Subscribe
Previous / McLaren completes key first run for MCL60, amid F1 secrecy games Next / Why the devil is in the detail as F1’s 2023 designs converge
Formula 1 News

Newey’s lack of "technical arrogance" in F1 a great strength, says Fallows

Formula 1 design genius Adrian Newey’s attitude in not being "technically arrogant" has been singled out as one of the main traits that has made him so good.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Newey’s lack of "technical arrogance" in F1 a great strength, says Fallows
Listen to this article

Despite many decades of involvement in F1, Newey remains at the top of his game and he has most recently helped play a role in Red Bull’s title successes last season.

Aston Martin’s new technical director Dan Fallows worked alongside Newey for many years at Red Bull Racing, and says it was an eye-opening experience for him seeing how he operated.

Fallows reckons that it was Newey’s mindset in not believing that he had the answers to everything that was central to him adapting so well to the changing nature of F1.

"I’m one of the fortunate people to have worked under Adrian and seen his methods," explained Fallows. "He has a very clear approach to the way he designs and develops a car, particularly from the aerodynamic side of things.

"We're all aware that it’s a very non-compromise approach, very focused on small details. But I think one of the things that I’ve really enjoyed with him is that he lacks any kind of technical arrogance about him.

"He’s very open to being told about things that he’s stipulated or things that he’s suggested that then haven't worked or there are better ideas out there. And that’s almost irrespective of where those comments come from."

Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, celebrate with their team

Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, celebrate with their team

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Fallow said that the trait of listening to others for input was something that he has tried to instil in both himself and those he has worked with.

"I think that’s something I definitely try to bring into my own work," he said. "What I very much encourage a lot of the technical team to do is to be open-minded, even if you have very clear visions about how you want to develop things or very clear ideas about the car.

"Make sure you’re not technically arrogant about it. If somebody does suggest something better, be open-minded, irrespective of who they are. I think that’s one of his [Newey’s] great strengths, and hopefully I’ve sort of carried that on."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

McLaren completes key first run for MCL60, amid F1 secrecy games

Why the devil is in the detail as F1’s 2023 designs converge
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes buoyed by ‘no bouncing’ from new W14 F1 car

Mercedes buoyed by ‘no bouncing’ from new W14 F1 car

Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

Mercedes buoyed by ‘no bouncing’ from new W14 F1 car Mercedes buoyed by ‘no bouncing’ from new W14 F1 car

Red Bull aero penalty will "hurt", but not too much, say F1 rivals

Red Bull aero penalty will "hurt", but not too much, say F1 rivals

Formula 1

Red Bull penalty will not hurt much Red Bull aero penalty will "hurt", but not too much, say F1 rivals

The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Analysis: F1 launch season The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull’s new RB19 Formula 1 car revealed for 2023 season

Red Bull’s new RB19 Formula 1 car revealed for 2023 season

Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

Red Bull reveals new RB19 F1 car Red Bull’s new RB19 Formula 1 car revealed for 2023 season

The hard numbers behind Red Bull's F1 cost cap penalty

The hard numbers behind Red Bull's F1 cost cap penalty

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The numbers behind Red Bull penalty The hard numbers behind Red Bull's F1 cost cap penalty

Verstappen, Red Bull and Bagnaia nominated for Laureus Awards

Verstappen, Red Bull and Bagnaia nominated for Laureus Awards

Formula 1

Verstappen, Red Bull and Bagnaia nominated for Laureus Awards Verstappen, Red Bull and Bagnaia nominated for Laureus Awards

Latest news

Mercedes buoyed by ‘no bouncing’ from new W14 F1 car

Mercedes buoyed by ‘no bouncing’ from new W14 F1 car

Formula 1

Mercedes buoyed by ‘no bouncing’ from new W14 F1 car Mercedes buoyed by ‘no bouncing’ from new W14 F1 car

Red Bull aero penalty will "hurt", but not too much, say F1 rivals

Red Bull aero penalty will "hurt", but not too much, say F1 rivals

Formula 1

Red Bull aero penalty will "hurt", but not too much, say F1 rivals Red Bull aero penalty will "hurt", but not too much, say F1 rivals

Ferrari Daytona SP3 Engine Is Automotive Art From Amalgam In 1:4 Scale

Ferrari Daytona SP3 Engine Is Automotive Art From Amalgam In 1:4 Scale

Auto Automotive

Ferrari Daytona SP3 Engine Is Automotive Art From Amalgam In 1:4 Scale Ferrari Daytona SP3 Engine Is Automotive Art From Amalgam In 1:4 Scale

2023 F1 Bahrain test: Verstappen tops morning as pre-season begins

2023 F1 Bahrain test: Verstappen tops morning as pre-season begins

Formula 1

2023 F1 Bahrain test: Verstappen tops morning as pre-season begins 2023 F1 Bahrain test: Verstappen tops morning as pre-season begins

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

What teams must escape in testing What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

The hard numbers behind Red Bull's F1 cost cap penalty

The hard numbers behind Red Bull's F1 cost cap penalty

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The numbers behind Red Bull penalty The hard numbers behind Red Bull's F1 cost cap penalty

The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown

The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Questions remain over FIA clampdown The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown

Grand prix racing's forgotten year of change

Grand prix racing's forgotten year of change

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Grand prix racing's forgotten year of change Grand prix racing's forgotten year of change

The Ferrari comeback of American F1 icon Mario Andretti

The Ferrari comeback of American F1 icon Mario Andretti

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Andretti's Ferrari comeback The Ferrari comeback of American F1 icon Mario Andretti

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

What Williams’s new boss must do What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Analysis: F1 launch season The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.