

Vasseur believes race pace will be "easier to find" for Alfa

Verstappen: Ricciardo Red Bull dynamic was "ideal situation"
F1

Verstappen: Ricciardo Red Bull dynamic was "ideal situation"

McLaren outlines opposition to Japan-like F1 weekend format
F1

McLaren outlines opposition to Japan-like F1 weekend format

Ranked! Intriguing F1 star tests that led nowhere
F1

Ranked! Intriguing F1 star tests that led nowhere

F1 set to abandon reverse grid idea for 2020
F1

F1 set to abandon reverse grid idea for 2020

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.