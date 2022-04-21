Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP Special feature

2022 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to Imola this weekend for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Here's the full schedule for the fourth round of the championship, including the first-ever Sprint race of the year.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings and preview
Listen to this article

Imola is the first of the three venues to host a Sprint this year, leading to a radically different schedule.

Qualifying will take place late on Friday following just a single one-hour practice session. Drivers will get another hour of track running on Saturday morning before the 100km Sprint race in the afternoon.

The results from the Sprint will determine the starting order for the main race. However, as a change from last year, pole position will officially be awarded to the driver who set the quickest time in Friday qualifying, even if they do not start the grand prix from first position based on the results of the Sprint.

2022 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

Qualifying

 15:00 16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP2

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00

Sprint

14:30

15:30

16:30

10:30

07:30

 00:30¹

23:30

20:00

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

2022 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 22nd April 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 BST
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 BST

Saturday 23rd April 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 11:30 - 12:30 BST
  • Sprint: 15:30 - 16:30 BST

Sunday 24th April 2022

  • Race: 14:00 BST

2022 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP session timings in Europe

Friday 22nd April 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 CEST
  • Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 CEST

Saturday 23rd April 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST
  • Sprint: 16:30 - 17:30 CEST

Sunday 24th April 2022

  • Race: 15:00 CEST

2022 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP session timings in the US

Friday 22nd April 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 07:30 - 08:30 ET / 04:30 - 05:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 11:00 - 12:00 ET / 08:00 - 09:00 PT

Saturday 23rd April 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 06:30 - 07:30 ET / 03:30 - 04:30 PT
  • Sprint: 10:30 - 11:30 ET / 07:30 - 08:30 PT 

Sunday 24th April 2022

  • Race: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

2022 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP session timings in Australia

Friday 22nd April 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 21:30 - 22:30 AEST

Saturday 23rd April 2022

  • Qualifying: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST

Sunday 24th April 2022

  • Sprint: 00:30 - 01:30 AEST
  • Race: 23:00 AEST

2022 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP session timings in Japan

Friday 22nd April 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST

Saturday 23rd April 2022

  • Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 19:30 - 20:30 JST
  • Sprint: 23:30 - 00:30¹ JST

Sunday 24th April 2022

  • Race: 22:00 JST

2022 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP session timings in Africa

Friday 22nd April 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAST / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT
  • Qualifying 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAST / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT

Saturday 23rd April 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 12:30 - 13:30 SAST / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT
  • Sprint: 16:30 - 17:30 SAST / 17:30 - 18:30 EAT

Sunday 24th April 2022

  • Race: 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT

2022 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP session timings in India

Friday 22nd April 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST
  • Qualifying: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Saturday 23rd April 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 IST
  • Sprint: 20:00 - 21:00 IST

Sunday 24th April 2022

  • Race: 18:30 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Pirelli is bringing C2, C3 and C4 tyres from its range to Imola.

