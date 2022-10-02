Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Singapore GP Statistics

2022 F1 World Championship points after the Singapore GP

Charles Leclerc closed the gap on Max Verstappen’s lead in the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship after scoring second place in the Singapore Grand Prix, but he has winner Sergio Perez now right behind him in the standings.

Charles Bradley
By:
2022 F1 World Championship points after the Singapore GP
Listen to this article

Verstappen could have wrapped up his second successive world title in Singapore, but a scruffy race after a poor qualifying left him in last position at one point. He recovered to finish seventh.

Who is leading the 2022 F1 World Championship Drivers' points?

Red Bull’s reigning champion Verstappen scored six points at Marina Bay compared to Ferrari’s Leclerc who bagged 18. The lead in the World Championship is down to 104 points.

Leclerc is now just two points ahead of Verstappen’s teammate Perez, who scored his second win of the season in Singapore.

Perez is now 32 clear of MercedesGeorge Russell, who suffered a disastrous race and failed to score.

Carlos Sainz’s podium finish puts him just one point behind Russell. Lewis Hamilton is now 32 points behind Russell.

2022 F1 World Championship standings for Drivers

 Cla   Driver   Points  Grands Prix
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17
1 Max Verstappen 341   - 25 - 34 26 25 15 25 25 6 27 25 25 26 26 25 6
2 Charles Leclerc 237   26 19 26 15 18 - 12 - 10 12 32 - 8 8 15 18 18
3 Sergio Pérez 235   - 12 18 24 12 19 25 19 - 18 4 12 10 18 10 9 25
4 George Russell 203   12 10 15 12 10 15 10 15 12 - 17 15 15 12 18 15 -
5 Carlos Sainz Jr. 202   18 15 - 5 15 12 18 - 19 25 6 11 12 15 4 12 15
6 Lewis Hamilton 170   15 1 12 - 8 10 4 12 15 16 16 18 19 - 12 10 2
7 Lando Norris 100   - 6 10 19 - 4 9 2 - 8 6 6 6 - 6 6 12
8 Esteban Ocon 66   6 8 6 - 4 6 - 1 8 - 13 4 2 6 2 - -
9 Fernando Alonso 59   2 - - - - 2 6 6 2 10 1 8 4 10 8 - -
10 Valtteri Bottas 46   8 - 4 12 6 8 2 - 6 - - - - - - - -
11 Daniel Ricciardo 29   - - 8 3 - - - 4 - - 2 2 - - - - 10
12 Sebastian Vettel 24       - 4 - - 1 8 - 2 - - 1 4 - - 4
13 Pierre Gasly 23   - 4 2 - - - - 10 - - - - - 2 - 4 1
14 Kevin Magnussen 22   10 2 - 3 - - - - - 1 6 - - - - - -
15 Lance Stroll 13   - - - 1 1 - - - 1 - - 1 - - 1 - 8
16 Mick Schumacher 12   - - - - - - - - - 4 8 - - - - - -
17 Yuki Tsunoda 11   4 - - 6 - 1 - - - - - - - - - - -
18 Zhou Guanyu 6   1 - - - - - - - 4 - - - - - - 1 -
19 Alexander Albon 4   - - 1 - 2 - - - - - - - - 1 - - -
20 Nyck de Vries 2                                 2  
21 Nicholas Latifi 0   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Who is leading the 2022 F1 World Championship Constructors' points?

In the constructors’ points, Red Bull’s 31-point haul was eclipsed by Ferrari’s 33 thanks to its first double podium since Miami. Red Bull is now 137 clear of Ferrari.

Mercedes lost a massive 31 points to Ferrari, thanks to its worst results of the season, and the gap is out to 66.

McLaren grabbed fourth from Alpine in Singapore, as the French marque suffered a double retirement. McLaren bagged 22 points, putting it four clear with five races to go.

It was also a huge race for Aston Martin, which leapt from ninth to seventh thanks to a 12-point haul – moving ahead of both Haas and AlphaTauri (the only other team to register with one point).

2022 F1 World Championship standings for Constructors

Cla   Constructor   Points  Grands Prix
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17
1 Red Bull 576   - 37 18 58 38 44 40 44 25 24 31 37 35 44 36 34 31
2 Ferrari 439   44 34 26 20 33 12 30 - 29 37 38 11 20 23 19 30 33
3 Mercedes 373   27 11 27 12 18 25 14 27 27 16 33 33 34 12 30 25 2
4 McLaren/Mercedes 129   - 6 18 22 - 4 9 6 - 8 8 8 6 - 6 6 22
5 Alpine/Renault 125   8 8 6 - 4 8 6 7 10 10 14 12 6 16 10 - -
6 Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 52   9 - 4 12 6 8 2 - 10 - - - - - - 1 -
7 Aston Martin/Mercedes 37   - - - 5 1 - 1 8 1 2 - 1 1 4 1 - 12
8 Haas/Ferrari 34   10 2 - 3 - - - - - 5 14 - - - - - -
9 AlphaTauri/Red Bull 34   4 4 2 6 - 1 - 10 - - - - - 2 - 4 1
10 Williams/Mercedes 6   - - 1 - 2 - - - - - - - - 1 - 2 -
Verstappen blames anti-stall for poor Singapore GP start
