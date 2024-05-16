2024 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 heads to Imola this weekend for the seventh round of the 2024 season. Here's how you can watch the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on TV.
Following the cancellation of last year's race due to flooding in the region, Imola makes its much-awaited return to the grand prix calendar on 17-19 May.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen is the most successful driver at Imola in the modern era of F1, having won tthe last two editions of the Emilia Romagna GP. Prior to that, Lewis Hamilton was victorious in the 2020 event at the Italian venue.
2024 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|03:30
|
20:30
|19:30
|
16:00
|Quali
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
2024 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP session timings in the UK/Portugal
Friday 17th May 2024
- Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 BST
Saturday 18th May 2024
- Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 BST
- Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST
Sunday 19th May 2024
- Race: 14:00 BST
2024 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP session timings in Europe
Friday 17th May 2024
- Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 CEST
- Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 CEST
Saturday 18th May 2024
- Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST
- Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST
Sunday 19th May 2024
- Race: 15:00 CEST
2024 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Friday 17th May 2024
- Free Practice 1: 07:30 - 08:30 ET
- Free Practice 2: 11:00 - 12:00 ET
Saturday 18th May 2024
- Free Practice 06:30 - 07:30 ET
- Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET
Sunday 19th May 2024
- Race: 09:00 ET
2024 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Thursday 4th April 2024
- Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 PT
Friday 17th May 2024
- Free Practice 3: 03:30 - 04:30 PT
- Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 PT
Saturday 19th May 2024
- Race: 06:00 PT
2024 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP session timings in Australia
Friday 17th May 2024
- Free Practice: 21:30 - 22:30 AEST
Saturday 18th May 2024
- Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST
- Free Practice 3: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST
Sunday 19th May 2024
- Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
- Race: 23:00 AEST
2024 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP session timings in Japan
Friday 17th May 2024
- Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST
Saturday 18th May 2024
- Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST
- Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 JST
- Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST
Sunday 19th May 2024
- Race: 22:00 JST
2024 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP session timings in Africa
Friday 17th May 2024
- Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT
- Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT
Saturday 18th May 2024
- Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT
- Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT
Sunday 19th May 2024
- Race: 14:00 SAT / 15:00 EAT
2024 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP session timings in India
Friday 17th May 2024
- Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST
Saturday 18th May 2024
- Free Practice 3: 16:00 - 17:00 IST
- Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30 IST
Sunday 19th May 2024
- Race: 18:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
