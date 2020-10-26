Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
45 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 to present provisional 2021 calendar to teams

shares
comments
F1 to present provisional 2021 calendar to teams
By:

The provisional 2021 Formula 1 schedule will be formally presented to the teams in a virtual meeting of the F1 Commission today.

F1 CEO Chase Carey has long made it clear that he wants next year to closely resemble the originally planned 2020 calendar, which subsequently underwent huge changes in the wake of COVID-19, with a planned start in Melbourne in March.

However, with no sign of a vaccine, there’s clearly a strong chance that some races that were cancelled this year – especially street events and those outside Europe – will ultimately be called off once again.

The complication is that for legal and political reasons F1 is obliged to put contracted events on the provisional calendar even if logic suggests that they are unlikely to happen.

This year’s cancellations involved complex negotiations over who made the final call, and where the responsibility for any decision lay.

An extreme example of that was seen recently when the Vietnam GP organisers only formally confirmed the cancellation of their 2020 race several weeks after a final schedule was issued by F1.

Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafnauer would prefer to see a draft 2021 calendar that more accurately reflects what is likely to happen.

“We're gonna have that discussion tomorrow [Monday],” he said when asked by Motorsport.com. “But my preference is that we have a realistic calendar. Now I know it's hard to predict the future with what's going on.

“I don't think we can predict a month from now, I don't know where the world is going to be in a month, and in late November with the virus spreading like it is in Europe, and in some other places, North America.

“And then the other thing I don't know is, I keep reading about a few vaccines that are looking promising and are well into the phase three trials. When will that come out?

“I don't know those things. So it's hard to predict. However, I would rather have a realistic one than an optimistic one, so we can plan. But I just don't know what realistic means.”

Szafnauer said he would press F1 bosses in today’s meeting: “I will ask the question, ‘In your mind, what do you think the probability or the likelihood is of us actually having this as a calendar? Is the probability low? Do we not also have a back-up?’ So we can plan better.

“But then maybe the calendar that we're shown will be realistic, and we'll have a discussion.”

Read Also:

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl remains hopeful that the sport can return to a “normal” schedule in 2021.

“To be honest we first have to wait for what we will see on Monday, what F1 will present us,” said the German when asked by Motorsport.com.

“It was a challenging year this year, something we have never experienced before. And I still think that F1 together with us handled this quite well, because we thought in April or May that we hopefully have a season with up to 17 races this year. And I have a lot of trust that F1 will do the right thing also for next year.

“And of course the situation is quite dynamic. At the same time I think it's also important to keep some positivity up, and hopefully we can then have a more normal race calendar again next year.”

Related video

Portuguese Grand Prix - Driver ratings

Previous article

Portuguese Grand Prix - Driver ratings
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Williams axe rumours fuelled by Perez camp, says Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams axe rumours fuelled by Perez camp, says Russell

Ferrari: Red Bull's engine freeze plan not the priority
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari: Red Bull's engine freeze plan not the priority

F1 to present provisional 2021 calendar to teams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 to present provisional 2021 calendar to teams

Ferrari rubbishes talk of F1 cars not being identical
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari rubbishes talk of F1 cars not being identical

Coulthard to leave DJR after Penske exit
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Coulthard to leave DJR after Penske exit

Andretti Autosport drivers stunned by disasters in St. Pete
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Andretti Autosport drivers stunned by disasters in St. Pete

Portuguese Grand Prix - Driver ratings Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Portuguese Grand Prix - Driver ratings

Rick Kelly retires from racing Supercars
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Rick Kelly retires from racing Supercars

Latest news

F1 to present provisional 2021 calendar to teams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 to present provisional 2021 calendar to teams

Portuguese Grand Prix - Driver ratings Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Portuguese Grand Prix - Driver ratings

Ferrari: Red Bull's engine freeze plan not the priority
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari: Red Bull's engine freeze plan not the priority

Leading Portuguese GP "a nice taste" for McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leading Portuguese GP "a nice taste" for McLaren

Trending

1
Formula 1

Williams axe rumours fuelled by Perez camp, says Russell

2h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari: Red Bull's engine freeze plan not the priority

1h
3
Formula 1

F1 to present provisional 2021 calendar to teams

36m
4
Formula 1

Ferrari rubbishes talk of F1 cars not being identical

5
Supercars

Coulthard to leave DJR after Penske exit

Latest news

F1 to present provisional 2021 calendar to teams
Formula 1

F1 to present provisional 2021 calendar to teams

Portuguese Grand Prix - Driver ratings
Formula 1

Portuguese Grand Prix - Driver ratings

Ferrari: Red Bull's engine freeze plan not the priority
Formula 1

Ferrari: Red Bull's engine freeze plan not the priority

Leading Portuguese GP "a nice taste" for McLaren
Formula 1

Leading Portuguese GP "a nice taste" for McLaren

Williams axe rumours fuelled by Perez camp, says Russell
Formula 1

Williams axe rumours fuelled by Perez camp, says Russell

Latest videos

The Top Grand Prix Winners in F1 History (1950-2020) 07:49
Formula 1
20m

The Top Grand Prix Winners in F1 History (1950-2020)

Starting Grid for the Portuguese Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Portuguese Grand Prix

Preparing for Portimão: Mike Talks Tyres, Tarmac, Set-Up and Simulations! 05:25
Formula 1

Preparing for Portimão: Mike Talks Tyres, Tarmac, Set-Up and Simulations!

How will the Haas vacancies affect the F1 2021 Driver Market? 07:46
Formula 1

How will the Haas vacancies affect the F1 2021 Driver Market?

Grosjean and Magnussen dropped by Haas F1 02:39
Formula 1

Grosjean and Magnussen dropped by Haas F1

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.