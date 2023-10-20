Subscribe
Formula 1 United States GP
F1 United States GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Austin plays host to the 17th round of the 2023 Formula 1 season on October 20-22. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the United States Grand Prix on Friday.

Rachit Thukral
Author Rachit Thukral
Updated
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22

Carlos Scored pole position at Austin last year, leading a front row lockout for Ferrari ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc.

What time does qualifying for the United States Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the United States GP will begin at 4pm local time (-5 GMT) at the Circuit of the Americas.

  • Date: Friday, October 20, 2023
  • Start time: 21:00 GMT / 22:00 BST / 23:00 CEST / 23:00 SAT / 00:00 EAT (Saturday) / 16:00 CT / 17:00 ET / 14:00 PT / 08:00 AEDT (Saturday) / 06:00 JST (Saturday) / 02:30 IST (Saturday)

2023 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

17:30

18:30

19:30

13:30

10:30

04:30¹

02:30¹

23:00

Q

21:00

 22:00

23:00

 17:00

14:00

 08:00¹

06:00¹

 02:30¹

Sprint Q

17:30

18:30

19:30

13:30

 10:30

04:30¹

 02:30¹

23:00
Sprint

22:00

23:00

00:00¹

18:00

15:00

 09:00¹

07:00¹

03:30¹

Race 

19:00

20:00

21:00

15:00

12:00

06:00¹

04:00¹

 00:30¹

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Austin throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Friday.

Previous article What’s really going on at the top of Red Bull’s F1 team
Next article Perez rubbishes F1 retirement rumours
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
