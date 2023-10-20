F1 United States GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Austin plays host to the 17th round of the 2023 Formula 1 season on October 20-22. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the United States Grand Prix on Friday.
Carlos Scored pole position at Austin last year, leading a front row lockout for Ferrari ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc.
What time does qualifying for the United States Grand Prix start?
Qualifying for the United States GP will begin at 4pm local time (-5 GMT) at the Circuit of the Americas.
- Date: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Start time: 21:00 GMT / 22:00 BST / 23:00 CEST / 23:00 SAT / 00:00 EAT (Saturday) / 16:00 CT / 17:00 ET / 14:00 PT / 08:00 AEDT (Saturday) / 06:00 JST (Saturday) / 02:30 IST (Saturday)
2023 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
19:30
|
13:30
|
10:30
|
04:30¹
|
02:30¹
|
23:00
|
Q
|
21:00
|22:00
|
23:00
|17:00
|
14:00
|08:00¹
|
06:00¹
|02:30¹
|
Sprint Q
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
19:30
|
13:30
|10:30
|
04:30¹
|02:30¹
|
23:00
|Sprint
|
22:00
|
23:00
|
00:00¹
|
18:00
|
15:00
|09:00¹
|
07:00¹
|
03:30¹
|
Race
|
19:00
|
20:00
|
21:00
|
15:00
|
12:00
|
06:00¹
|
04:00¹
|00:30¹
How can I watch qualifying?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN2
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream qualifying?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Austin throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Friday.
